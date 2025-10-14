Week 7 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Rico Dowdle Moves Up
Welcome to Week 7! There are only two teams off this week, the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, leaving us without two of the top fantasy running backs in Derrick Henry and James Cook. There is also another international game, as the Los Angeles Rams face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London (9:30 a.m. ET).
This week’s risers in the RB rankings include Rico Dowdle, Jordan Mason and D’Andre Swift, all of whom have very favorable matchups heading into the week. On the flip side, Kenenth Walker III and Tony Pollard have taken a tumble into the low-end RB2/flex area due to a decline in snaps, touches and fantasy points in recent weeks.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football running back rankings for the seventh week of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 7 Fantasy Running Backs Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Christian McCaffrey
SF
vs. ATL
2
Bijan Robinson
ATL
at SF
3
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
vs. TB
4
Jonathan Taylor
IND
at LAC
5
Josh Jacobs
GB
at ARI
6
De'Von Achane
MIA
at CLE
7
Saquon Barkley
PHI
at MIN
8
Rico Dowdle
CAR
at NYJ
9
Kyren Williams
LAR
at JAC
10
Jordan Mason
MIN
vs. PHI
11
Rachaad White
TB
at DET
12
Javonte Williams
DAL
vs. WAS
13
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
vs. MIA
14
Ashton Jeanty
LV
at KC
15
Breece Hall
NYJ
vs. CAR
16
J.K. Dobbins
DEN
vs. NYG
17
D'Andre Swift
CHI
vs. TB
18
Cam Skattebo
NYG
at DEN
19
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
WAS
at DAL
20
Alvin Kamara
NO
at CHI
21
Travis Etienne Jr.
JAC
vs. LAR
22
Kimani Vidal
LAC
vs. IND
23
Jaylen Warren
PIT
at CIN
24
Kenneth Walker III
SEA
vs. HOU
25
Chase Brown
CIN
vs. PIT
26
David Montgomery
DET
vs. TB
27
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
at TEN
28
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
vs. HOU
29
Nick Chubb
HOU
at SEA
30
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
at TEN
31
Tony Pollard
TEN
vs. NE
32
Woody Marks
HOU
at SEA
33
Isiah Pacheco
KC
vs. LV
34
Kareem Hunt
KC
vs. LV
35
Bam Knight
ARI
vs. GB
36
Michael Carter
ARI
vs. GB
37
Tyjae Spears
TEN
vs. NE
38
Kenneth Gainwell
PIT
at CIN
39
Sean Tucker
TB
at DET
40
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
at SF
41
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
vs. LAR
42
Ollie Gordon II
MIA
at CLE
43
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
NYG
at DEN
44
Kendre Miller
NO
at CHI
45
Hassan Haskins
LAC
vs. IND
46
RJ Harvey
DEN
vs. NYG
47
Chris Rodriguez
WAS
at DAL
48
Brian Robinson Jr.
SF
at DAL
49
Jerome Ford
CLE
vs. MIA
50
Kyle Monangai
CHI
vs. NO
51
Emanuel Wilson
GB
at ARI
52
Zavier Scott
MIN
vs. PHI
53
Isaiah Davis
NYJ
vs. CAR
54
Raheem Mostert
LV
at KC
55
Trevor Etienne
CAR
at NYJ
56
Dylan Sampson
CLE
vs. MIA
57
Jaydon Blue
DAL
vs. WAS
58
Kyle Juszczyk
SF
vs. ATL
59
Samaje Perine
CIN
vs. PIT
60
Brashard Smith
KC
vs. LV