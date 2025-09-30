SI

Week 5 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Minnesota At The Top Of The List

Michael Fabiano

The Minnesota Vikings defense has a favorable fantasy matchup against the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.
The Minnesota Vikings defense has a favorable fantasy matchup against the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

The fifth week of the fantasy football season is here, and with it come the first batch of byes. In fact, nine of the next 10 weeks on the league’s slate will include at least two bye-week teams. This week, the Bears, Falcons Packers, and Steelers are all off the board, so countless managers will need some lineup replacements.

The Week 5 defense rankings will have a few new members among the top 10, including the Cardinals and Browns, who both have great matchups. I also have the Colts and Rams listed as fantasy starters and viable streaming options.  

On the flip side, defenses like the Commanders, Jaguars and Broncos have slipped a bit this week, based on either a bad matchup, poor play or a combination of both scenarios. The same goes for the Patriots and Buccaneers.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football defense rankings for the fifth week of the NFL season.

Week 5 Fantasy DST Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Vikings

MIN

at CLE

2

Cardinals

ARI

vs. TEN

3

Lions

DET

at CIN

4

Browns

CLE

vs. MIN

5

Colts

IND

vs. LV

6

Rams

LAR

vs. SF

7

Bills

BUF

vs. NE

8

Seahawks

SEA

vs. TB

9

Giants

NYG

at NO

10

Dolphins

MIA

at CAR

11

Chiefs

KC

at JAC

12

Eagles

PHI

vs. DEN

13

Panthers

CAR

vs. MIA

14

Ravens

BAL

vs. HOU

15

Jets

NYJ

vs. DAL

16

Texans

HOU

at BAL

17

Saints

NO

vs. NYG

18

Cowboys

DAL

at NYJ

19

Chargers

LAC

vs. WAS

20

Broncos

DEN

at PHI

21

Buccaneers

TB

at SEA

22

49ers

SF

at LAR

23

Jaguars

JAC

vs. KC

24

Titans

TEN

at ARI

25

Commanders

WAS

at LAC

26

Raiders

LV

at IND

27

Patriots

NE

at BUF

28

Bengals

CIN

vs. DET


MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

