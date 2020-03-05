There are two interesting games to bet on in the NBA tonight. One of them could be one of the most entertaining games of the year.

Not much to get after in the NBA this evening, as there are only four games on Thursday night. The big news of the night is the return of Stephen Curry, who rejoins the Warriors tonight in Toronto for their game vs the Raptors. It will be good to see him back for the last 20 games of the season.

The Hornets have been playing better ball as of late, but they have a tough one at home tonight vs. the Nuggets. Denver is a 10-point road favorite this evening, and I have zero interest in betting this game. There are two games I am interested in betting on, though, and one of them could be one of the most entertaining games of the year.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets: Rockets +1

With the NBA regular season winding down it's time for the cream of the crop in the league to start playing as such. That's exactly what the Clippers and Rockets have been doing as of late.

The Clippers come into tonight's game on a five-game winning streak. Doc Rivers' team is fully healthy and they look like they are going to be a tough out come playoff time.

The Rockets have switched over to a small ball lineup and they are playing their best basketball of the season. Russell Westbrook is playing at an MVP level and James Harden is putting up numbers every night. Houston has won 7 of their last 10 games.

The Rockets have played the Clippers very well this season, winning two out of three contests. Tonight's game will be the last time these teams meet in the regular season.

This game actually opened up with the home Rockets as 1.5-point favorites. I knew that would not last long—the public could not wait to jump on the red hot Clippers and make them the short road favorites. Those that have been riding with me all season know I like to fade trendy underdogs as well as short road favorites. In the past 10 hours the Clippers have been both.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings: Kings -5

The Sixers are in the midst of another horrible road trip. Philadelphia is 9-23 on the road this season (for context, the Knicks are 9-22 on the road). I have been riding the Kings a lot since the All-Star break and it has been paying off as Luke Walton's team is playing its best basketball of the season. Sacramento has won three in a row and seven of its last 10.

Five may seem like a big number for a team that's under .500 at home, but without Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons, a rejuvenated Kings bunch should be able to bring it home.

Season Record: 83-67

