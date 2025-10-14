Week 7 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Eddy Pineiro Moves Into Top 5
Welcome to Week 7! There are only two teams off this week, the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, leaving us without two potential fantasy starters in Matt Prater and Tyler Loop. There is also another international game, as the Los Angeles Rams face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London (9:30 a.m. ET).
This week’s risers include Eddy Pineiro, Will Reichard and Cam Little, all of whom have very favorable matchups heading into the week. On the flip side, fantasy starters such as Ka’imi Fairbairn, Jason Myers and Joshua Karty face tougher opponents or haven’t been able to live up to expectations in recent weeks.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football kickers rankings for the seventh week of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 7 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
vs. WAS
2
Eddy Piniero
SF
vs. ATL
3
Jake Bates
DET
vs. TB
4
Will Reichard
MIN
vs. PHI
5
Cam Little
JAC
vs. LAR
6
Matt Gay
WAS
at DAL
7
Cameron Dicker
LAC
vs. IND
8
Jake Moody
CHI
vs. NO
9
Michael Badgley
IND
at LAC
10
Chris Boswell
PIT
at CIN
11
Harrison Butker
KC
vs. LV
12
Chase McLaughlin
TB
at DET
13
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
at SEA
14
Wil Lutz
DEN
vs. NYG
15
John Parker Romo
ATL
at SF
16
Lucas Havrisik
GB
at ARI
17
Jake Elliott
PHI
at MIN
18
Daniel Carlson
LV
at KC
19
Andres Borregales
NE
at TEN
20
Blake Grupe
NO
at CHI
21
Jason Myers
SEA
vs. HOU
22
Joshua Karty
LAR
at JAC
23
Chad Ryland
ARI
vs. GB
24
Matthew Wright
TEN
vs. NE
25
Ryan Fitzgerald
CAR
at NYJ
26
Andre Szmyt
CLE
vs. MIA
27
Nick Folk
NYJ
vs. CAR
28
Jude McAtamney
NYG
at DEN
29
Riley Patterson
MIA
at CLE
30
Evan McPherson
CIN
vs. PIT