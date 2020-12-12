Week 14 NFL: Top Player Prop Bets - Taking the Over on Ezekiel Elliott

If you missed your league's Fantasy Football playoffs, don't worry. You still have a chance to make a profit and have a fun Sunday with NFL prop bets. Here are some of my favorite NFL props for Week 14.

Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals

Ezekiel Elliott Dallas Cowboys, RB - Over 90.5 Rushing and Receiving Yards

This may not seem like a good time to be placing a positive wager on Elliott due to his underwhelming season. Elliott has only rushed for over 100 yards once, and his yards per attempt is under four yards for the first time in his career. Dallas has been a major disappointment. This week, Elliott and the Boys travel to Cincinnati to take on the struggling Bengals. Dallas has been terrible on defense, and they are playing from behind in every game. Elliott has not had a chance to get rolling in the run game due to game script, but this should change this week vs. the Bengals. Cincinnati's defense is near the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed per game. Their opponents average over 130 yards per contest. Elliott should be good for about 18-20 carries this week, and he should catch 3 or 4 passes to help him get over this number. Four of the Bengals' last five opponents have had a running back rush for at least 90 yards.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Austin Ekeler Los Angeles Chargers, RB - Under 53.5 Rushing Yards

This season's version of the Atlanta Falcons have been poor defensively, and they give up most of their yards in the air. Opposing offenses have racked over 3,400 yards against them on the season, and only two teams in the league are worse. What Atlanta does do well on defense is stopping the run. Opposing running backs average just over 100 yards per contest.

Ekeler, when healthy, is a dominant fantasy running back, but the majority of his success comes from catching passes. He's not built to run consistently between the tackles. Since returning from a high ankle sprain a couple of weeks ago, Ekeler has just 80 rushing yards on 22 carries. In recent weeks, Atlanta's defense gave up 27 rushing yards to Josh Jacobs, and before that, Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay combined for 41 yards. Last week, Alvin Kamara ran for 88 yards, but Kamara was held to 45 yards two weeks earlier.

New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles, QB - Passing Yards Over 212.5

Jalen Hurts will get his first NFL start this week. Unfortunately for the Eagles rookie, he has to jump right into the frying pan against one of the best defenses. The saints have been tough on quarterbacks. Opposing QBs average around 212 passing yards per game. Hurts is in a tough spot, but this prop number is too low. The Eagles are likely to fall behind early, and Hurts will need to air it out to push the Eagles down the field. The former Oklahoma Sooners alum may be an inexperienced rookie quarterback making his first start, but he is not Kendall Hinton. There is no tape on Hurts, so the Saints don't have much to work with for game prep. It will be close, but I think Hurts will get over the number.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Kansas City Chiefs, RB - Rushing and Receiving Yards Under 56.5

The Chiefs rookie back has had his ups and downs. He has not been able to become the dominant back many thought he would be this season. The Chiefs have plenty of options on offense. Plus, splitting time with Le'Veon Bell has not been good for Edwards-Helaire's number. In his last two games, he has two catches for 10 yards. He has fared a little better running the ball, but the numbers just haven't been there. The Dolphins have a tough defense, and they will be prepared for this game. I think Edwards-Helaire will struggle to get it going.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons, QB - Over 1.5 Touchdown Passes

Matt Ryan has had his moments this season. Falcons fans will tell you that Ryan is washed up and it's time for the team to move on; however, I don't believe Ryan is done yet. Ryan has 18 touchdown passes, which is tied for 15th. The Chargers have given up the fourth-most touchdown passes. Ryan will be without Julio Jones this week, which will make it tough to get over this number, but this season Ryan has played his best games against non-divisional opponents. Ryan has thrown one touchdown pass vs. his NFC South rivals this season, and the other 17 have come outside of the division.

