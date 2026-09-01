What Happens When A Fantasy Football Draft Goes Completely Sideways

Fantasy football draft season is in full swing as we get closer and closer to the NFL’s opening night in Seattle. That means there are also a lot of mock-draft (and actual draft) results being used to help determine player values, tier breaks, etc. In fact, I posted the results of the recent Sports Illustrated Superflex draft, which involved a host of NFL and fantasy analysts.

However, those drafts are often very different from what you’ll see in your home leagues. The expert drafts are predictable to a degree … running backs and wide receivers will come flying off the board first; there will be a wait on quarterbacks and many tight ends … you get the point.

That isn’t the case in most leagues, though. Home leagues throw lots of curveballs in terms of where players are picked, which positions are focused on most, and overall draft strategies. So, in the interest of the majority who aren’t in expert leagues, I wanted to share one of my recent drafts. It includes some experts, as well as folks who love fantasy football but aren’t neck-deep into it. And I’d venture a guess that you know most of, if not all, of these participants.

The members of the league, in order of draft position, are Lindsay Rhodes from Sumer Sports, former MLB pitcher Joel Pineiro, former NBA player and current NBA analyst Brendan Haywood, former MLB pitcher and current MLB analyst Adam Wainwright, former MLB pitcher and current MLB analyst Dellin Betances, myself, NFL reporter and analyst Amber Theoharis, former ESPN and current sports analyst Trey Wingo, comedian and sports nut “Cousin Sal” Iacono, former NFL player and current NFL analyst Robert Turbin, former NFL player and current NFL analyst James Jones, and current Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Luke Weaver.

The league requires a starting lineup of one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, a tight end, two flex spots (RB/WR/TE), a kicker, and a defense. There is no Superflex. The scoring system is full-point PPR, and an extra 0.5 points are given for each tight end reception.

As you’ll see, some of the managers had very interesting strategies that might more closely mirror what you’ll see in your drafts. To break it down, here’s every selection from every round, including my own personal draft picks and strategies. Where did I get “sniped?” Where did I need to audible (and it was way more often than in an expert league)? Read on to find out!

Note: This draft happened before Josh Jacobs was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Round 1

Round/Pick Team Player 1.1 Rhodes Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions 1.2 Pineiro Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons 1.3 Haywood Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals 1.4 Wainwright Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers 1.5 Betances Puka Nacua, WR, Rams 1.6 Fabiano Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks 1.7 Theoharis CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys 1.8 Wingo Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts 1.9 Iacono Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions 1.10 Turbin James Cook, RB, Bills 1.11 Jones Devon Achance, RB, Dolphins 1.12 Weaver Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

Notes: The first round was basically chalk when it comes to who was selected and at what point in the draft. Unless you’re down on Achane, there were no real surprises. At No. 6, I took Smith-Njigba. Waino took CMC (which he said was an app blip), so I was happy with JSN.

Round 2

Round/Pick Team Player 2.13 Weaver Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals 2.14 Jones Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles 2.15 Turbin Chase Brown, RB, Bengals 2.16 Iacono Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens 2.17 Wingo A.J. Brown, WR, Patriots 2.18 Theoharis Josh Allen, QB, Bills 2.19 Fabiano Kenneth Walker III, RB, Chiefs 2.20 Betances Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders 2.21 Wainwright Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers 2.22 Haywood Breece Hall, RB, Jets 2.23 Pineiro Nico Collins, WR, Texans 2.24 Rhodes Drake London, WR, Falcons

Notes: The second round began with McBride, which is no shock in a tight end premium format. Turbin, a former running back, took two runners with his first two picks. Theoharis took the first quarterback, Allen, which isn’t unusual in Round 2. This round, like the first, didn’t have really any strange selections or reaches. I went with Walker as my No. 1 back with my selection.

Round 3

Round/Pick Team Player 3.25 Rhodes George Pickens, WR, Cowboys 3.26 Pineiro Devonta Smith, WR, Eagles 3.27 Haywood Breece Hall, RB, Jets 3.28 Wainwright Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs 3.29 Betances Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders 3.30 Fabiano Malik Nabers, WR, Giants 3.31 Theoharis Kyren Williams, RB, Rams 3.32 Wingo Jeremiyah Love, RB, Cardinals 3.33 Iacono Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals 3.34 Turbin Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers 3.35 Jones Jaylen Waddle, WR, Broncos 3.36 Weaver Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys

Notes: There was a huge run on wide receivers to start this round. It began with four (Pickens, Smith, Olave, Rice), and it ended with three more (Higgins, Egbuka, Waddle) in the final four picks. It’s notable that Jeanty fell all the way to the third round. I almost took him in Round 2, so that could be an absolute steal for Betances. The first rookie, Love, went to Wingo in the round. I took Nabers, who was the best wideout left on my board at the time. He’ll be my No. 2 wideout.

