Week 7 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Jared Goff In The Top 10
Welcome to Week 7! There are only two teams off this week, the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, leaving us without two of the top fantasy quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. There is also another international game, as the Los Angeles Rams face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London (9:30 a.m. ET).
This week’s risers in the QB rankins include Dak Prescott, Caleb Williams, and Jared Goff, all of whom have very favorable matchups heading into the week. On the flip side, Justin Fields has taken a tumble after last week’s brutal performance in London, not to mention the loss of his top wide receiver, Garrett Wilson, due to an injured knee.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback rankings for the seventh week of the NFL season.
Week 6 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Patrick Mahomes
KC
vs. LV
2
Jayden Daniels
WAS
at DAL
3
Jalen Hurts
PHI
at MIN
4
Dak Prescott
DAL
vs. WAS
5
Caleb Williams
CHI
vs. NO
6
Jared Goff
DET
vs. TB
7
Drake Maye
NE
at TEN
8
Baker Mayfield
TB
at DET
9
Bo Nix
DEN
vs. NYG
10
Justin Herbert
LAC
vs. IND
11
Jordan Love
GB
at ARI
12
C.J. Stroud
HOU
at SEA
13
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
vs. LAR
14
Matthew Stafford
LAR
at JAC
15
Daniel Jones
IND
at LAC
16
Jaxson Dart
NYG
at DEN
17
Sam Darnold
SEA
vs. HOU
18
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
at CIN
19
Justin Fields
NYJ
vs. CAR
20
Bryce Young
CAR
at NYJ
21
Carson Wentz
MIN
vs. PHI
22
Spencer Rattler
NO
at CHI
23
Geno Smith
LV
at KC
24
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
at SF
25
Mac Jones
SF
vs. ATL
26
Joe Flacco
CIN
vs. PIT
27
Tua Tagovailoa
MIA
at CLE
28
Jacoby Brissett
ARI
vs. GB
29
Dillon Gabriel
CLE
vs. MIA
30
Cam Ward
TEN
vs. NE