Week 6 Fantasy Waiver Wire: Target Jordan Love, Woody Marks

Sometimes the fantasy gods look down on us … and laugh.

Some dude named Teagan Quitoriano outscored George Kittle, Juwan Johnson and all but six tight ends going into Sunday night (uh, no, I’m not nabbing the Cardinals tight end off the waiver wire). In that same game, fantasy free agent Kendrick Bourne (he is on my list) scored more points than teammate Michael Wilson, who was considered a must-start due to a matchup against the porous Lions.

I wish those were the only oddities, but they weren’t ... like undrafted free agent rookie field general Jalon Daniels outscoring Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott and Bo Nix.

For those most affected by the craziness of the NFL and fantasy football, there’s no rest for the weary. We had more injuries this week too, including Quinshon Judkins, Will Shipley, TreVeyon Henderson, Deebo Samuel Sr., KC Concepcion, Tre Harris, Kenyon Sadiq and T.J. Hockenson. We also have four teams on a bye in Week 6, as the Bengals, Dolphins, Lions and Vikings are off.

As a result, you’ll not only be adding players from the waiver wire this week … there’s a really good chance you’ll have to start them as well. Here’s the players you should be targeting.

Note: Ownership percentages are from Sleeper. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of seasonal leagues aren’t included. Players are listed in order of percentage owned.

Fantasy Waiver Wire Targets For Week 6

Quarterbacks

C.J. Stroud, Texans (53%): Stroud was a solid fantasy streamer once again, this time against the Titans, scoring 20.9 fantasy points. He now has scored 20-plus points in two straight games, and the Texans just acquired his former college teammate, Marvin Harrison Jr. Stroud has a tough matchup in Jacksonville next, but he’s still worth adding for future fantasy contests.

Aaron Rodgers, Steelers (35%): Don’t look now, but the old man has scored 20-plus points in each of his last three games. Rodgers tossed three touchdowns in each of those contests as well, so he’s clearly back on the fantasy radar (he was a Start ’Em, Sit ’Em streamer in Week 5). With four teams on a bye, Rodgers could be a viable starter again, this time in Tampa Bay.

Other Notable QBs

Jordan Love, Packers (63%): Love is barely above my 60% ownership threshold, but he just had a huge game against the Bears and faces a bad Cowboys defense next.

Love is barely above my 60% ownership threshold, but he just had a huge game against the Bears and faces a bad Cowboys defense next. Kirk Cousins, Raiders (62%): Cousins is also barely above my 60% threshold, but he will be a popular streamer next week with a home game against the Bills.

Cousins is also barely above my 60% threshold, but he will be a popular streamer next week with a home game against the Bills. Kyler Murray, Vikings (48%): Murray is coming off his best game as a Viking, scoring 18.3 points. He has a bye next, then he has some nice matchups after it.

Murray is coming off his best game as a Viking, scoring 18.3 points. He has a bye next, then he has some nice matchups after it. Jameis Winston, Giants (12%): Winston has six touchdown passes and has scored 43.7 points over his last two games. He has a revenge game against the Saints next.

Running Backs

Woody Marks, Texans (56%): The Texans might have to lean on Marks in Week 6 after losing David Montgomery to a groin injury in Sunday's win over the Titans. In that scenario, the USC product would be a viable streamer with four teams on a bye. The matchup against the Jaguars isn’t great on paper, but at this point, fantasy managers will take volume at a thinning position.

MarShawn Lloyd, Packers (55%): Anyone who follows me knows I don’t trust Lloyd, but he did score two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Bears. He also recorded 11 touches, leading the Green Bay backfield. Next up is a plus matchup against a bad Cowboys defense that was just smoked by Bucky Irving, so Lloyd will have some streaming value for those in need at running back.

Marshawn Lloyd trucks a guy on his way to the end zone 😤@CHIvsGB on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/NNcSwQfTOU — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

Kendre Miller, Saints (17%): Miller hasn’t been great in the stat sheets the past two weeks, but it seems Alvin Kamara is less than 100 percent. In fact, he was held to 12 snaps in a bad loss to the Vikings. That led Miller to see 30% of the backfield touches, though again, he didn’t do much. Regardless, he’s worth adding in all leagues as a streamer in case Kamara is sidelined.

Dameon Pierce, Eagles (8%): The Eagles backfield is a disaster. Saquon Barkley is dealing with a hamstring injury, Tank Bigsby is on injured reserve, and Will Shipley went down with a foot injury against the Jaguars. That leaves Pierce as the team’s lone healthy running back. So unless Barkley or Shipley can return, Pierce will be worth a look off the waiver wire.

Other Notable RBs

Keaton Mitchell, Chargers (54%): Mitchell is in a three-headed backfield split with Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal, but he’s still worth a roster spot during the byes.

Mitchell is in a three-headed backfield split with Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal, but he’s still worth a roster spot during the byes. Mike Washington Jr., Raiders (48%): Ashton Jeanty is clearly less than 100% due to an ankle injury, so Washington should be added as backfield insurance for Week 6.

Ashton Jeanty is clearly less than 100% due to an ankle injury, so Washington should be added as backfield insurance for Week 6. Tyjae Spears, Titans (29%): Spears led the Titans backfield in snaps and caught nine passes for 28 yards in a loss to the Texans, so he’s worth a speculative claim.