Round 4

Round/Pick Team Player 4.37 Weaver Colston Loveland, TE, Bears 4.38 Jones Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens 4.39 Turbin Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers 4.40 Iacono Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Saints 4.41 Wingo David Montgomery, RB, Texans 4.42 Theoharis Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers 4.43 Fabiano Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers 4.44 Betances Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers 4.45 Wainwright Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants 4.46 Haywood D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears 4.47 Pineiro Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens 4.48 Rhodes Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets

Notes: Weaver took Loveland at the start of the round, so he’ll have two of the top three tight ends in his starting lineup every week. Jones took the second quarterback, Jackson, and Turbin took his third running back, Jacobs (again, this draft happened before the Jacobs news). I was surprised to see Montgomery and Irving go this high, and I was thrilled to see McMillan still on the board when I was on the clock. So, I went with three wideouts in the first four rounds in part because McMillan was by far the best player on my board and I just couldn’t pass on him.

In an experts league, there’s no chance Tet is still available in the middle of Round 4.

Round 5

Round/Pick Team Player 5.49 Rhodes Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals 5.50 Pineiro Tyler Warren, TE, Colts 5.51 Haywood Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns 5.52 Wainwright Bhayshul Tuten, WR, Jaguars 5.53 Betances DJ Moore, WR, Bills 5.54 Fabiano Luther Burden III, WR, Bears 5.55 Theoharis Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers 5.56 Wingo Jameson Williams, WR, Lions 5.57 Iacono Davante Adams, WR, Rams 5.58 Turbin Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders 5.59 Jones TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots 5.60 Weaver Jadarian Price, RB, Seahawks

Notes: Rhodes selected Burrow (ahead of Drake Maye) to start the round, and two tight ends (Warren, Tucker) were selected. Everyone else was either a running back or a wideout. I was thinking about taking a running back here, since I have three wideouts, but Burden was still on the board. And if you know me, you know I love Burden. So I did something I don’t usually do … I went with a “Hero RB” strategy in the first five rounds. I already have Walker, so I went with Burden as my fourth wideout ahead of the best running back on my board, Jadarian Price.

Like McMillan, Burden would likely be gone at this point in most experts leagues. Weaver took Price with the final pick of the round … and this should be noted because he had to go on auto pick for the next several rounds. This is something you’ll find in home leagues quite often.

Round 6

Round/Pick Team Player 6.61 Weaver Mike Evans, WR, 49ers 6.62 Jones Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns 6.63 Turbin Christian Watson, WR, Packers 6.64 Iacono RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos 6.65 Wingo Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills 6.66 Theoharis Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars 6.67 Fabiano Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers 6.68 Betances Drake Maye, QB, Patriots 6.69 Wainwright Rome Odunze, WR, Bears 6.70 Haywood Parker Washington, WR, Jaguars 6.71 Pineiro DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers 6.72 Rhodes Jonathon Brooks, RB, Panthers

Notes: The round starts with the auto-pick of Evans, who was the first of six wideouts taken. Fannin went next, and to my surprise, Kincaid went to Wingo in the round ahead of tight ends like George Kittle, Kyle Pitts Sr., and San LaPorta. I took Warren, who was the best running back on the board. I don’t hate him as my RB2 in a full-point PPR league, especially with the four wideouts I’ll be starting every week. Betances took Maye, the fourth quarterback off the board. In another surprise, at least to me, Thomas Jr. went ahead of Washington in the round.

Round 7

Round/Pick Team Player 7.73 Rhodes George Kittle, TE, 49ers 7.74 Pineiro Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots 7.75 Haywood Chris Godwin Jr., WR, Buccaneers 7.76 Wainwright Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions 7.77 Betances Carnell Tate, WR, Titans 7.78 Fabiano Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, Falcons 7.79 Theoharis Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos 7.80 Wingo Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs 7.81 Iacono Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers 7.82 Turbin Brenton Strange, TE, Jaguars 7.83 Jones Caleb Williams, QB, Bears 7.84 Weaver Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

Notes: This is the round where something weird happened, and it jacked up almost everyone else in the league. I’ll get to that. Rhodes took Kittle, and Waino took LaPorta, so I wanted to grab my starting tight end and landed Pitts. I would have preferred Kittle, but I’m fine with it. Mahomes went in this round … it’s the highest I’ve seen him go this year in a non-Superflex format. Turbin went with Strange ahead of Travis Kelce, Isaiah Likely and a host of other tight ends. If you want a guy, go get your guy … but I would have waited longer to get Strange.

So, if that weren’t strange, here’s what I was talking about when I said something weird went down … Jones took Caleb Williams when he already had Lamar Jackson at quarterback. So, that’s one less quarterback that I (and other managers) can select as the draft rolls on.

Round 8

Round/Pick Team Player 8.85 Weaver Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals 8.86 Jones Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders 8.87 Turbin Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers 8.88 Iacono Makai Lemon, WR, Eagles 8.89 Wingo Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams 8.90 Theoharis Rams defense 8.91 Fabiano Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders 8.92 Betances Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers 8.93 Wainwright Michael Wilson, WR, Cardinals 8.94 Haywood Isaiah Likely, TE, Giants 8.95 Pineiro Tony Pollard, RB, Titans 8.96 Rhodes Rico Dowdle, RB, Steelers

Notes: Weaver auto-picked Harrison Jr. to begin the round. Jones was up next, and he did it again. He drafted a third quarterback, Daniels, in the eighth round. So that’s three signal-callers before he picked his second wide receiver. I texted our group thread and can only guess he’s thinking he’ll have trade chops during the season. Still, I don’t get it … and this is the sort of thing that happens in home leagues that won’t ever happen in an experts league.

As a result, as one of the teams that still doesn’t have a quarterback, I have to audible (or do I)? I still needed more running backs with upside, so I decided to take Croskey-Merritt, hoping he can bring value. Another notable selection … Theoharis took the Rams defense in this round.

Round 9

Round/Pick Team Player 9.97 Rhodes Stefon Diggs, WR, Commanders 9.98 Pineiro Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys 9.99 Haywood Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Steelers 9.100 Wainwright Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants 9.101 Betances J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos 9.102 Fabiano Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings 9.103 Theoharis Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars 9.104 Wingo Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs 9.105 Iacono Texans defense 9.106 Turbin Bo Nix, QB, Broncos 9.107 Jones Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings 9.108 Weaver Jordyn Tyson, WR, Saints

Notes: Obviously, I’m looking at quarterbacks in this round, and Prescott and Dart were my two top targets. Sniped! They each went ahead of me. So… do I take Lawrence, or wait and hope Jones doesn’t take a fourth quarterback? When I looked at the rosters making their upcoming picks, most of them have at least one quarterback, so I waited and grabbed Mason instead. This is the epitome of the Hero RB strategy, and you’ll see shortly how it might have worked out.

Oh, by the way … Jones took his second receiver, Addison, instead of another quarterback.

Round 10

Round/Pick Team Player 10.109 Weaver Kyle Monangai, RB, Bears 10.110 Jones Jayden Reed, WR, Packers 10.111 Turbin Jonah Coleman, RB, Broncos 10.112 Iacono Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys 10.113 Wingo Brandon Aubrey, K, Cowboys 10.114 Theoharis Jakobi Meyers, WR, Jaguars 10.115 Fabiano Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers 10.116 Betances Blake Corum, RB, Rams 10.117 Wainwright Tre Tucker, WR, Raiders 10.118 Haywood Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles 10.119 Pineiro Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Buccaneers 10.120 Rhodes Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Titans

Notes: The round began with two running back sleepers, Monangai and Coleman, in the first three picks. Sal took his first tight end, Ferguson, after taking the Texans defense in the last round. Like me, Sal is a (suffering) Cowboys fan, so it makes sense. Wingo took the first kicker, Aubrey, who I might have taken in Round 11 or 12 had he still been on the board. Maybe. Since I still didn’t have a quarterback, I went with the best one on my board … Purdy. So, even though Jones hoarded three high-end quarterbacks, I still feel good about my starting field general … who I took in Round 10. Again, this is why I refer Superflex leagues to traditional formats. I think Waino taking Tucker in this round is notable, and Haywood took his second tight end, Goedert.

