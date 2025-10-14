SI

Week 7 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Chiefs At The Top Of The List

Michael Fabiano

The Chiefs defense faces the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7.
The Chiefs defense faces the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Welcome to Week 7! There are only two teams off this week, the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, leaving us without just two potential matchup-based fantasy defenses. There is also another international game, as the Los Angeles Rams face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London (9:30 a.m. ET).

This week’s risers on defense include the Chiefs, Patriots and Browns defenses, all of whom have very favorable matchups heading into the week. On the flip side, usually productive defenses like the Buccaneers, Chargers, and Texans face difficult opponents that will keep them from being started in many leagues.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football defense rankings for the seventh week of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 7 Fantasy DST Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Chiefs

KC

vs. LV

2

Patriots

NE

at TEN

3

Steelers

PIT

at CIN

4

Broncos

DEN

vs. NYG

5

Packers

GB

at ARI

6

Eagles

PHI

at MIN

7

Browns

CLE

vs. MIA

8

Dolphins

MIA

at CLE

9

Bears

CHI

vs. NO

10

Jets

NYJ

at CAR

11

Falcons

ATL

at SF

12

Panthers

CAR

at NYJ

13

Colts

IND

at LAC

14

Seahawks

SEA

vs. HOU

15

49ers

SF

vs. ATL

16

Rams

LAR

at JAC

17

Lions

DET

vs. TB

18

Jaguars

JAC

vs. LAR

19

Texans

HOU

at SEA

20

Vikings

MIN

vs. PHI

21

Bengals

CIN

vs. PIT

22

Saints

NO

at CHI

23

Giants

NYG

at DEN

24

Cardinals

ARI

vs. GB

25

Chargers

LAC

vs. IND

26

Cowboys

DAL

vs. WAS

27

Commanders

WAS

at DAL

28

Buccaneers

TB

at DET

29

Titans

TEN

vs. NE

30

Raiders

LV

at KC

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY