2020 NFL Mock Draft: 5 OTs in Top 15 Picks

The Fantasy Exec Corey Parson provides betting & fantasy advice throughout his first round mock of the 2020 NFL Draft.

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

No surprises here. The 2019 Heisman trophy winner is a -10000 betting favorite to be the top pick in the draft. This time last year very few football fans even knew who Joe Burrow was. He will have great weapons in Cincinnati; Burrow can make an immediate impact.

2. Washington: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

Washington could use a quarterback here, but I think they will eventually bring in Cam Newton. Young is not only the best edge rusher in this draft, but he is also likely the best overall prospect.

3. Detroit Lions: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

The Lions are rumored to be interested in trading out of this spot, likely to a team like the Chargers or Dolphins, who both need quarterback help. If Detroit keeps the pick it will without a doubt be Okudah.

Betting Tip: FanDuel Sportsbook offers a prop bet that Burrow, Young and Okudah will be the top three picks of the draft, in that order, at odds of +135.

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

The Giants have also been rumored to be looking to trade down. Quarterback-needy teams need to be here to get their guy. If the Giants do keep the pick, which I think they will, I could see them picking Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons here. Ultimately, I think they take the best offensive tackle in this group in Wills.

Betting Tip: Both the FanDuel and DraftKings sportsbooks have Wills as the betting favorite to be drafted by the Giants at +110.

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

It took a while, but Herbert has leaped past Tua Tagovailoa into the driver seat to be the second quarterback selected in the draft. Teams know that Herbert is healthy and he also showed very well for himself at the Senior Bowl. Miami wants a quarterback that can start from day one and will get that with Herbert.

Betting Tip: The Dolphins are +110 to land Herbert on William Hill Sportsbook.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

The Chargers are in a position tostart their guy Tyrod Taylor this season while bringing Tua along slowly to make sure he is fully healthy. I still think Tua can be the best quarterback in the draft, but questions about his health and height have to be answered.

Betting Tip: On the DraftKings Sportsbook, Tagovailoa is +100 to be the third quarterback drafted.

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

The Panthers need all the help they can get on defense. The unit was poor last season, ranking 23rd in the league allowing more than 370 yards per game. Derrick Brown or Isaiah Simmons will be the pick here; I think Brown is the better player.

Betting Tip: Derrick Brown is -148 to go under 8.5 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

8. Arizona Cardinals: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

The Arizona Cardinals are starting to put a nice little football team together. For the offense to shine, they will have to get more production from their offensive lineman. Becton is a 6-foot-7, 369-pound monster with excellent athleticism.

Betting Tip: Via DraftKings Sportsbook, Mekhi Becton is -167 to be a top-10 pick.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

The Jaguars need help all over the field, but they are pressed for talent on defense. Simmons is the most talented player left on the board. He could be one of the stars of this class. Simmons at this spot would be the steal of the draft.

Betting Tip: On the William Hill Sportsbook, Simmons' O/U draft position is 6.5 with the over at -140. Simmons is +800 to land on the Jaguars.

10. Cleveland Browns: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

The Browns are back in the top 10 of the draft after yet another disappointing season. Poor play from the offensive line was consistent all season long. Wirfs can play either tackle spot and is an excellent athlete who can finish blocks. Wirfs was the 2019 Big-10 Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Betting Tip: Wirfs is +700 to land on the Browns via the DraftKings Sportsbook.

11. New York Jets: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

The Jets will either draft a wide receiver or offensive lineman here. If Jeudy is still sitting on the board he should be the pick, but I think the Jets play it safe and select the tackle from Georgia. At 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, Thomas is an elite athlete who keeps the quarterback clean.

Betting Tip: The New York Jets are +110 to select an offensive lineman with their first pick via the DraftKings Sportsbook.

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

The Raiders need a No. 1 wide receiver and Jeudy fits that profile perfectly. Last season, TE Darren Waller led the Raiders in receptions. Jeudy will immediately become their top target in the passing game.

Fantasy Advice: Jeudy will be a WR2 for fantasy purposes this season. He should be the consensus top pick in rookie drafts.

Betting Tip: The Raiders are a +140 favorite to land Jeudy on the William Hill Sportsbook.

13. San Francisco 49ers: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

The 49ers could go either offense or defense here, but I think Lamb would be too good of a player to pass up. Jeudy was considered to be the top WR off the board, but as we get closer to draft day, Lamb is closing the gap.

Betting Tip: Via the William Hill Sportsbook, Lamb is +100 to go over pick 12.5.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

DraftKings has Tampa at -400 to draft an offensive lineman here. They could also trade down if the top four offensive linemen are off the board by now. Jones is the next best tackle.

Betting Tip: Josh Jones is -150 to go under pick 28.5 on most sportsbooks.

15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

The Broncos need another target to put alongside Courtland Sutton and Ruggs is a super talented athlete who can score anytime he gets the balls in his hands.

Fantasy Advice: Ruggs will have fantasy value in 12-team leagues this season. He is a tremendous best-ball pick because of his big-play ability. He should be a top-five pick in rookie drafts.

Betting Tip: Via DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos are -230 to draft a wide receiver.

16. Atlanta Falcons: Javon Kinlaw, IDL, South Carolina

If things fall right for Atlanta, they could be lucky enough to see Kinlaw fall to them at No. 16. Kinlaw was a 2019 All-American and All-SEC selection. He is an interior lineman who has the skills to rush the passer.

