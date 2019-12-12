Only four NBA games for us to wager on this evening, but we do have a couple of good games to sweat. Philadelphia and Boston meet tonight in TD Bank Garden where the Celtics are undefeated. Portland and Denver meet in a rematch of last season's playoff series.

Here are two best bets for tonight's action.

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics: 76ers -1.5

The 76ers and the Celtics renew their rivalry tonight in Boston. Both teams are playing well to start the season. Boston is undefeated on its home court and the 76ers come into the game winners of seven of their last eight. This game opened up with the Celtics as 1.5-point favorites, and the public rushed to back Boston as they always do. Boston is a public team as it is, but at home vs. Philadelphia in a nationally televised game, I thought the Celtics would move up to 3-point favorites.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Instead, even with the public favoring the Celtics on six out of 10 tickets, the number moved to Philadelphia -1.5. This a classic reverse steam sharp move. Both of these teams are very good but most people would say that the 76ers are the best team in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics will be without Marcus Smart tonight and Al Horford is questionable for the Sixers. I think we get a very entertaining game between two good teams that goes to overtime with the Sixers laying the number in the end. If you want to be safe, the 76ers moneyline is -125, which isn't a bad bet at all.



Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets: Trail Blazers +6.5

These two teams gave NBA fans a very exciting seven-game series this past spring. Unfortunately, the early part of this season hasn't gone well for either team. Portland comes into tonight's contest five games below .500, Denver, on the other hand, is 14-8 straight up but it has lost five of its last six games with its lone victory being against the Knicks.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Denver is 8-3 straight up at home and 5-6 against the spread. Portland is 5-9 straight up on the road and 7-9-1 against the spread. In this battle of underachievers, I'm going to take the Blazers to cover the 6.5. I don't think the Nuggets are currently seven points better than any team, well except the Knicks.

Season Record: 38-36