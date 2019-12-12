New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens— Thursday, December 12 at 8:20 p.m. EST

Moneyline: NYJ: (+800) | BAL: (-1400)

Spread: NYJ: +16.5 (-110) | BAL: -16.5 (-110)

Total: 45 – Over: (-110) | Under: 45 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: NYJ: 35% | BAL: 65%

Over the last four weeks, the sharps have taken the sportsbooks behind the woodshed in both NFL and college football wagering. The information from Vegas, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, is now on a red-hot 10-2 ATS run on football plays over the last month.

The line for Thursday night has started to tick up from its opening of the Ravens as 14.5-point home favorite after strong public support in favor of Baltimore. According to the "Whispers" out in Vegas, the sharps are in agreement with the squares, laying the serious wood and backing the league’s best team against arguably the worst-coached team in the NFL.

Baltimore (11-2 SU, 7-6 ATS) is 9-1 SU in its last 10, and will be looking to extend its lead as the top overall seed in the AFC playoff race. New York (5-8 SU, 5-8 ATS) will be hoping to win SU for the fifth time in its last six games.

On the offensive side for New York, fantasy owners will want to get RB Le’Veon Bell and WR Robby Anderson into their starting lineups. Bell missed last week against the Dolphins with the flu, and will be looking to get more work after proclaiming this week he isn’t being used enough in the offense. Bell has posted 10-plus PPR fantasy points in five consecutive games. Fantasy owners may also want to employ Anderson, who has seven receptions in back-to-back contests. Anderson has scored a touchdown in three of his last four games, while posting 18-plus PPR points in three straight.

On the Baltimore side, fantasy owners will be starting QB Lamar Jackson, RB Mark Ingram, TE Mark Andrews, K Justin Tucker and the Ravens defense. Jackson has carried fantasy teams all season with his MVP season, and according to my model, ranks as my top overall QB in Week 15. Owners will employ RB Mark Ingram, however the matchup is not favorable against the second-best Jets run defense. Andrews disappointed fantasy owners with just one catch for 14 yards after suffering a knee injury in Week 14 against Buffalo. Thankfully, it appears he will still suit up on the short week. Tucker, who is 23/24 on field goals and leads the NFL with 47/48 PATs, ranks among the top-3 among all kickers according to my model’s projections for Week 15. Owners will also want to start the Ravens defense, who my model also ranks as the best option in the semifinals of the fantasy playoffs. The imposing unit has recorded 24 sacks, 13 turnovers and five defensive touchdowns over its seven games. Expect those numbers to climb across the board on Thursday night against a bad Jets offensive line that caused QB Sam Darnold to see "ghosts" earlier this season against the Patriots defense.

The sharps like the home favorite here and are betting that the Ravens will be able to cover the more than two-touchdown spread.

The Play: Baltimore -16.5

Season Record: 5-5