Round 11

Round/Pick Team Player 11.121 Rhodes Matthew Golden, WR, Packers 11.122 Pineiro De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, 49ers 11.123 Haywood Jared Goff, QB, Lions 11.124 Wainwright Keaton Mitchell, RB, Chargers 11.125 Betances KC Concepcion, WR, Browns 11.126 Fabiano Kyler Murray, QB, Vikings 11.127 Theoharis Mike Washington Jr., RB, Raiders 11.128 Wingo Alec Pierce, WR, Colts 11.129 Iacono Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs 11.130 Turbin James Conner, RB, Cardinals 11.131 Jones Seahawks defense 11.132 Weaver Josh Downs, WR, Colts

Notes: I was looking at Stribling in this round, but he went to Pineiro four spots before I was on the clock. That could be a great pick, especially with Christian Kirk on injured reserve to begin the season. Ultimately, I took Murray as my second quarterback … so I’ll go into the year with Purdy and Murray starting most of my games. I’ll take it. Theoharis, who covers the Raiders, took Washington in the round (things that make you go hmmmm). Pierce fell to Round 11 due to his ankle issues, but ultimately, he could be a decent value. The Seahawks defense also went.

Round 12

Round/Pick Team Player 12.133 Weaver Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Vikings 12.134 Jones Cameron Dicker, K, Chargers 12.135 Turbin Romeo Doubs, WR, Patriots 12.136 Iacono Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Jaguars 12.137 Wingo Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens 12.138 Theoharis Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills 12.139 Fabiano MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Packers 12.140 Betances Rachaad White, RB, Commanders 12.141 Wainwright Kaelon Black, RB, 49ers 12.142 Haywood Rashid Shaheed, WR, Seahawks 12.143 Pineiro Jalen Coker, WR, Panthers 12.144 Rhodes Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks

Notes: This is the round where maybe, just maybe, the Hero RB strategy worked for me … with the seventh pick in the stanza, I landed Lloyd. With Jacobs’ status in major question, this could be an absolute steal … assuming Lloyd can avoid injuries. Fingers crossed. I also love Waino’s selection of Black, who will serve as the handcuff for his first-round choice, McCaffrey.

Rhodes finished the round with Charbonnet, who will miss at least the first four games of the year coming off a torn ACL. This league has I-R spots (yours should too), so he’s a good stash.

Round 13

Round/Pick Team Player 13.145 Rhodes Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, Ravens 13.146 Pineiro Tyler Allgeier, RB, Cardinals 13.147 Haywood Braelon Allen, RB, Jets 13.148 Wainwright Cam Little, K, Jaguars 13.149 Betances Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans 13.150 Fabiano Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, Texans 13.151 Theoharis Woody Marks, RB, Texans 13.152 Wingo Broncos defense 13.153 Iacono Jordan Love, QB, Packers 13.154 Turbin Chris Bell, WR, Dolphins 13.155 Jones Tank Dell, WR, Texans 13.156 Weaver Jason Myers, K, Seahawks

Notes: Rhodes, who is an analytics nut, took Lane with the first pick of the round. I wanted to take Allgeier, but again, sniped! Pineiro got me again. Since I have five running backs, I went with Fairbairn. You all know I love Aubrey, but the Texans kicker is pretty damn good too. He was one of three kickers picked, including Little and Myers (who was an auto-draft pick).

Round 14

Round/Pick Team Player 14.157 Weaver Eagles defense 14.158 Jones Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints 14.159 Turbin Najee Harris, RB, Giants 14.160 Iacono Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots 14.161 Wingo Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, 49ers 14.162 Theoharis Tank Bigsby, RB, Eagles 14.163 Fabiano Denzel Boston, WR, Browns 14.164 Betances Cyrus Allen, WR, Chiefs 14.165 Wainwright Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Jaguars 14.166 Haywood Malik Willis, QB, Dolphins 14.167 Pineiro Jalen McMillan, WR, Buccaneers 14.168 Rhodes Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers

Notes: Weaver was auto-picked for the Eagles defense, followed by two veteran runners in Kamara and Harris. I took Boston, who I love as a late-round flier, as the fifth wideout on this roster. Since I took four receivers in the first five rounds, I didn’t feel the need to take another one until now. Betances took Allen, another rookie who warrants a late-round selection.

