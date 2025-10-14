Week 7 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Rashee Rice Back In Action
Welcome to Week 7! There are only two teams off this week, the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, leaving us without Zay Flowers and Khalil Shakir among potential fantasy wide receiver starters. There is also another international game, as the Los Angeles Rams face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London (9:30 a.m. ET).
This week’s risers at the WR position include Davante Adams, Rome Odunze, and Courtland Sutton, all of whom have very favorable matchups heading into the week. On the flip side, injuries to stars like Puka Nacua, Emeka Egbuka, and Garrett Wilson (among others) have managers scrambling for dart throws and streamers.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football wide receiver rankings for the seventh week of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
All Positions: QBs | RBs | TEs | FLEX | DEFs | Ks
Week 7 Fantasy WR Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
vs. TB
2
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
vs. HOU
3
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
vs. PIT
4
Justin Jefferson
MIN
vs. PHI
5
Nico Collins
HOU
at SEA
6
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WAS
at DAL
7
Drake London
ATL
at SF
8
George Pickens
DAL
vs. WAS
9
Davante Adams
LAR
at JAC
10
Rashee Rice
KC
vs. LV
11
Ladd McConkey
LAC
vs. IND
12
Rome Odunze
CHI
vs. NO
13
Courtland Sutton
DEN
vs. NYG
14
DK Metcalf
PIT
at CIN
15
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
vs. LAR
16
Jaylen Waddle
MIA
at CLE
17
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
at NYJ
18
A.J. Brown
PHI
at MIN
19
Xavier Worthy
KC
vs. LV
20
Terry McLaurin
WAS
at DAL
21
Chris Olave
NO
at CHI
22
Tee Higgins
CIN
vs. PIT
23
Quentin Johnston
LAC
vs. IND
24
Kendrick Bourne
SF
vs. ATL
25
Stefon Diggs
NE
at TEN
26
Jordan Addison
MIN
vs. PHI
27
Keenan Allen
LAC
vs. IND
28
Devonta Smith
PHI
at MIN
29
Michael Pittman Jr.
IND
at LAC
30
D.J. Moore
CHI
vs. NO
31
Tre Tucker
LV
at KC
32
Jameson Williams
DET
vs. TB
33
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
vs. MIA
34
Cooper Kupp
SEA
vs. HOU
35
Josh Downs
IND
at LAC
36
Wan'Dale Robinson
NYG
at DEN
37
Jakobi Meyers
LV
at KC
38
Romeo Doubs
GB
vs. ARI
39
Sterling Shepard
TB
at DET
40
Rashid Shaheed
NO
at CHI
41
Troy Franklin
DEN
vs. NYG
42
Matthew Golden
GB
vs. ARI
43
Elic Ayomanor
TEN
vs. NE
44
Michael Wilson
ARI
vs. GB
45
Tez Johnson
TB
at DET
46
Ryan Flourney
DAL
vs. WAS
47
Christian Kirk
HOU
at SEA
48
Jauan Jennings
SF
vs. ATL
49
Hollywood Brown
KC
vs. LV
50
Zay Jones
ARI
at GB
51
Josh Reynolds
NYJ
vs. CAR
52
Travis Hunter
JAC
vs. LAR
53
Kayshon Boutte
NE
at TEN
54
Xavier Legette
CAR
at NYJ
55
Dontayvion Wicks
GB
at ARI
56
Jalen Tolbert
DAL
vs. WAS
57
Dyami Brown
JAC
vs. LAR
58
Isaiah Bond
CLE
vs. MIA
59
Marvin Mims Jr.
DEN
vs. NYG
60
Greg Dortch
ARI
vs. GB