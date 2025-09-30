SI

Week 5 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: A.J. Brown Out Of The Top 15

Michael Fabiano

Eagles WR A.J. Brown has fallen out of the top 15 fantasy football wideouts for Week 5, according to Michael Fabiano.
Eagles WR A.J. Brown has fallen out of the top 15 fantasy football wideouts for Week 5, according to Michael Fabiano. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The fifth week of the fantasy football season is here, and with it come the first batch of byes. In fact, nine of the next 10 weeks on the league’s slate will include at least two bye-week teams. This week, the Bears, Falcons Packers, and Steelers are all off the board, so countless managers will need some lineup replacements.

The Week 5 wide receiver rankings have a new player among the top 10, Quentin Johnston, who has broken out in the first four weeks. I also have Emeka Egbuka, George Pickens and Xavier Worthy all listed among the top 15 wideouts.

On the flip side, wide receivers like A.J. Brown, Brian Thomas Jr. and Jerry Jeudy have slipped a bit this week, based on either a bad matchup, poor play or a combination of both scenarios. The same goes for Jameson Williams.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football wide receiver rankings for the fifth week of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!


All Positions: QBs | RBs | TEs | FLEX | Ks | DEFs

Week 5 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Puka Nacua

LAR

vs. SF

2

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

at CIN

3

Justin Jefferson

MIN

at CLE

4

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

vs. TB

5

Nico Collins

HOU

at BAL

6

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

vs. DAL

7

Quentin Johnston

LAC

vs. WAS

8

Emeka Egbuka

TB

at SEA

9

Davante Adams

LAR

vs. SF

10

George Pickens

DAL

at NYJ

11

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

vs. TEN

12

Xavier Worthy

KC

at JAC

13

Courtland Sutton

DEN

at PHI

14

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WAS

at LAC

15

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

vs. DET

16

Chris Olave

NO

vs. NYG

17

Keenan Allen

LAC

vs. WAS

18

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

vs. LV

19

Jakobi Meyers

LV

at IND

20

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

vs. MIA

21

Zay Flowers

BAL

vs. HOU

22

Ladd McConkey

LAC

vs. WAS

23

Ricky Pearsall

SF

at LAR

24

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

at CAR

25

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

vs. KC

26

A.J. Brown

PHI

vs. DEN

27

Jameson Williams

DET

at CIN

28

Devonta Smith

PHI

vs. DEN

29

Jauan Jennings

SF

at LAR

30

Khalil Shakir

BUF

vs. NE

31

Jordan Addison

MIN

at CLE

32

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

vs. MIN

33

Chris Godwin

TB

at SEA

34

Josh Downs

IND

vs. LV

35

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYG

at NO

36

Hollywood Brown

KC

at JAC

37

Stefon Diggs

NE

at BUF

38

Tee Higgins

CIN

vs. DET

39

Elic Ayomanor

TEN

at ARI

40

Keon Coleman

BUF

vs. NE

41

Cooper Kupp

SEA

vs. TB

42

Rashid Shaheed

NO

vs. NYG

43

Darius Slayton

NYG

at NO

44

Calvin Ridley

TEN

at ARI

45

Marvin Mims, Jr.

DEN

at PHI

46

Malik Washington

MIA

at CAR

47

Rashod Bateman

BAL

vs. HOU

48

Christian Kirk

HOU

at BAL

49

Travis Hunter

JAC

vs. KC

50

Jalen Tolbert

DAL

at NYJ

51

Troy Franklin

DEN

at PHI

52

Tyquan Thornton

KC

at JAC

53

Greg Dortch

ARI

vs. TEN

54

Luke McCaffrey

WAS

at LAC

55

Kayshon Boutte

NE

at BUF

56

Adonai Mitchell

IND

vs. LV

57

KaVontae Turpin

DAL

at NYJ

58

Isaiah Bond

CLE

vs. MIN

59

Jayden Higgins

HOU

at BAL

60

Tre Tucker

LV

at IND

Published |Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY