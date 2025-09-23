Week 4 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Emeka Egbuka On The Rise
The wide receiver position is an absolute disaster heading into Week 4. Injuries to CeeDee Lamb, Mike Evans, Terry McLaurin, Xavier Worthy, and Jauan Jennings (among many others) have really hurt the overall depth of reliable options at the position.
What’s more, plenty of big names have failed to meet early expectations.
Justin Jefferson is the WR25 after three week. DK Metcalf, Devonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Ladd McConkey, DJ Moore, Marvin Harrison Jr., Drake London and Brian Thomas Jr. are all ranked outside of the top 30. The latter five aren’t even in the top 40! McLaurin, Jerry Jeudy, Tee Higgins, Calvin Ridley and Travis Hunter are outside the top 50!
With that said, here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings for Week 4.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
All Positions: QBs | RBs | TEs | DEFs | Ks
Week 4 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Puka Nacua
LAR
vs. IND
2
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
vs. CLE
3
Malik Nabers
NYG
vs. LAC
4
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
at ARI
5
Justin Jefferson
MIN
at PIT
6
Nico Collins
HOU
vs. TEN
7
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
at MIA
8
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
at DEN
9
Rome Odunze
CHI
at LV
10
Drake London
ATL
vs. WAS
11
Mike Evans
TB
vs. PHI
12
Zay Flowers
BAL
at KC
13
Davante Adams
LAR
vs. IND
14
Emeka Egbuka
TB
vs. PHI
15
A.J. Brown
PHI
at TB
16
Jakobi Meyers
LV
vs. CHI
17
Keenan Allen
LAC
at NYG
18
Courtland Sutton
DEN
vs. CIN
19
Ricky Pearsall
SF
vs. JAC
20
Tyreek Hill
MIA
vs. NYJ
21
Quentin Johnston
LAC
at NYG
22
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
at NE
23
Ladd McConkey
LAC
at NYG
24
Michael Pittman Jr.
IND
at LAR
25
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
at DET
26
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
at SF
27
Devonta Smith
PHI
at TB
28
Jameson Williams
DET
vs. CLE
29
George Pickens
DAL
vs. GB
30
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WAS
at ATL
31
D.J. Moore
CHI
at LV
32
Chris Olave
NO
at BUF
33
DK Metcalf
PIT
vs. MIN
34
Terry McLaurin
WAS
at ATL
35
Hollywood Brown
KC
vs. BAL
36
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
vs. SEA
37
Tee Higgins
CIN
at DEN
38
Jaylen Waddle
MIA
vs. NYJ
39
Khalil Shakir
BUF
vs. NO
40
Elic Ayomanor
TEN
at HOU
41
Romeo Doubs
GB
at DAL
42
Keon Coleman
BUF
vs. NO
43
Cooper Kupp
SEA
at ARI
44
Josh Downs
IND
at LAR
45
Cedric Tillman
CLE
at DET
46
Matthew Golden
GB
at DAL
47
Calvin Ridley
TEN
at HOU
48
Wan'Dale Robinson
NYG
vs. LAC
49
Rashid Shaheed
NO
at BUF
50
Tyquan Thornton
KC
vs. BAL
51
Stefon Diggs
NE
vs. CAR
52
Jordan Addison
MIN
at PIT
53
KaVontae Turpin
DAL
vs. GB
54
Marvin Mims Jr.
DEN
vs. CIN
55
Dontayvion Wicks
GB
at DAL
56
Darnell Mooney
ATL
vs. WAS
57
Travis Hunter
JAC
at SF
58
Troy Franklin
DEN
vs. CIN
59
Kayshon Boutte
NE
vs. CAR
60
Christian Kirk
HOU
vs. TEN