Race of the Week: 2020 Thanksgiving Classic Stakes

Racing fans will be treated to some Thanksgiving action from New Orleans at Fairgrounds. Among the 10 races on the card is the $125,000 Thanksgiving Classic Stakes which has drawn a field of 8 that offers tremendous betting opportunities that will feature some of the top three-year-old sprinters

The morning-line favorite is Wayne Catalano’s Manny Wah (3/1) who has hit the board in five of seven races in 2020, but failed to find the winner’s circle. The son of Will Take Charge heads in off a fifth place finish back on November 7 in the Breeders’ Cups Sprint, a career-best performance.

Nitrous (7/2), a son of Tapit for trainer Steve Asmussen, comes in as the second choice after finishing third in the Grade 3 De Francis Memorial Stakes at Pimlico back on October 3. Expect this colt to be coming from the clouds as one of the top closers in the race.

Mr Money Bags (9/2) heads in as the third overall betting choice after hitting the board (1-1-2) in all four starts in 2020.

The defending 2019 Thanksgiving Classic Stakes champion Bobby's Wicked One (4/1) comes in less than desirable form with a 6th and 11th place finishes in his two races in 2020. This son of Speightstown for trainer Albert Stall is truly a “horse for course” who has a strong affinity for Fairgrounds winning 5 of 6 career races in Louisiana.

Thanksgiving Classic Stakes

Racetrack: Fairgrounds, New Orleans, Louisiana

Date: Thursday, November 26, 2020

Purse: $125,000

Distance: 6 F, Dirt

Race: 8

Post Time: 4:35 pm EST / 1:35 pm PST

HORSES OF NOTE: Listed by post number, name, and odds

#4 Bobby’s Wicked One (4/1) - The formula suggests we can not pass up the excellent value here on the defending champion of the Thanksgiving Classic Stakes as the fourth overall betting choice. He should have no issues gaining the lead and will look to take the field wire-to-wire. He will need to turn things around after finishing last in his last two races. We can not ignore how dominant this colt is at Fairgrounds winning four consecutive races in New Orleans. A return to his favorite track could easily be the remedy he needs. Pick

#8 Mr Money Bags (9/2) - This colt for Danny Fish is as consistent as they come hitting the board in 12 of 14 career races (8-1-3). Respect on all tickets. Contender

#2 Nitrous (7/2) - His performance last out in the De Francis Memorial Stakes rates him as a threat to be closing in the lane in the deep stretch. Top Closer

#1 Tringale (12/1) - This son of Flat Out for trainer Chris Davis has regressed in his last three races since his last top effort when he ran runner-up to Bobby’s Wicked One in this race in 2019. This colt has been drilling bullets in his morning workouts and is easily a contender for all bottom rungs of exotic tickets. Top Longshot

Thanksgiving Classic Stakes Formula Rankings

#4 Bobby’s Wicked One

Bobby’s Wicked One #8 Mr Money Bags

Mr Money Bags #2 Nitrous

Nitrous #1 Tringale

Tringale #5 Manny Wah

Manny Wah #6 Landeskog

Landeskog #3 Chublicious

Chublicious #7 He’s Smoking Now

Thanksgiving Classic Stakes Breakdown

Frankie Taddeo, SI Gambling & Fantasy Analyst / Vegas Insider (@Frankie_Fantasy)

This race is absolutely wide open and offers some great value. My top play is the Thanksgiving Classic Stakes defending champion #4 Bobby’s Wicked One (4/1) who I will use with #8 Mr Money Bags (9/2) and #2 Nitrous (7/2) . My top longshot is #1 Tringale (12/1). For the second straight week we will be attempting to fade the favorite in the top two spots and hope he misses the board completely on Turkey Day!

Exacta P/W: 4/1,2,5,6,8

$1 wager: $5

TOP Trifecta Part-Wheel: 4 with 2,8 with 1,2,3,5,6

$1 wager: $10

SPREAD Trifecta Part-Wheel: 2,4,8 with 2,4,8 with 1,2,4,5,6,8

$1 wager: $24

All wagers display ticket cost. All bettors should adjust wager amounts based upon bankroll.