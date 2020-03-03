There's a big-time game in Oklahoma City this evening as the Thunder host the Clippers. If you're putting money on this game, which wager is the best bet?

After a 0-2 night last night, I'm looking forward to getting back after it tonight. Monday nights are typically tough nights to handicap in the NBA. I'm not sure if it's because the players are coming off the weekend or what.

Shoutout to the Heat, though. They really dominated the Bucks last night. Dallas was beating up on Chicago for most of the evening, but the Bulls made a nice comeback. Not only did they cover the spread, but they actually won the game.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Under 227.5

Big-time game in Oklahoma City this evening as the Thunder host the Clippers. Paul George will play in his second game in OKC since leaving the Thunder to team up with Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers during the offseason. Let's just say tensions should be high for this one.

No one expected the Thunder to be this good this season, while everyone has the Los Angeles in the Western Conference Finals. The Clippers come into this game as a 4.5-point road favorite, but it's not the spread that I'm interested in, I'm on the total.

The total on this game opened up at 226 and has since been steamed all the way up to 227.5. Normally I would back off this, but this is the highest bet NBA game of the night. I think the public is driving this number up.

My theory with this game is the same as I have mentioned before: two teams in the same conference that are both in the playoff picture will play as if it's a playoff game. That means better defense and fewer possessions, which make the under very viable. I would also put $5 on the game going to overtime so you don't lose your under in the extra session.

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns: Raptors -4.5

A few weeks ago people were saying that the Raptors could compete with the Bucks for the Eastern Conference title. It's foolish to think that, but in my opinion Toronto is the second-best team in the East. The problem is they haven't played that way as of late.

Since the All-Star break, the Raptors are 3-5 straight up. Toronto has been able to battle through injuries all season, but recent injuries to Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka have seemed to really hurt them. The good news for the Raptors is that Ibaka and Fred VanVleet are both expected to be back tonight.

I think the Raptors come at a value tonight. The Suns are also on a three-game losing streak. Two of the Suns' three straight losses have come against the Hornets and Pistons, while two of the Raptors' losses were road games versus the Nuggets and Bucks. The Raptors should lay this number with no problem this evening.

People's Parlay

Nets +6.5, Kings ML, Penn State ML (+484)

Season Record: 80-66

MORE FROM SI:

NBA Team Futures Bets You Should Make Right Now

NBA Player Awards Bets You Should Make Right Now

NBA Power Rankings: Giannis, Bucks Continue to Approach 70-Win Season

NBA Draft Big Board: Top 80 Rankings Ahead of NCAA Tournament