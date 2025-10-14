SI

Week 7 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Jared Goff In The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Lions QB Jared Goff faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7.
Welcome to Week 7! There are only two teams off this week, the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, leaving us without two of the top fantasy quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. There is also another international game, as the Los Angeles Rams face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London (9:30 a.m. ET).

This week’s risers in the QB rankins include Dak Prescott, Caleb Williams, and Jared Goff, all of whom have very favorable matchups heading into the week. On the flip side, Justin Fields has taken a tumble after last week’s brutal performance in London, not to mention the loss of his top wide receiver, Garrett Wilson, due to an injured knee.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback rankings for the seventh week of the NFL season.

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Patrick Mahomes

KC

vs. LV

2

Jayden Daniels

WAS

at DAL

3

Jalen Hurts

PHI

at MIN

4

Dak Prescott

DAL

vs. WAS

5

Caleb Williams

CHI

vs. NO

6

Jared Goff

DET

vs. TB

7

Drake Maye

NE

at TEN

8

Baker Mayfield

TB

at DET

9

Bo Nix

DEN

vs. NYG

10

Justin Herbert

LAC

vs. IND

11

Jordan Love

GB

at ARI

12

C.J. Stroud

HOU

at SEA

13

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

vs. LAR

14

Matthew Stafford

LAR

at JAC

15

Daniel Jones

IND

at LAC

16

Jaxson Dart

NYG

at DEN

17

Sam Darnold

SEA

vs. HOU

18

Aaron Rodgers

PIT

at CIN

19

Justin Fields

NYJ

vs. CAR

20

Bryce Young

CAR

at NYJ

21

Carson Wentz

MIN

vs. PHI

22

Spencer Rattler

NO

at CHI

23

Geno Smith

LV

at KC

24

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

at SF

25

Mac Jones

SF

vs. ATL

26

Joe Flacco

CIN

vs. PIT

27

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

at CLE

28

Jacoby Brissett

ARI

vs. GB

29

Dillon Gabriel

CLE

vs. MIA

30

Cam Ward

TEN

vs. NE

