Ellis Park Derby Betting Preview - Can Art Collector Make it Four in a Row?

The SI Gambling Horse handicapping experts had a great win last month in the Blue Grass Stakes as Art Collector (6.60) came through in dominating fashion; helping us hit the Exacta (12/1), Trifecta (60/1) and Superfecta (443/1). Now, the boys are back with some sharp bets from Saratoga for this Saturday’s Travers Stakes featuring Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law.

Race 10 on the Ellis Park card is the $200,000 Ellis Park Derby. The race has potential Kentucky Derby points at stake for the first time in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic altering the racing schedule. The top four finishers in the race earn qualifying points (50-20-10-5) towards eligibility for the Kentucky Derby.

The race has drawn an ultra competitive field of eight. The cast is led by morning line favorite Art Collector (4/5), who has won three consecutive races. He heads into the Ellis Park Derby off an impressive win in the Grade II Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland back on July 11.

Among the chief rivals are Dean Martini (10/1), who is fresh off his win in the Ohio Derby back on June 27. In addition, Brad Cox’s talented colt Shared Sense (9/2) enters off an impressive win in the Grade 3 Indiana Derby. Finally, the formula is high on three interesting longshots. Among those are Attachment Rate (20/1) and Rowdy Yates (20/1) who both rate strong exotic consideration at attractive odds. However, among these bomb plays the formula is highest on Little Menace (20/1) for Steve Asmussen. This horse was last seen winning the Grand Prairie Derby back on June 28 and looks ready to pounce second off the layoff.

Who will cross the finish line first? Let’s take a look at the odds and dive deeper into these races.

Ellis Park Derby

Racetrack: Ellis Park, Kentucky

Date: Sunday, August 9, 2020

Purse: $200,000

Distance: 1 1/8 mile, Dirt

Race: 10

Post Time: 3:00 p.m. EST / 12:00 PST

HORSES OF NOTE: Listed by post number, name, and odds

#4 Art Collector (4/5) - The word is out on a guy the formula was high on when we came through for us in a big way in the Blue Grass Stakes. As one of the highest rated horses for next month’s Kentucky Derby, his odds have dropped here drastically but still rates the best chance on paper. Top Choice

#12 Shared Sense (9/2) - Last seen winning the Indiana Derby, this son of Street Sense has strong potential to pull the upset. Threat

#9 Dean Martini (10/1) - Tom Amoss has this boy in peak form and he showed it in his upset win last out in the Ohio Derby. Don’t ignore. Respect

#6 Little Menace (20/1) - This horse rates a huge upset chance to hit the board and would add immense value to exotics. Longshot/Underneath

#8 Rowdy Yates (20/1) - This is another longshot who rates a chance to hit the board at healthy odds. Don’t leave this guy off any exotic tickets. Longshot/ Exotic Value

Ellis Park Derby Formula Rankings

#4 Art Collector (Brian Hernandez Jr) - (4/5)

(Brian Hernandez Jr) - (4/5) #6 Little Menace (Martin Garcia) - (20/1)

(Martin Garcia) - (20/1) #12 Shared Sense (Florent Geroux) - (9/2)

(Florent Geroux) - (9/2) #9 Dean Martini (James Graham) - (10/1)

(James Graham) - (10/1) #10 Attachment Rate (Joe Talamo) - (20/1)

(Joe Talamo) - (20/1) #8 Rowdy Yates (Shaun Bridgmohan) - (20/1)

(Shaun Bridgmohan) - (20/1) #2 Anneau d’Or (Tyler Baze) - (12/1)

(Tyler Baze) - (12/1) #5 Necker Island (Mitchell Murrill) - (15/1)

(Mitchell Murrill) - (15/1) #3 Sprawl (Julien Leparoux) - (15/1)

(Julien Leparoux) - (15/1) #1 Trident Hit (Corey Lanerie) - (30/1)

(Corey Lanerie) - (30/1) #11 Winning Impression (Joe Rocco Jr.) - (20/1)

(Joe Rocco Jr.) - (20/1) #7 Truculent (Adam Beschizza) - (30/1)

Ellis Park Derby Betting Breakdown

Frankie Taddeo, SI Gambling & Fantasy Analyst / Vegas Insider (@Frankie_Fantasy)

My top play is Art Collector (4/5) who is a total standout here by the numbers. I will use him over Little Menace (20/1), Shared Sense (9/2), Attachment Rate (12/1), and Dean Martini (10/1).

TOP Exacta Part-Wheel: 4 / 6,9,10,12 $1 wager: $5

TOP Trifecta Part-Wheel: 4 with 6,12 with 2,6.8,9,10,12 $1 wager: $10

SPREAD Trifecta P/W: 4 with 6,9,10,12 with 2,8,9,10,12 $1 wager: $20

SUPERFECTA: 4 with 6,9,10,12 with 6,9,10,12 with 2,6,8,9,10,12 ¢.10 wager: $8

All wagers display ticket cost. All bettors should adjust wager amounts based upon bankroll

Destin Heath, Trainer at Winstar Farms, Versailles, KY (@DestinHeath)

Top Choice: #4 Art Collector ( 4/5 )

Use Underneath: #12 Shared Sense (9/2) and #9 Dean Martini (10/1)