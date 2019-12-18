Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Preview

Tampa Bay hosts Houston in the first of three NFL Week 16 Saturday contests. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET on Dec. 21, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers, winners of four straight, look to play spoilers against the Texans, who own a one-game lead over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South title chase.

Spread: Texans -3 (-110) | Buccaneers +3 (-110)

Moneyline: Texans (-170) | Buccaneers (+150)

Total: OVER 49.5 (-110) | UNDER 49.5 (-110)

Texans’ Season to Date

Bouncing back after a 38-24 home loss to Denver in Week 14, Houston posted a 24-21 win over Tennessee during Week 15 action. The Texans (9-5) now have sole possession of first place in the AFC South. This is an important game, as a win over Tampa Bay will earn Houston its fourth division title over the past five seasons.

Texans’ Betting Record: ATS 7-7-0 | OVER/UNDER 6-8-0

Houston Leaders on Offense

QB Deshaun Watson: 3,668 pass yards with 26 TD and 11 INT

RB Carlos Hyde: 1,062 total yards with 5 TD

WR DeAndre Hopkins: 1,142 receiving yards with 7 TD

TE Darren Fells: 314 receiving yards with 7 TD

Buccaneers' Season to Date

Tampa Bay (7-7) is riding a four-game winning streak after the Buccaneers blasted the Lions 38-17 on the road in Detroit last week. Jameis Winston is the first player in NFL history to have at least 450 passing yards in consecutive contests. Despite a 5-1 recent run, Tampa Bay is eliminated from the NFC playoff race.

Buccaneers' Betting Record: ATS 5-8-1 | OVER/UNDER 11-3-0

Tampa Bay Leaders on Offense

QB Jameis Winston: 4,573 pass yards with 30 TD and 24 INT

RB Ronald Jones: 808 total yards with 5 TD

*WR Breshad Perriman: 409 receiving yards with 5 TD

TE: O.J. Howard: 413 receiving yards with 1 TD

* Top receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are OUT

Buccaneers vs. Texans Recent History – Fourth Meeting All-Tine

Houston and Tampa Bay have not played since 2015 when the Texans posted a 19-9 home win over the Buccaneers. Going back even further, this is the first meeting in Tampa Bay since 2011, when Houston won 37-9. The Buccaneers are 0-5-1 ATS and the only team without a win against the spread at home. The Texans are 5-2 ATS on the road.

Tampa Bay vs. Houston Final Thoughts and Pick

Decimated by hamstring injuries, Tampa Bay is without top receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The Bucs’ dynamic duo has a combined 2,490 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. That leaves Breshad Perriman and Justin Watson as starters against a beatable Houston secondary. Ronald Jones and Peyton Barber will see added touches as the Texans’ run defense is also struggling.

Houston does not want to play a “winner take all” match against Tennessee in Week 17 to decide the AFC South. As such, the Texans should be highly motivated here. Deshaun Watson faces a Bucs pass defense that ranks second to last, and it will have their hands full with DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller and Kenny Stills. Bet on Houston to win and cover against the Buccaneers.

Pick: Texans -3



Season Record: 25-46-1