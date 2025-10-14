Week 7 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Chiefs At The Top Of The List
Welcome to Week 7! There are only two teams off this week, the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, leaving us without just two potential matchup-based fantasy defenses. There is also another international game, as the Los Angeles Rams face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London (9:30 a.m. ET).
This week’s risers on defense include the Chiefs, Patriots and Browns defenses, all of whom have very favorable matchups heading into the week. On the flip side, usually productive defenses like the Buccaneers, Chargers, and Texans face difficult opponents that will keep them from being started in many leagues.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football defense rankings for the seventh week of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 7 Fantasy DST Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Chiefs
KC
vs. LV
2
Patriots
NE
at TEN
3
Steelers
PIT
at CIN
4
Broncos
DEN
vs. NYG
5
Packers
GB
at ARI
6
Eagles
PHI
at MIN
7
Browns
CLE
vs. MIA
8
Dolphins
MIA
at CLE
9
Bears
CHI
vs. NO
10
Jets
NYJ
at CAR
11
Falcons
ATL
at SF
12
Panthers
CAR
at NYJ
13
Colts
IND
at LAC
14
Seahawks
SEA
vs. HOU
15
49ers
SF
vs. ATL
16
Rams
LAR
at JAC
17
Lions
DET
vs. TB
18
Jaguars
JAC
vs. LAR
19
Texans
HOU
at SEA
20
Vikings
MIN
vs. PHI
21
Bengals
CIN
vs. PIT
22
Saints
NO
at CHI
23
Giants
NYG
at DEN
24
Cardinals
ARI
vs. GB
25
Chargers
LAC
vs. IND
26
Cowboys
DAL
vs. WAS
27
Commanders
WAS
at DAL
28
Buccaneers
TB
at DET
29
Titans
TEN
vs. NE
30
Raiders
LV
at KC