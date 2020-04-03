With only a few weeks to go before the 2020 NFL Draft, check out Jaime Eisner's first mock draft. You may be surprised where Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa go.

After what felt like the longest month of March in history, it's finally April, and the 2020 NFL Draft is only weeks away. The excitement is palpable for players and fans alike, especially with no other sports to occupy our time.

Below is my mock for the first round of the upcoming draft. While several trades will be made on draft day, there is no movement in the draft order below. Let's take a look at how the draft could play out if each team stays in their current position. I encourage you to check out Kevin Hanson's latest mock draft as well.

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Let's not spend too much time here. Don't believe any of the hype about this pick being traded or them taking anyone not named Burrow. We get bored when there's a clear-cut No. 1 overall pick and some feel the need to be contrarian. The Bengals need a franchise QB and they're going to get one here.

VIDEO: NFL Draft QB Position Review

2. Washington: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

Washington is in position to get the best player on most people's boards in Young and if they keep the pick that's exactly who they'll take. It's possible someone trades up for a QB, but the No. 3 spot is a lot more likely to get moved than No. 2. Pairing Young with two other first-round picks in Montez Sweat and Jonathan Allen on the defensive front is an exciting proposition for Washington's defense.

Betting Crystal Ball (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook): Defense (-400); Offense (+350)

VIDEO: SI Big Board: No. 1 Chase Young

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

If the Lions don't get a sweet enough deal to move back, I expect they'll replace Darius Slay with the best DB in this draft. It's a perfect fit and Okudah can immediately step in right alongside Desmond Trufant as spoilers to teams hoping to get an easy win against Detroit in 2020.

Betting Crystal Ball: Defense (-670); Offense (+470)

READ MORE: Which Team Will Draft Jeff Okudah?

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Simmons can do a little bit of everything from the linebacker position and the Giants' defense needs a ton of help. This seems like a Dave Gettleman-type of pick and momentum (at least from experts) is starting to pick up in this direction. They could trade down with the Chargers and still get Simmons or an offensive tackle. Given Gettleman's "offense score points, defense win championships" mantra, Simmons is the pick.

Betting Crystal Ball: Offense (-167); Defense (+137)

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Admittedly, it's all second- and third-hand information, but there is plenty of behind-the-scenes talk about how impressed Miami is with Herbert. NFL teams' inability to work players out because of COVID-19 can't be helping injured players' cases, particularly Tua Tagovailoa. It's easy to fall for smokescreens this time of year, but I'm buying into this one. If both QBs are on the board here, Miami gets Herbert.

Betting Crystal Ball: Offense (-770); Defense (+520)

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Los Angeles should be thrilled to get Tagovailoa without having to give up any assets to move ahead of the Dolphins. This is also a good spot for Tagovailoa to land, not only because he can sit behind Tyrod Taylor early in the season until he's fully healthy, but because he'll have plenty of weapons at his disposal when he does become the starter (Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Hunter Henry, Austin Ekeler, etc.). Tagovailoa says he feels 100% now, but not one knows for sure.

Betting Crystal Ball: Offense (-500); Defense (+370)

READ MORE: When Will Tua Tagovailoa Be Selected?

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

If the board falls this way, the Panthers are a prime trade-back candidate. If they stay here, they get the extremely solid Brown to plug into the middle of their defensive line for years to come. Brown can play all three downs and has all the physical tools to succeed in the NFL with even more potential to unlock as he improves his technique. He's an instant contributor from the jump.

Betting Crystal Ball: Defense (-250); Offense (+200)

8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

With DeAndre Hopkins in the fold, all talks of CeeDee Lamb or a wide receiver here should disappear. Arizona just paid D.J. Humphries to keep him anchored at left tackle and can bookend the offensive line with Wirfs at right tackle. After spending the No. 1 overall pick last year on QB Kyler Murray and seeing him grow throughout his rookie season, the top priority is to protect him.

Betting Crystal Ball: Offense (-278); Defense (+220)

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Some will consider this a reach, but Henderson is going to get pushed up the board and it's tough to see him lasting until Jacksonville's second pick at No. 20. If the Jaguars want to fill the massive holes left by trading Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, they have to address it here. Jaguars Maven John Shipley took a closer look at Henderson's fit with Jacksonville here.

Betting Crystal Ball: Defense (-121); Offense (+100)

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Continuing the theme of an offseason filled with more steak than sizzle (contrary to the previous offseason), the Browns get the left tackle they really need here. Thomas's experience in a pro-style offense should ais his quick transition into a starting role in 2020. Here's what Browns Maven Pete Smith had to say about Thomas.

