Our Sports Gambling 101 series continues with a breakdown of Major League Soccer betting. How do bettors get in on the action and what are popular MLS wagering options?

As part of a deal with FIFA, to host the 1994 World Cup tournament, U.S. Soccer agreed to form a Division 1 professional soccer league. Established in 1993, Major League Soccer was officially formed in 1995 and league play began with 10 teams in 1996. From the regular season start in early March, through to the MLS Cup Championship match in October, a variety of betting options are available. MLS offers are similar to European soccer wagering choices.

Goal Line MLS Betting Odds

Three-way goal lines are offered as a common MLS spread betting option. From the odds below, Inter Miami CF is a -1 goal favorite and the Herons must win by two goals or more to collect $360 on every $100 bet. Orlando City is posted as a +1 goal underdog and the Lions need to win outright or tie to earn $100 on each $165 wager. Handicap Draw is the winning side if Inter Miami CF wins by just one goal. Each $100 bet on a winning draw wager earns a $340 return.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline MLS Betting Odds

MLS moneyline odds are offered as two-way and three-way betting options. Illustrated below, New York City FC (-122) is a slight favorite against Philadelphia Union (+102) on the two-way line. The winner is decided after full time, including added stoppage time, and original bets are refunded if a match ends in a draw. Juice prices improve on three-way odds as a TIE is added as a third option. Bettors confident of an outright winner should bet with three-way odds.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Game Total MLS Betting Odds

A broad range of choices is available when betting on MLS game total odds. Progressing in half-goal increments, goal totals lines range 0.5 to upwards of 7.5 goals. From the Los Angeles FC vs. Houston Dynamo match, 3.5 goals is the most likely result as OVER is priced at (-105) and UNDER is posted with a (-114) moneyline. Each option is offered separately and all wagers are settled when full time is reached. First and second half goal totals are popular as well.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

MLS Futures and Prop Betting Odds

Soccer betting fans have access to a variety of MLS futures and prop betting options. MLS Cup Championship odds are posted shortly after each champion is crowned. Pregame and LIVE in-play prop bets are available during all MLS matches. Popular prop options include correct match score, half time/full time results, plus LIVE betting on the winner of timed intervals. Player props include first, last and anytime scorers, plus which player will score first for their team.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Shop Around for Best Priced MLS Odds

Always part of a proper bankroll management strategy, MLS bettors are advised to shop around for the best priced odds. That’s illustrated in our three-way moneyline sample odds from DraftKings and Fanduel. Players backing underdog Nashville SC wager $100 to earn a $310 profit at DraftKings. That’s $30 better than the $280 possible return offered at FanDuel. Price shopping is quick and easy if players have an account at two or more sportsbooks.

Odds via DraftKings & FanDuel Sportsbook

MLS Betting Bottom Line

Bettors need to be on the ball when researching MLS bets as games are played throughout the week. Bookmaker’s help in that regard as betting odds are posted several days prior to the matches. That gives bettors plenty of time to research current form, plus check injury reports and weather conditions. Reviewing home and visitor results, plus the top MLS goal scorers, are key research components as well. Visit our soccer section for score updates, schedules and standings.

MORE GAMBLING TERMS YOU NEED TO KNOW