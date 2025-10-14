SI

Week 7 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Rashee Rice Back In Action

Michael Fabiano

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice faces the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7.
Welcome to Week 7! There are only two teams off this week, the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, leaving us without Zay Flowers and Khalil Shakir among potential fantasy wide receiver starters. There is also another international game, as the Los Angeles Rams face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London (9:30 a.m. ET).

This week’s risers at the WR position include Davante Adams, Rome Odunze, and Courtland Sutton, all of whom have very favorable matchups heading into the week. On the flip side, injuries to stars like Puka Nacua, Emeka Egbuka, and Garrett Wilson (among others) have managers scrambling for dart throws and streamers.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football wide receiver rankings for the seventh week of the NFL season.

Week 7 Fantasy WR Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

vs. TB

2

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

vs. HOU

3

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

vs. PIT

4

Justin Jefferson

MIN

vs. PHI

5

Nico Collins

HOU

at SEA

6

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WAS

at DAL

7

Drake London

ATL

at SF

8

George Pickens

DAL

vs. WAS

9

Davante Adams

LAR

at JAC

10

Rashee Rice

KC

vs. LV

11

Ladd McConkey

LAC

vs. IND

12

Rome Odunze

CHI

vs. NO

13

Courtland Sutton

DEN

vs. NYG

14

DK Metcalf

PIT

at CIN

15

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

vs. LAR

16

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

at CLE

17

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

at NYJ

18

A.J. Brown

PHI

at MIN

19

Xavier Worthy

KC

vs. LV

20

Terry McLaurin

WAS

at DAL

21

Chris Olave

NO

at CHI

22

Tee Higgins

CIN

vs. PIT

23

Quentin Johnston

LAC

vs. IND

24

Kendrick Bourne

SF

vs. ATL

25

Stefon Diggs

NE

at TEN

26

Jordan Addison

MIN

vs. PHI

27

Keenan Allen

LAC

vs. IND

28

Devonta Smith

PHI

at MIN

29

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

at LAC

30

D.J. Moore

CHI

vs. NO

31

Tre Tucker

LV

at KC

32

Jameson Williams

DET

vs. TB

33

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

vs. MIA

34

Cooper Kupp

SEA

vs. HOU

35

Josh Downs

IND

at LAC

36

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYG

at DEN

37

Jakobi Meyers

LV

at KC

38

Romeo Doubs

GB

vs. ARI

39

Sterling Shepard

TB

at DET

40

Rashid Shaheed

NO

at CHI

41

Troy Franklin

DEN

vs. NYG

42

Matthew Golden

GB

vs. ARI

43

Elic Ayomanor

TEN

vs. NE

44

Michael Wilson

ARI

vs. GB

45

Tez Johnson

TB

at DET

46

Ryan Flourney

DAL

vs. WAS

47

Christian Kirk

HOU

at SEA

48

Jauan Jennings

SF

vs. ATL

49

Hollywood Brown

KC

vs. LV

50

Zay Jones

ARI

at GB

51

Josh Reynolds

NYJ

vs. CAR

52

Travis Hunter

JAC

vs. LAR

53

Kayshon Boutte

NE

at TEN

54

Xavier Legette

CAR

at NYJ

55

Dontayvion Wicks

GB

at ARI

56

Jalen Tolbert

DAL

vs. WAS

57

Dyami Brown

JAC

vs. LAR

58

Isaiah Bond

CLE

vs. MIA

59

Marvin Mims Jr.

DEN

vs. NYG

60

Greg Dortch

ARI

vs. GB

