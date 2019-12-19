Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos Betting Preview

Sunday afternoon NFL Week 16 betting action includes Denver hosting Detroit at 4:05 p.m. ET on Dec. 22, 2019, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. The Lions and Broncos get lucky during this inter-conference clash as decent December weather is in the forecast.

Spread: Broncos -7 (-11-) | Lions +7 (-110)

Moneyline: Broncos (-310) | Lions (+255)

Total: OVER 38.5 (-110) | UNDER 38.5 (-110)

Detroit Season To Date

After starting with a solid 2-0-1 run, the Lions have fallen apart as the Motor City Cats have lost 10 of the last 11. Losing, but showing some fight, Detroit bottomed out during a 38-17 loss to Tampa Bay at home last week. The Lions finally put Matthew Stafford on injured reserve and their overall injury list gets longer every week.

Lions’ Betting Record: ATS 5-9-0 | OVER/UNDER 9-5-0

Detroit Leaders on Offense

QB David Blough: 745 pass yards with 3 TD and 5 INT

*RB Wes Hills: 21 total yards with 2 TD

WR Kenny Golladay: 1,052 receiving yards with 10 TD

TE: Logan Thomas: 141 receiving yards with 1 TD

*Starter Bo Scarborough (ribs) is questionable

Denver Season to Date

Playing their final two games at home, the Broncos return to Mile High Country after a 23-3 loss in Kansas City. Effective during his first two career starts, Drew Lock managed just 208 pass yards and tossed one interception against the Chiefs during a snowy day at Arrowhead Stadium. Not as bad Detroit, Denver is missing key players as well.

Broncos’ Betting Record: ATS 8-6-0 | OVER/UNDER 6-8-0

Denver Leaders on Offense

QB Drew Lock: 651 pass yards with 5 TD and 3 INT

RB Phillip Lindsay: 1,036 total yards with 6 TD

WR Courtland Sutton: 1,019 receiving yards with 6 TD

TE: Noah Fant: 548 receiving yards with 3 TD

Broncos vs. Lions Recent History – First Meeting Since 2015

Dating back to 1971, this is just the 13th all-time game between Detroit and Denver. The Broncos posted a 24-12 win in Detroit during the last meeting in 2015. The Lions last visited Denver in 2011 and destroyed the Broncos 45-11. Detroit is a dismal 1-5-1 SU and 2-5-0 ATS on the road this year while Denver is 3-3 SU and 4-2 ATS at home.

Denver vs. Detroit Final Thoughts and Pick

Injuries dealt Lions head coach Matt Patricia a tough hand during his second season in Detroit. Getting another kick at the can, Detroit owner Martha Ford announced that Patricia and GM Bob Quinn will both be back for the 2020 season. While that gives the players some added motivation, it’s difficult for the injury-riddled Lions to be competitive.

After facing an improved Chiefs defense, in terrible weather conditions on the road, Drew Lock faces the Lions’ pass defense that ranks second to last overall. Detroit doesn’t stop the run well either but Denver may be without guard Ronald Leary and tackle Ja'Wuan James, who are key players on the offensive line. Lay the points and bet on Denver.

Pick: Broncos -7

Season Record: 25-46-1