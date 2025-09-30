Week 5 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Minnesota At The Top Of The List
The fifth week of the fantasy football season is here, and with it come the first batch of byes. In fact, nine of the next 10 weeks on the league’s slate will include at least two bye-week teams. This week, the Bears, Falcons Packers, and Steelers are all off the board, so countless managers will need some lineup replacements.
The Week 5 defense rankings will have a few new members among the top 10, including the Cardinals and Browns, who both have great matchups. I also have the Colts and Rams listed as fantasy starters and viable streaming options.
On the flip side, defenses like the Commanders, Jaguars and Broncos have slipped a bit this week, based on either a bad matchup, poor play or a combination of both scenarios. The same goes for the Patriots and Buccaneers.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football defense rankings for the fifth week of the NFL season.
Week 5 Fantasy DST Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Vikings
MIN
at CLE
2
Cardinals
ARI
vs. TEN
3
Lions
DET
at CIN
4
Browns
CLE
vs. MIN
5
Colts
IND
vs. LV
6
Rams
LAR
vs. SF
7
Bills
BUF
vs. NE
8
Seahawks
SEA
vs. TB
9
Giants
NYG
at NO
10
Dolphins
MIA
at CAR
11
Chiefs
KC
at JAC
12
Eagles
PHI
vs. DEN
13
Panthers
CAR
vs. MIA
14
Ravens
BAL
vs. HOU
15
Jets
NYJ
vs. DAL
16
Texans
HOU
at BAL
17
Saints
NO
vs. NYG
18
Cowboys
DAL
at NYJ
19
Chargers
LAC
vs. WAS
20
Broncos
DEN
at PHI
21
Buccaneers
TB
at SEA
22
49ers
SF
at LAR
23
Jaguars
JAC
vs. KC
24
Titans
TEN
at ARI
25
Commanders
WAS
at LAC
26
Raiders
LV
at IND
27
Patriots
NE
at BUF
28
Bengals
CIN
vs. DET