Betting Crystal Ball: Offense (-400); Defense (+300)

11. New York Jets: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

Wide receiver is a need and they could take the best player at that position in this draft, but with one of the premier tackles falling to them at No. 11, they just can't pass up that opportunity (even if they might rather have Andrew Thomas). Wills can slide in at the more comfortable right tackle position with newly-signed George Fant manning the left tackle spot. The same bookend theory from the Arizona section applies here for Sam Darnold.

Betting Crystal Ball: Offense (-335); Defense (+260)

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

For a brief moment the ghost of Al Davis returns to the Raiders' war room and makes this selection. No wide receiver has been hyped more this offseason than Ruggs. His 4.27 40-yard dash at the combine only accelerated the hype train. The Raiders need another pass-catching weapon to pair with Tyrell Williams, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller. Ruggs just feels like a Raiders pick and it's not like it's a massive reach.

Betting Crystal Ball: Offense (-200); Defense (+160)

13. San Francisco 49ers: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

The DeForest Buckner trade allows the 49ers an opportunity to give Jimmy Garoppolo a much-needed third weapon alongside George Kittle and Deebo Samuel. They get the top overall wide receiver here in Jeudy, who will step in and make an immediate impact. Jeudy is an elite route-runner that can quickly be Garoppolo's go-to option, allowing head coach Kyle Shanahan to get really creative with Samuel. If San Francisco doesn't go WR here, here are some other positions it might address.

Betting Crystal Ball: Offense (-152); Defense (+125)

READ MORE: Meet Jerry Jeudy -- SI Daily Cover

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

With Tom Brady in the fold, the Bucs don't have many offensive holes to fill. The glaring need is right tackle, with smaller needs at WR3 and third-down running back. There's no way they address the latter two needs here, and there's a gap between Becton and the next best tackle available. His future may be at left tackle, but can slide in at right tackle for the Bucs this season. Here's what Buccaneers Mane Luke Easterling had to say about Becton: A massive mauler with a huge frame and impressive length, Becton is a rare athlete for his size, and has the power you'd expect from someone that big.

Betting Crystal Ball: Offense (-148); Defense (+120)

15. Denver Broncos: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

The Broncos have to be thrilled to have Lamb, who most regard as the No. 2 WR in this class, fall to them here. Drew Lock had a very promising finish to the season, but will need another weapon aside from Courtland Sutton at wide receiver to take the next step in his development. Lamb isn't a burner, but does everything else well.

Betting Crystal Ball: Offense (-200); Defense (+160)

READ MORE: When Will CeeDee Lamb Be Selected?

16. Atlanta Falcons: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

This is low-key one of the more fascinating picks in the draft. The Falcons could go a few ways here. Do they add to their pass rush and take K'Lavon Chaisson? Do they take the top safety on the board in Xavier McKinney? I think they help fix a massive need at corner and take Fulton here. If they don't, four or five other CBs likely come off the board until they pick again. Fulton profiles as a future shutdown cover corner, something Atlanta desperately needs.

Betting Crystal Ball: Defense (-335); Offense (+260)

17. Dallas Cowboys: K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

Even with the addition of Aldon Smith, the Cowboys could use another pass-rusher and there's a noteworthy drop after Chaisson. He has room to grow in all facets of his game and experts are split on his ability to defend the run, but his upside is a defensive cornerstone you build around. It's tough to pass on a DB here, but Dallas can address those needs later.

Betting Crystal Ball: Defense (-335); Offense (+260)

18. Miami Dolphins: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Four offensive tackles are already off the board so the Dolphins won't risk waiting until pick No. 26 to address this need. Jones has a ton of upside, but is more of a project than any of the other players at the position whose names have been called. The Dolphins have plenty of time to groom him, however, and this pick addresses another major need for Miami.

19. Las Vegas Raiders: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Physical, scrappy, talented ... if that doesn't describe what Jon Gruden wants his Raiders team to exemplify I don't know what does. He's the corner Las Vegas can build around for years to come while filling an immediate 2020 need, especially after its deal with Eli Apple fell through.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

Many mocks have Kinlaw off the board to Jacksonville at No. 9. Quite frankly, if he doesn't go there and a team doesn't trade up for him, I can't find an obvious fit. He'll be a Day 1 starter for the rebuilding Jaguars and someone you should be actively rooting for.