Spears led the Titans backfield in snaps and caught nine passes for 28 yards in a loss to the Texans, so he’s worth a speculative claim. Jaleel McLaughlin, Browns (0%): Quinshon Judkins was wearing a boot on his right foot after a loss to the Jets, and Raheim Sanders (5%) suffered a hip injury. As a result, in a worst-case scenario, McLaughlin could see more work for Cleveland in Week 6.

Wide Receivers

Dontayvion Wicks, Eagles (53%): Trying to pick which Eagles wideout to start while DeVonta Smith is out is an exercise in futility, so I’ll mention Wicks, Makai Lemon (53%) and Darius Cooper (11%). All three saw nearly identical snap totals in Week 5, though Wicks (8) and Lemon (7) are being targeted more than Cooper (3). They’ll battle Carolina in Week 6.

Germie Bernard, Steelers (6%): The Steelers have placed Michael Pittman Jr. on the injured reserve list, and Roman Wilson suffered a finger injury in a Week 5 win over the Colts. That left Bernard to play a bigger role, and he stepped up with six catches on nine targets for 80 yards and 14.4 points. If Wilson can’t play next week, Bernard would be well worth a waiver claim.

Kendrick Bourne, Cardinals (11%): The trade that sent Harrison to Houston opens the door for Bourne to see a bigger role in the Cardinals offense moving forward. He led the Cardinals in catches and receiving yards against the Lions, and his eight targets were second behind only Trey McBride. In an offense that will be forced to throw often, Bourne is well worth a look.

Other notable WRs

DeMario Douglas, Patriots (4%): Douglas posted 22.5 points in Week 5, and both he and Kyle Williams (3%) could be worth a look with A.J. Brown and Mack Hollins injured.

Douglas posted 22.5 points in Week 5, and both he and could be worth a look with A.J. Brown and Mack Hollins injured. Ryan Flournoy, Cowboys (10%): CeeDee Lamb suffered a quad bruise in Week 5. It’s not considered serious, but it’s worth adding Flournoy as a sort of wideout handcuff.

Tight Ends

Hunter Henry, Patriots (51%): Drake Maye has started to wake up in the past two weeks, and Henry’s stats have improved as a result. In that time, the veteran has seen nine targets and has scored a combined 24.6 fantasy points. With A.J. Brown still out and Mack Hollins injured, there is a good chance Henry will once again play a big role in the New England offense in Week 6.

Hunter Henry with a big catch and run 🏃@LVvsNE on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/blsnhUPnhu — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

Brenton Strange, Jaguars (47%): Strange has seen 16 combined targets over the past two weeks, catching 14 for 163 yards and 30.3 fantasy points. He’s now scored 10-plus fantasy points in three of five games, making him a viable waiver add at a thin tight end spot. Strange will face a plus matchup against the Texans in Week 6, so grab him now if you’re in need.

Pat Freiermuth, Steelers (18%): Freiermuth isn’t the most consistent tight end, but he has scored a combined 32.2 fantasy points in the past two weeks. He also saw a season-high seven targets in Sunday's win over the Colts, as Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson were both out or got hurt during the game. He’ll be a viable streaming option against the Buccaneers in Week 6.

Other notable TEs

Darren Waller, Panthers (30%): Waller has scored 10-plus points in two of his past three games, and he has seen a combined 14 targets in two games before the bye.

Waller has scored 10-plus points in two of his past three games, and he has seen a combined 14 targets in two games before the bye. Chig Okonkwo, Commanders (11%): I’m not super sold on Okonwko as a fantasy asset, but he did have six targets in Week 5. He’ll face the Niners next on the slate.

Team Defenses

Patriots defense (53%): New England’s defense is all banged up, but it posted good numbers against the Raiders and have a great matchup against the Jets in Week 6.

New England’s defense is all banged up, but it posted good numbers against the Raiders and have a great matchup against the Jets in Week 6. Chiefs defense (17%): The Chiefs are widely available coming off a bye week, and a home matchup against the winless Chargers make this unit a strong streaming option.

The Chiefs are widely available coming off a bye week, and a home matchup against the winless Chargers make this unit a strong streaming option. Colts defense (4%): The Colts defense is a worthwhile add as a fantasy streamer with a plus matchup against Cam Ward and the Titans lackluster offense up next.

Kickers

Tyler Loop, Ravens (48%): Loop is one of the top 10 kickers in fantasy, but he’s still a free agent in about half of Sleeper leagues. Grab him for a plus matchup in Cleveland.

Loop is one of the top 10 kickers in fantasy, but he’s still a free agent in about half of Sleeper leagues. Grab him for a plus matchup in Cleveland. Harrison Mevis, Rams (47%): Mevis has struggled to produce consistently good totals this season, but he does have a plus matchup against the Cardinals coming up next.

Mevis has struggled to produce consistently good totals this season, but he does have a plus matchup against the Cardinals coming up next. Chris Boswell, Steelers (42%): Boswell has scored 14-plus fantasy points in two of his past three games, and he has a plus matchup against the Buccaneers in Week 6.