Week 7 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Rico Dowdle Moves Up

Michael Fabiano

Panthers RB Rico Dowdle faces the New York Jets in Week 7.
Welcome to Week 7! There are only two teams off this week, the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, leaving us without two of the top fantasy running backs in Derrick Henry and James Cook. There is also another international game, as the Los Angeles Rams face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London (9:30 a.m. ET).

This week’s risers in the RB rankings include Rico Dowdle, Jordan Mason and D’Andre Swift, all of whom have very favorable matchups heading into the week. On the flip side, Kenenth Walker III and Tony Pollard have taken a tumble into the low-end RB2/flex area due to a decline in snaps, touches and fantasy points in recent weeks.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football running back rankings for the seventh week of the NFL season.

Week 7 Fantasy Running Backs Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Christian McCaffrey

SF

vs. ATL

2

Bijan Robinson

ATL

at SF

3

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

vs. TB

4

Jonathan Taylor

IND

at LAC

5

Josh Jacobs

GB

at ARI

6

De'Von Achane

MIA

at CLE

7

Saquon Barkley

PHI

at MIN

8

Rico Dowdle

CAR

at NYJ

9

Kyren Williams

LAR

at JAC

10

Jordan Mason

MIN

vs. PHI

11

Rachaad White

TB

at DET

12

Javonte Williams

DAL

vs. WAS

13

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

vs. MIA

14

Ashton Jeanty

LV

at KC

15

Breece Hall

NYJ

vs. CAR

16

J.K. Dobbins

DEN

vs. NYG

17

D'Andre Swift

CHI

vs. TB

18

Cam Skattebo

NYG

at DEN

19

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

WAS

at DAL

20

Alvin Kamara

NO

at CHI

21

Travis Etienne Jr.

JAC

vs. LAR

22

Kimani Vidal

LAC

vs. IND

23

Jaylen Warren

PIT

at CIN

24

Kenneth Walker III

SEA

vs. HOU

25

Chase Brown

CIN

vs. PIT

26

David Montgomery

DET

vs. TB

27

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

at TEN

28

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

vs. HOU

29

Nick Chubb

HOU

at SEA

30

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

at TEN

31

Tony Pollard

TEN

vs. NE

32

Woody Marks

HOU

at SEA

33

Isiah Pacheco

KC

vs. LV

34

Kareem Hunt

KC

vs. LV

35

Bam Knight

ARI

vs. GB

36

Michael Carter

ARI

vs. GB

37

Tyjae Spears

TEN

vs. NE

38

Kenneth Gainwell

PIT

at CIN

39

Sean Tucker

TB

at DET

40

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

at SF

41

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

vs. LAR

42

Ollie Gordon II

MIA

at CLE

43

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

NYG

at DEN

44

Kendre Miller

NO

at CHI

45

Hassan Haskins

LAC

vs. IND

46

RJ Harvey

DEN

vs. NYG

47

Chris Rodriguez

WAS

at DAL

48

Brian Robinson Jr.

SF

at DAL

49

Jerome Ford

CLE

vs. MIA

50

Kyle Monangai

CHI

vs. NO

51

Emanuel Wilson

GB

at ARI

52

Zavier Scott

MIN

vs. PHI

53

Isaiah Davis

NYJ

vs. CAR

54

Raheem Mostert

LV

at KC

55

Trevor Etienne

CAR

at NYJ

56

Dylan Sampson

CLE

vs. MIA

57

Jaydon Blue

DAL

vs. WAS

58

Kyle Juszczyk

SF

vs. ATL

59

Samaje Perine

CIN

vs. PIT

60

Brashard Smith

KC

vs. LV

