Week 7 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Michael Mayer In The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Raiders TE Michael Mayer faces the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Welcome to Week 7! There are only two teams off this week, the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, leaving us without potential fantasy tight end starters like Dalton Kincaid and Mark Andrews. There is also another international game, as the Los Angeles Rams face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London (9:30 a.m. ET).

This week’s risers at TE include Tucker Kraft, Dallas Goedert, and Michael Mayer, all of whom have very favorable matchups heading into the week. On the flip side, players like T.J. Hockenson and Kyle Pitts Sr. have struggled to produce in the stat sheets, leaving them as very risky fantasy starters in most leagues.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football tight end rankings for the seventh week of the NFL season.

Week 7 Fantasy TE Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Trey McBride

ARI

vs. GB

2

Jake Ferguson

DAL

vs. WAS

3

George Kittle

SF

vs. ATL

4

Tyler Warren

IND

at LAC

5

Sam LaPorta

DET

vs. TB

6

Travis Kelce

KC

vs. LV

7

Dallas Goedert

PHI

at MIN

8

Tucker Kraft

GB

at ARI

9

Michael Mayer

LV

at KC

10

Zach Ertz

WAS

at DAL

11

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

vs. MIA

12

Darren Waller

MIA

at CLE

13

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

vs. PHI

14

Kyle Pitts Sr.

ATL

at SF

15

David Njoku

CLE

vs. MIA

16

Evan Engram

DEN

vs. NYG

17

Dalton Schultz

HOU

at SEA

18

Mason Taylor

NYJ

vs. CAR

19

Cade Otton

TB

at DET

20

Hunter Henry

NE

at TEN

21

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TEN

vs. NE

22

AJ Barner

SEA

vs. HOU

23

Juwan Johnson

NO

at CHI

24

Noah Fant

CIN

vs. PIT

25

Theo Johnson

NYG

at DEN

26

Tommy Tremble

CAR

at NYJ

27

Darnell Washington

PIT

at CIN

28

Jonnu Smith

PIT

at CIN

29

Oronde Gadsden

LAC

vs. IND

30

Hunter Long

JAC

vs. LAR

31

Taysom Hill

NO

at CHI

32

Cole Kmet

CHI

vs. NO