Betting Tip: DraftKings Sportsbook has the Falcons at +150 to draft a defensive lineman with their first pick.

17. Dallas Cowboys: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

The Cowboys are in a good spot to get the defender of their liking. Henderson is precisely what they need: a stud on the back-end to replace Bryon Jones.

Betting Tip: The Cowboys are +150 to draft a cornerback in the first round via the DraftKings Sportsbook.

18. Miami Dolphins: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

The Dolphins need a lot of help on offense, so I can see them moving out of this spot to go up and get a tackle. If they keep the pick, Chaisson would be too hard to pass up. He can be an elite pass rusher.

Betting Tip: Chaisson is -124 to go over pick 16.5 on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

19. Las Vegas Raiders: Jordan Love, QB, Utah

In my first couple of mock drafts, I did not have Love being drafted in the first round. In my final one, I do. Jon Gruden wants to move on from Derek Carr. Marcus Mariota was brought in, but I think drafting Love gives Gruden the quarterback he can develop.

Betting Tip: Love is +115 to go under pick 19.5 via the William Hill Sportsbook.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

The Jaguars could get lucky again in the first round and add the best defender on the board. Fulton is a 5-foot-11, 197-pound, 2019 All-SEC selection who has an all-around game. He has excellent footwork and can hang with any wide receiver.

Betting Tip: Fulton under pick 25.5 is -105 on the William Hill Sportsbook.

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Philadelphia needs to add a top-notch wide receiver. Other teams will try to get ahead of them to get their hands on the LSU standout wide receiver, but the Eagles will take Jefferson if he's there.

Fantasy Advice: Jefferson will have to step up and be a reliable target for Carson Wentz right away. He should be owned in all 12-team leagues.

Betting Tip: Jefferson under pick 21.5 is -140 on the William Hill Sportsbook.

22. Minnesota Vikings: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Vikings had a lot of turnover in their secondary this offseason. A.J. Terrell would fit in nicely in Minnesota. Terrell was a two-year starter at Clemson, who made two All-ACC teams. Terrell has an excellent technique for a young cornerback.

Betting Tip: The Vikings are -110 to draft a cornerback with their first pick via the DraftKings Sportsbook.

23. New England Patriots: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

If Murray hangs around until this point, this would be a home-run pick for the Patriots. Murray, who started all 42 games of his college career, is a great athlete with a knack for sniffing out the run. He is also a terrific blitzer who does a great job getting to the quarterback.

Betting Tip: The William Hill Sportsbook has Murray over pick 21.5 at -130.

24. New Orleans Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

The Saints can use this draft to get depth on defense. Queen is a local kid who can fit in nicely in the Saints scheme.

Betting Tip: Queen is listed at -110 odds to go after pick No. 23.5.

25. Minnesota Vikings: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

The Vikings will take advantage of the deep WR class and draft Mims in this spot. The 6-foot-2, 206-pound Mims is a physical wide receiver who always finds a way to get his hands on the ball.

Fantasy Advice: Mims could come into Minnesota and be the second option in the passing game. He is not the same type of player Stefon Diggs is, but he can be a nice complement to Adam Thielen. Mims will likely be a low-end WR3 for fantasy purposes.

Betting Tip: The FanDuel Sportsbook has Mims at -148 to be a first-round draft pick.

26. Miami Dolphins: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

With this pick, the Dolphins should strike and take the first running back in the draft. Swift is the type of back that doesn't need many carries to put up big numbers. Georgia Bulldogs running backs normally translate very well to the NFL.

Fantasy Advice: Rookie running backs are very good fantasy assets. Swift should be drafted in the second or third round of fantasy drafts. He will have low-end RB1 potential.

Betting Tip: Swift under pick 30.5 is -110 on the William Hill Sportsbook.

27. Seattle Seahawks: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

The Seahawks can go several different ways in this spot, but I'm pretty sure the pick will be a defender and McKinney is the best left on the board.

Betting Tip: The FanDuel Sportsbook has McKinney at -102 to go after pick 24.5.

28. Baltimore Ravens: Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

The Ravens always have a solid plan coming into draft day. They will select the best defensive player available in Gross-Matos. He is a special edge rusher.

Betting Tip: The Ravens are -118 to draft a defensive player with their first pick.

29. Tennessee Titans: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

Winfield Jr. is a prospect who has been rising up draft boards. As of late, he could find himself off the board at the tail-end of Round 1. He is a 2019 consensus All-American and the 2019 Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year. Winfield is versatile enough to play safety and corner.

Betting Tip: Winfield is +200 to be a first-round pick via the DraftKings Sportsbook.

30. Green Bay Packers: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

I think the Packers could be looking for a wide receiver in this spot, but will take a hard look at some offensive line depth. Jackson is the best tackle left on the board at this point of the draft.

Betting Tip: Via FanDuel Sportsbook, Jackson is +110 to be taken after pick 28.5.

31. San Francisco 49ers: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

The Niners could use some depth on defense and Diggs is the best player remaining on the board. Diggs was 2019 All-American and All-SEC selection. He is a physical corner with excellent matchup skills.

Betting Tip: Diggs is -150 to be a first-round draft pick on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan

The Chiefs could snag a running back here, but I don't think they can pass on the best interior offensive lineman in the draft. Ruiz is a 6-foot-4, 319-pound rock who is very difficult to deal with in the trenches.

Betting Tip: Ruiz is -150 to be drafted before Ezra Cleveland on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

