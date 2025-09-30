Week 5 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Darren Waller Back On The Radar
The fifth week of the fantasy football season is here, and with it come the first batch of byes. In fact, nine of the next 10 weeks on the league’s slate will include at least two teams on a bye. This week, the Bears, Falcons Packers, and Steelers are all off the board, so countless managers will need some lineup replacements.
The Week 5 tight end rankings remain mostly chalk in the top 10, though Juwan Johnson has moved up and T.J. Hockenson down a few spots apiece. Darren Waller has joined the top 20 party after scoring two touchdowns this past Monday night.
On the flip side, tight ends like Cade Otton and Evan Engram have slipped a bit this week, based on either a bad matchup, poor play or a combination of both scenarios. The same goes for Brenton Strange and David Njoku.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football tight end rankings for the fifth week of the NFL season.
Week 5 Fantasy Football TE Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Trey McBride
ARI
vs. TEN
2
Brock Bowers
LV
at IND
3
Jake Ferguson
DAL
at NYJ
4
Tyler Warren
IND
vs. LV
5
Sam LaPorta
DET
at CIN
6
Travis Kelce
KC
at JAC
7
Juwan Johnson
NO
vs. NYG
8
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
vs. NE
9
Dallas Goedert
PHI
vs. DEN
10
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
at CLE
11
Mark Andrews
BAL
vs. HOU
12
Zach Ertz
WAS
at LAC
13
Hunter Henry
NE
at BUF
14
David Njoku
CLE
vs. MIN
15
Dalton Schultz
HOU
at BAL
16
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
vs. MIN
17
Brenton Strange
JAC
vs. KC
18
Jake Tonges
SF
at LAR
19
Chigoziem Okonkwo
TEN
at ARI
20
Darren Waller
MIA
at CAR
21
Tommy Tremble
CAR
vs. MIA
22
Cade Otton
TB
at SEA
23
Evan Engram
DEN
at PHI
24
Theo Johnson
NYG
at NO
25
AJ Barner
SEA
vs. TB
26
Mike Gesicki
CIN
vs. DET
27
Mason Taylor
NYJ
vs. DAL
28
Oronde Gadsden
LAC
vs. WAS
29
Tyler Higbee
LAR
vs. SF
30
Isaiah Likely
BAL
vs. HOU
31
Noah Gray
KC
vs. JAC
32
Elijah Arroyo
SEA
vs. TB