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

With Fulton and Gladney off the board, the Eagles' decision to add a wide receiver here becomes much easier. Jefferson should step in and immediately take over Nelson Agholor's slot role, although he could develop into more of an outside WR as needed down the road. Jefferson has great hands, something that couldn't be said for Agholor, and is a strong route-runner. He's exactly what Carson Wentz needs to complement Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.

Betting Crystal Ball: Offense (-167); Defense (+137)

22. Minnesota Vikings: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

After the Vikings clean up all the drinks they knocked over when Jefferson gets taken right in front of them, they'll pivot to the more physical Mims. Aside from the back-shoulder options he'll open up for Kirk Cousins, Mims' strong blocking skills make him an ideal fit in Minnesota's run-heavy offense.

Betting Crystal Ball: Defense (-225); Offense (+180)

23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

I won't pretend to know what Bill Belichick is thinking, but if he opts to find the QB of the future over filling a current need, Love is the pick here. Here's what Patriots Maven Devon Clements had to say about Love:

If New England opted to take Love at that point in the draft, it would be a steal and a strong competitor for the starting QB job in Foxboro. Love has Patrick Mahomes-like ability, but his sporadic decision-making and lack of experience in the Patriots offense would land him on the bench in Year 1 in the NFL.

Betting Crystal Ball: Offense (-134); Defense (+110)

24. New Orleans Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

The Saints are going to have a few quality options to choose from at linebacker in this spot, but will stay local and take Queen out of LSU. He projects as an every-down linebacker that should make an impact in Year 1.

Betting Crystal Ball: Offense (-130); Defense (+107)

25. Minnesota Vikings: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

The wide receiver need is already addressed, so the Vikings shift their focus to the other side of the ball. They lost a host of players, including Linval Joseph and Everson Griffen this offseason. They can replace the latter by adding Epenesa on the opposite side of Danielle Hunter.

26. Miami Dolphins: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

Another really fascinating draft slot, the Dolphins have so many options here. Do they take D'Andre Swift as the first running back off the board? Do they continue to beef up their OL by taking the top interior offensive lineman in Cesar Ruiz? But with the top safety still on the board, I have them taking McKinney here. He'll serve admirably as Minkah Fitzpatrick's replacement.

27. Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

It doesn't appear likely that Jadeveon Clowney is coming back, so there is an immediate pass-rushing need in Seattle. Gross-Matos fills that hole and has the size and raw upside that the Seahawks tend to covet. It's too early for a running back here given Seattle's other needs.

Betting Crystal Ball: Defense (-167); Offense (+137)

28. Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

If Mims is still on the board here I believe that will be the pick. If not, Murray has a high motor, is a strong tackler and some project him to improve enough as a cover linebacker to be solid in that area. He'll fit right into this already strong defensive unit.

Betting Crystal Ball: Offense (-125); Defense (+104)

29. Tennessee Titans: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

I think the Titans trade back here. The board just didn't fall their way. If they stay here, adding Blacklock to their DL as a disruptor is the way to go.

Betting Crystal Ball: Defense (-121); Offense (+100)

30. Green Bay Packers: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

Everyone knows Aaron Rodgers needs secondary weapons behind Davante Adams. Shenault would be a great fit. Here's what my co-host on the TDN Fantasy Podcast, Jake Arians, had to say about why he loves the idea of Green Bay making this pick:

"Laviska Shenault I just love because he's built like a running back ... Just an exceptional, dynamic player that can also go deep and do a lot of things for you (all over the field)."

Betting Crystal Ball: Offense (-177); Defense (+144)

31. San Francisco 49ers: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

The 49ers do need to eventually think about Richard Sherman's replacement, but more immediately they need to shore up coverage on the opposite side. Terrell doesn't have to step into a huge role immediately, which could be a big plus. He projects as a boundary corner with tackling issues, but he'll excel in man coverage.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

The Chiefs' defense played a lot better late in the season, but they still need help in the secondary. Diggs is a perfect fit for Kansas City as a boundary corner. His length and physicality should serve him well against wide receivers like Courtland Sutton, Mike Williams, etc. in the division. As a former wide receiver, Diggs has strong ball skills, which will help him generate turnovers. He's also still a bit raw, but could become a key piece of the Chiefs' secondary in short order. He can also help on special teams right away, both as a returner and as a gunner.

Betting Crystal Ball: Defense (-152); Offense (+125)

MORE FROM SI:

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Fantasy Football Implications

2020 Fantasy Football: One-Man First Round Mock Draft

Is Lamar Jackson a Fantasy Football First-Round Pick?

Is Joe Mixon a Fantasy Football First-Round Pick?

Top 10 All-Time Fantasy Football Campaigns