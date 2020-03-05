Which teams have emerged as the favorites to win the 2020 XFL Championship after the first four weeks of the season?

The Houston Roughnecks continue to display that they are the class of the league. Meanwhile, the St. Louis BattleHawks have made this virtually a two-team race according to the latest Vegas oddsmakers power rankings. John Murray and the boys over the Westgate SuperBook Las Vegas have once again made some drastic adjustments to their 2020 XFL Championship futures market.

Odds to Win 2020 XFL Championship

(Odds courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook)

Houston Roughnecks +120

St. Louis BattleHawks +200

Dallas Renegades +700

DC Defenders +1200

Los Angeles Wildcats +1600

Tampa Bay Vipers +1600

New York Guardians +2500

Seattle Dragons +2500

After four weeks of action, the books have now moved the Defenders from the top overall betting perch to win the XFL Championship up to double-digit odds. Heading into Week 3, they were listed as the clear betting favorite. However, after two consecutive bad losses, Cardale Jones and Co. have gone from 2/1 all the way up to 12/1.

Houston stands alone as the sole undefeated team in the league with quarterback P.J. Walker piloting the highest scoring squad at 31.5 points per game. The preseason favorite Renegades most likely saw their aspirations of a league title go up in flames when it was learned that star quarterback Landry Jones was lost with an MCL tear. The BattleHawks (3-1 SU), who are scoring the second-most points in the league (91), continue to roll while surrendering a league-low 62 points on the season.

MORE FROM SI:

AL and NL MVP Favorites and Longshot Plays

MLB World Series 2020 Favorites and Underdog Plays

Astros Cheating Scandal Has Led to Interesting Prop Bet

Gambler Accused of Threatening Tampa Bay Rays, Other Athletes

Mountain West Conference Basketball Tournament Betting Odds, Expert Pick

West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament Betting Odds, Expert Pick