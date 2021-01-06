2021 Heisman Trophy Winner Betting Odds Released

SI.com
Heisman Trophy Winner Betting Odds Released for 2021

Who are the favorites and longshots to capture college football's most prestigious award next season?
Moments after Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith took home the 2020 Heisman Trophy with 447 first place votes and 1,856 points, sportsbooks across the country released their futures odds for the award in 2021.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler leads all candidates at +300 for next season. After starting the season 1-2, the freshman quarterback lead the Sooners to eight consecutive wins; including a 27-21 rematch for the Big 12 Championship against No. 6 Iowa State, as well as a 55-20 rout over No. 7 Florida.

Rattler finished 8th amongst all FBS quarterbacks with 28 touchdowns, and was 10th in passing yards with 3,031. If selected, Rattler would become the third Oklahoma QB since 2017 to win the Heisman, following Baker Mayfield in 2017 and Kyler Murray in 2018.

The second-highest favorite on the board is Smith's teammate at Alabama: freshman quarterback Bryce Young. The first-year quarterback completed just two passes on four attempts his freshman season, but is set to take over for fellow Heisman candidate Mac Jones who finished third in points (1,130) behind Smith and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (1,187). Florida quarterback Kyle Trask finished fourth with 737 total points.

Other notable favorites for the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner include North Carolina sophomore quarterback Sam Howell (+800), Miami quarterback D'Eriq King (+1200).

Here is the full list of candidates courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Smith's victory was the first Heisman Trophy win for a wide receiver since 1991, when Michigan's Desmond Howard took home the hardware. With the win, Smith joins Howard, Notre Dame's Tim Brown and and Nebraska's Johnny Rodgers to become just the fourth wide receiver in college football history to take home the Heisman.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Smith entered the preseason at 80/1 odds (+8000).

One sports bettor jumped on Smith early on in the season with a $1 bet and ended up cashing in on Tuesday. According to the sportsbook, only one bettor jumped on board at 80/1 odds with an $81 payout.

