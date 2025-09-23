SI

Week 4 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Emeka Egbuka On The Rise

Michael Fabiano

Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka is now in the WR1 conversation in fantasy leagues heading into Week 4.
The wide receiver position is an absolute disaster heading into Week 4. Injuries to CeeDee Lamb, Mike Evans, Terry McLaurin, Xavier Worthy, and Jauan Jennings (among many others) have really hurt the overall depth of reliable options at the position.  

What’s more, plenty of big names have failed to meet early expectations.

Justin Jefferson is the WR25 after three week. DK Metcalf, Devonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Ladd McConkey, DJ Moore, Marvin Harrison Jr., Drake London and Brian Thomas Jr. are all ranked outside of the top 30. The latter five aren’t even in the top 40!  McLaurin, Jerry Jeudy, Tee Higgins, Calvin Ridley and Travis Hunter are outside the top 50!

With that said, here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings for Week 4.

Week 4 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Puka Nacua

LAR

vs. IND

2

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

vs. CLE

3

Malik Nabers

NYG

vs. LAC

4

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

at ARI

5

Justin Jefferson

MIN

at PIT

6

Nico Collins

HOU

vs. TEN

7

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

at MIA

8

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

at DEN

9

Rome Odunze

CHI

at LV

10

Drake London

ATL

vs. WAS

11

Mike Evans

TB

vs. PHI

12

Zay Flowers

BAL

at KC

13

Davante Adams

LAR

vs. IND

14

Emeka Egbuka

TB

vs. PHI

15

A.J. Brown

PHI

at TB

16

Jakobi Meyers

LV

vs. CHI

17

Keenan Allen

LAC

at NYG

18

Courtland Sutton

DEN

vs. CIN

19

Ricky Pearsall

SF

vs. JAC

20

Tyreek Hill

MIA

vs. NYJ

21

Quentin Johnston

LAC

at NYG

22

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

at NE

23

Ladd McConkey

LAC

at NYG

24

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

at LAR

25

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

at DET

26

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

at SF

27

Devonta Smith

PHI

at TB

28

Jameson Williams

DET

vs. CLE

29

George Pickens

DAL

vs. GB

30

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WAS

at ATL

31

D.J. Moore

CHI

at LV

32

Chris Olave

NO

at BUF

33

DK Metcalf

PIT

vs. MIN

34

Terry McLaurin

WAS

at ATL

35

Hollywood Brown

KC

vs. BAL

36

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

vs. SEA

37

Tee Higgins

CIN

at DEN

38

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

vs. NYJ

39

Khalil Shakir

BUF

vs. NO

40

Elic Ayomanor

TEN

at HOU

41

Romeo Doubs

GB

at DAL

42

Keon Coleman

BUF

vs. NO

43

Cooper Kupp

SEA

at ARI

44

Josh Downs

IND

at LAR

45

Cedric Tillman

CLE

at DET

46

Matthew Golden

GB

at DAL

47

Calvin Ridley

TEN

at HOU

48

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYG

vs. LAC

49

Rashid Shaheed

NO

at BUF

50

Tyquan Thornton

KC

vs. BAL

51

Stefon Diggs

NE

vs. CAR

52

Jordan Addison

MIN

at PIT

53

KaVontae Turpin

DAL

vs. GB

54

Marvin Mims Jr.

DEN

vs. CIN

55

Dontayvion Wicks

GB

at DAL

56

Darnell Mooney

ATL

vs. WAS

57

Travis Hunter

JAC

at SF

58

Troy Franklin

DEN

vs. CIN

59

Kayshon Boutte

NE

vs. CAR

60

Christian Kirk

HOU

vs. TEN

Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

