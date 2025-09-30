Week 5 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: A.J. Brown Out Of The Top 15
The fifth week of the fantasy football season is here, and with it come the first batch of byes. In fact, nine of the next 10 weeks on the league’s slate will include at least two bye-week teams. This week, the Bears, Falcons Packers, and Steelers are all off the board, so countless managers will need some lineup replacements.
The Week 5 wide receiver rankings have a new player among the top 10, Quentin Johnston, who has broken out in the first four weeks. I also have Emeka Egbuka, George Pickens and Xavier Worthy all listed among the top 15 wideouts.
On the flip side, wide receivers like A.J. Brown, Brian Thomas Jr. and Jerry Jeudy have slipped a bit this week, based on either a bad matchup, poor play or a combination of both scenarios. The same goes for Jameson Williams.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football wide receiver rankings for the fifth week of the NFL season.
Week 5 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Puka Nacua
LAR
vs. SF
2
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
at CIN
3
Justin Jefferson
MIN
at CLE
4
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
vs. TB
5
Nico Collins
HOU
at BAL
6
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
vs. DAL
7
Quentin Johnston
LAC
vs. WAS
8
Emeka Egbuka
TB
at SEA
9
Davante Adams
LAR
vs. SF
10
George Pickens
DAL
at NYJ
11
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
vs. TEN
12
Xavier Worthy
KC
at JAC
13
Courtland Sutton
DEN
at PHI
14
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WAS
at LAC
15
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
vs. DET
16
Chris Olave
NO
vs. NYG
17
Keenan Allen
LAC
vs. WAS
18
Michael Pittman Jr.
IND
vs. LV
19
Jakobi Meyers
LV
at IND
20
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
vs. MIA
21
Zay Flowers
BAL
vs. HOU
22
Ladd McConkey
LAC
vs. WAS
23
Ricky Pearsall
SF
at LAR
24
Jaylen Waddle
MIA
at CAR
25
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
vs. KC
26
A.J. Brown
PHI
vs. DEN
27
Jameson Williams
DET
at CIN
28
Devonta Smith
PHI
vs. DEN
29
Jauan Jennings
SF
at LAR
30
Khalil Shakir
BUF
vs. NE
31
Jordan Addison
MIN
at CLE
32
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
vs. MIN
33
Chris Godwin
TB
at SEA
34
Josh Downs
IND
vs. LV
35
Wan'Dale Robinson
NYG
at NO
36
Hollywood Brown
KC
at JAC
37
Stefon Diggs
NE
at BUF
38
Tee Higgins
CIN
vs. DET
39
Elic Ayomanor
TEN
at ARI
40
Keon Coleman
BUF
vs. NE
41
Cooper Kupp
SEA
vs. TB
42
Rashid Shaheed
NO
vs. NYG
43
Darius Slayton
NYG
at NO
44
Calvin Ridley
TEN
at ARI
45
Marvin Mims, Jr.
DEN
at PHI
46
Malik Washington
MIA
at CAR
47
Rashod Bateman
BAL
vs. HOU
48
Christian Kirk
HOU
at BAL
49
Travis Hunter
JAC
vs. KC
50
Jalen Tolbert
DAL
at NYJ
51
Troy Franklin
DEN
at PHI
52
Tyquan Thornton
KC
at JAC
53
Greg Dortch
ARI
vs. TEN
54
Luke McCaffrey
WAS
at LAC
55
Kayshon Boutte
NE
at BUF
56
Adonai Mitchell
IND
vs. LV
57
KaVontae Turpin
DAL
at NYJ
58
Isaiah Bond
CLE
vs. MIN
59
Jayden Higgins
HOU
at BAL
60
Tre Tucker
LV
at IND