Week 5 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Darren Waller Back On The Radar

Michael Fabiano

Dolphins TE Darren Waller has moved into Michael Fabiano's fantasy tight end rankings for Week 5.
Dolphins TE Darren Waller has moved into Michael Fabiano's fantasy tight end rankings for Week 5. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The fifth week of the fantasy football season is here, and with it come the first batch of byes. In fact, nine of the next 10 weeks on the league’s slate will include at least two teams on a bye. This week, the Bears, Falcons Packers, and Steelers are all off the board, so countless managers will need some lineup replacements.

The Week 5 tight end rankings remain mostly chalk in the top 10, though Juwan Johnson has moved up and T.J. Hockenson down a few spots apiece. Darren Waller has joined the top 20 party after scoring two touchdowns this past Monday night.   

On the flip side, tight ends like Cade Otton and Evan Engram have slipped a bit this week, based on either a bad matchup, poor play or a combination of both scenarios. The same goes for Brenton Strange and David Njoku.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football tight end rankings for the fifth week of the NFL season.

Week 5 Fantasy Football TE Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Trey McBride

ARI

vs. TEN

2

Brock Bowers

LV

at IND

3

Jake Ferguson

DAL

at NYJ

4

Tyler Warren

IND

vs. LV

5

Sam LaPorta

DET

at CIN

6

Travis Kelce

KC

at JAC

7

Juwan Johnson

NO

vs. NYG

8

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

vs. NE

9

Dallas Goedert

PHI

vs. DEN

10

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

at CLE

11

Mark Andrews

BAL

vs. HOU

12

Zach Ertz

WAS

at LAC

13

Hunter Henry

NE

at BUF

14

David Njoku

CLE

vs. MIN

15

Dalton Schultz

HOU

at BAL

16

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

vs. MIN

17

Brenton Strange

JAC

vs. KC

18

Jake Tonges

SF

at LAR

19

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TEN

at ARI

20

Darren Waller

MIA

at CAR

21

Tommy Tremble

CAR

vs. MIA

22

Cade Otton

TB

at SEA

23

Evan Engram

DEN

at PHI

24

Theo Johnson

NYG

at NO

25

AJ Barner

SEA

vs. TB

26

Mike Gesicki

CIN

vs. DET

27

Mason Taylor

NYJ

vs. DAL

28

Oronde Gadsden

LAC

vs. WAS

29

Tyler Higbee

LAR

vs. SF

30

Isaiah Likely

BAL

vs. HOU

31

Noah Gray

KC

vs. JAC

32

Elijah Arroyo

SEA

vs. TB

