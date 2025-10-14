SI

Week 7 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Eddy Pineiro Moves Into Top 5

Michael Fabiano

49ers K Eddy Pineiro faces the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7.
49ers K Eddy Pineiro faces the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Welcome to Week 7! There are only two teams off this week, the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, leaving us without two potential fantasy starters in Matt Prater and Tyler Loop. There is also another international game, as the Los Angeles Rams face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London (9:30 a.m. ET).

This week’s risers include Eddy Pineiro, Will Reichard and Cam Little, all of whom have very favorable matchups heading into the week. On the flip side, fantasy starters such as Ka’imi Fairbairn, Jason Myers and Joshua Karty face tougher opponents or haven’t been able to live up to expectations in recent weeks.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football kickers rankings for the seventh week of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 7 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

vs. WAS

2

Eddy Piniero

SF

vs. ATL

3

Jake Bates

DET

vs. TB

4

Will Reichard

MIN

vs. PHI

5

Cam Little

JAC

vs. LAR

6

Matt Gay

WAS

at DAL

7

Cameron Dicker

LAC

vs. IND

8

Jake Moody

CHI

vs. NO

9

Michael Badgley

IND

at LAC

10

Chris Boswell

PIT

at CIN

11

Harrison Butker

KC

vs. LV

12

Chase McLaughlin

TB

at DET

13

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

at SEA

14

Wil Lutz

DEN

vs. NYG

15

John Parker Romo

ATL

at SF

16

Lucas Havrisik

GB

at ARI

17

Jake Elliott

PHI

at MIN

18

Daniel Carlson

LV

at KC

19

Andres Borregales

NE

at TEN

20

Blake Grupe

NO

at CHI

21

Jason Myers

SEA

vs. HOU

22

Joshua Karty

LAR

at JAC

23

Chad Ryland

ARI

vs. GB

24

Matthew Wright

TEN

vs. NE

25

Ryan Fitzgerald

CAR

at NYJ

26

Andre Szmyt

CLE

vs. MIA

27

Nick Folk

NYJ

vs. CAR

28

Jude McAtamney

NYG

at DEN

29

Riley Patterson

MIA

at CLE

30

Evan McPherson

CIN

vs. PIT

Published