Round 15

Round/Pick Team Player 15.169 Rhodes Malik Washington, WR, Dolphins 15.170 Pineiro Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Falcons 15.171 Haywood Juwan Johnson, TE, Saints 15.172 Wainwright Ravens defense 15.173 Betances Dylan Sampson, RB, Browns 15.174 Fabiano Emmett Johnson, RB, Chiefs 15.175 Theoharis Jalen Nailor, WR, Raiders 15.176 Wingo Oronde Gadsden, TE, Chargers 15.177 Iacono Nichols Singleton, RB, Titans 15.178 Turbin Caleb Douglas, WR, Dolphins 15.179 Jones Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Jets 15.180 Weaver Sam Darnold, QB, Seahawks

Notes: Rhodes took what I consider another nice late dart throw in Washington, who could lead the Dolphins in targets. I would have taken Juwan Johnson as my second tight end, but he went three spots ahead of me. I still needed a second tight end, but instead I took Emmett Johnson to handcuff Walker (just in case). In all, four different rookies were selected in this round.

Round 16

Round/Pick Team Player 16.181 Weaver Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants 16.182 Jones Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Jets 16.183 Turbin Keenan Allen, WR, Colts 16.184 Iacono Jake Bates, K, Lions 16.185 Wingo T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings 16.186 Theoharis Harrison Mevis, K, Rams 16.187 Fabiano Chig Okonkwo, TE, Commanders 16.188 Betances Steelers defense 16.189 Wainwright Isiah Pacheco, RB, Lions 16.190 Haywood Jaguars defense 16.191 Pineiro Dalton Schultz, TE, Texans 16.192 Rhodes Ryan Flournoy, WR, Cowboys

Notes: I had my eye on Hockenson or Okonkwo in this round, and I was able to grab the latter. He has some deep sleeper appeal in Washington. Two more kickers (Bates, Mevis) and two defenses (Steelers, Jaguars) were selected, and the rest of us were throwing late darts.

Round 17

Round/Pick Team Player 17.193 Rhodes Raiders defense 17.194 Pineiro Vikings defense 17.195 Haywood Terrance Ferguson, TE, Rams 17.196 Wainwright Chimere Dike, WR, Titans 17.197 Betances Andy Borregales, K, Patriots 17.198 Fabiano Chargers defense 17.199 Theoharis Fernando Mendoza, QB, Raiders 17.200 Wingo Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns 17.201 Iacono Zachariah Branch, WR, Falcons 17.202 Turbin Theo Johnson, TE, Giants 17.203 Jones Tyreek Hill, WR, free agent 17.204 Weaver AJ Barner, TE, Seahawks

Notes: Two defenses, the Raiders and Vikings, started the round. I might have taken Ferguson as a third tight end, but again, I was sniped by Haywood. I aubibled and went with the Chargers defense, which I have been targeting a lot in drafts. Their first two opponents, the Cardinals and Raiders, are both favorable matchups based on fantasy. Both of those games are at home, too.

Round 18

Round/Pick Team Player 18.205 Weaver Tyler Shough, QB, Saints 18.206 Jones Devin Neal, RB, Saints 18.207 Turbin Demond Claiborne, RB, Vikings 18.208 Iacono C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans 18.209 Wingo Jauan Jennings, WR, Vikings 18.210 Theoharis Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Broncos 18.211 Fabiano Daniel Jones, QB, Colts 18.212 Betances Kayshon Boutte, WR, Texans 18.213 Wainwright Harrison Butker, K, Chiefs 18.214 Haywood Greg Dulcich, TE, Dolphins 18.215 Pineiro Chris Boswell, K, Steelers 18.216 Rhodes Pat Bryant, WR, Broncos

Notes: With 18 roster spots, I’m not opposed to taking a third quarterback... so I did. I was hoping Shough would fall to me, but Weaver (who might have been off auto pick at this point) grabbed him at the start of the round. I pivoted and went with Jones, who was a stud before tearing his Achilles a season ago. I’ll take him in Round 18 and hope he can reclaim that form.

Final Roster

QBs - Purdy, Murray, D. Jones

RBs - Walker, Warren, Croskey-Merritt, Mason, Lloyd, E. Johnson

WRs - Smith-Njigba, Nabers, McMillan, Burden, Boston

TEs - Pitts, Okonkwo

Ks - Fairbairn

DEFs - Chargers