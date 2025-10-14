Week 7 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Michael Mayer In The Top 10
Welcome to Week 7! There are only two teams off this week, the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, leaving us without potential fantasy tight end starters like Dalton Kincaid and Mark Andrews. There is also another international game, as the Los Angeles Rams face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London (9:30 a.m. ET).
This week’s risers at TE include Tucker Kraft, Dallas Goedert, and Michael Mayer, all of whom have very favorable matchups heading into the week. On the flip side, players like T.J. Hockenson and Kyle Pitts Sr. have struggled to produce in the stat sheets, leaving them as very risky fantasy starters in most leagues.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football tight end rankings for the seventh week of the NFL season.
Week 7 Fantasy TE Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Trey McBride
ARI
vs. GB
2
Jake Ferguson
DAL
vs. WAS
3
George Kittle
SF
vs. ATL
4
Tyler Warren
IND
at LAC
5
Sam LaPorta
DET
vs. TB
6
Travis Kelce
KC
vs. LV
7
Dallas Goedert
PHI
at MIN
8
Tucker Kraft
GB
at ARI
9
Michael Mayer
LV
at KC
10
Zach Ertz
WAS
at DAL
11
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
vs. MIA
12
Darren Waller
MIA
at CLE
13
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
vs. PHI
14
Kyle Pitts Sr.
ATL
at SF
15
David Njoku
CLE
vs. MIA
16
Evan Engram
DEN
vs. NYG
17
Dalton Schultz
HOU
at SEA
18
Mason Taylor
NYJ
vs. CAR
19
Cade Otton
TB
at DET
20
Hunter Henry
NE
at TEN
21
Chigoziem Okonkwo
TEN
vs. NE
22
AJ Barner
SEA
vs. HOU
23
Juwan Johnson
NO
at CHI
24
Noah Fant
CIN
vs. PIT
25
Theo Johnson
NYG
at DEN
26
Tommy Tremble
CAR
at NYJ
27
Darnell Washington
PIT
at CIN
28
Jonnu Smith
PIT
at CIN
29
Oronde Gadsden
LAC
vs. IND
30
Hunter Long
JAC
vs. LAR
31
Taysom Hill
NO
at CHI
32
Cole Kmet
CHI
vs. NO