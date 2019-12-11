Draped with postseason implications, Tennessee hosts Houston at 1:00 p.m. ET on Dec. 15, 2019, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. There will be a playoff feel to this contest, as the Texas hold a tiebreaker lead on the Titans in the fight first place in the AFC South Division.

Spread: Titans -3 (+100) | Texans +3 (-120)

Moneyline: Titans (-150) | Texans (+130)

Game Total: OVER 50 (-110) | UNDER 50 (-110)

Texans’ Season to Date

Following an impressive win over the Patriots in Week 13, Houston (8-5) was humiliated 38-24 by Denver at home last week. The Texans’ pass defense gave up 309 yards and three TD to QB Drew Lock, who was making his second career start for the Broncos. Now Houston faces a red-hot Ryan Tannehill. The Texans are 3-3 SU and 4-2 ATS as visitors.

Texans’ Betting Record: ATS 6-7-0 | OVER/UNDER 6-7-0

Texans’ Leaders on Offense

QB Deshaun Watson: 3,425 pass yards with 24 TD and 9 INT

RB Carlos Hyde: 958 total yards with 4 TD

WR DeAndre Hopkins: 1,023 receiving yards with 7 TD

TE Darren Fells: 312 receiving yards with 7 TD

Titans’ Season to Date

Winners of four straight, Tennessee (8-5) trounced Oakland 42-21 on the road last week. Ryan Tannehill posted a season-high 391 passing yards and tossed three touchdowns. Dealing with a slight hamstring issue, Derrick Henry added 103 rushing yards and two scores. After a 0-2 start, the Titans are 4-0 SU and ATS over the last four at home.

Titans’ Betting Record: ATS 8-5-0 | OVER/UNDER 8-5-0

Titans’ Leaders on Offense

QB Ryan Tannehill: 1,993 pass yards with 15 TD and 5 INT

RB Derrick Henry: 1,449 total yards with 15 TD

WR A.J. Brown: 779 receiving yards with 6 TD

TE Jonnu Smith: 316 receiving yards with 2 TD

Titans vs. Texans Recent History Favors Houston

Clashing for the first time this year, Houston and Tennessee split their two-game series during the past three seasons. Last season, the Titans beat the Texans 20-17 at home and then lost 34-17 in Houston. Dating back to 2012, Houston is 10-4 SU and 11-3 ATS against Tennessee. The winning margin in 12 of those contests was seven or more points.

Tennessee vs. Houston Final Thoughts and Pick

A trend that started in Week 1, Houston has lost one game and then won two in a row four times this season. If that run continues, the Texans are in line to win the next two contests. Over the last four games, Houston was outscored 79-31 during losses to Baltimore and Denver and defeated New England and Indianapolis by a 48-39 combined count.

Dealing with injuries in the secondary, Tennessee allowed Oakland 21 first-half points. The second half was a different story, as the Titans’ underrated defense forced the Raiders to punt four times and returned a fumble for a TD. Rookie WR A. J. Brown has become a huge weapon for Tannehill and his breakout season should continue here.

Pick: Titans -3

Season Record: 20-35-1