Super Bowl LV Opening Betting Odds - Are Oddsmakers Backing the Chiefs or Buccaneers?

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are headed to the Super Bowl
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are headed to the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LV Opening Betting Odds - Are Oddsmakers Backing Tampa Bay or Kansas City?

SI Gambling analyst Frankie Taddeo reviews the opening betting lines for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV from Tampa Bay.
The matchup for Super Bowl LV is officially set after an exciting weekend of conference championship games. On Super Bowl Sunday the greatest quarterback of all-time will matchup versus the greatest signal-caller in the game today.

In the early game, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3) advanced after upsetting Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, 31-26, in the NFC Championship game. 

Brady, who will be playing in his tenth Super Bowl, has led the Buccaneers to seven straight wins. Even more impressive, he spearheaded a 6-1 ATS mark over that stretch. 

Brady ended up throwing for 280 yards and three touchdowns and now gets an opportunity to raise the Lombardi Trophy for the seventh time in his career. He joins Peyton Manning as the second quarterback in league history to play for two different teams in the Super Bowl.

In the AFC Championship game, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas Chiefs earned a second consecutive trip to the Super Bowl after defeating Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, 38-24. The Chiefs (-3), who have won 12 of their last 13 games straight up (SU) - covered for the first time this postseason. Despite their dominant SU run, Kansas City has only covered the spread twice in their last 10 games (2-8 ATS). 

Mahomes was sensational throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns. The aerial attack was once again led by Tyreek Hill - who hauled in nine receptions for 172 yards. Additionally, tight end Travis Kelce grabbed a game-high 13 receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns. 

Super Bowl LV Betting Odds

ALL ODDS COURTESY OF DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

No. 5 Tampa Bay (14-5 SU, 11-8 ATS) at No. 1 Kansas City (16-2 SU, 8-10 ATS)

Moneyline: Tampa Bay (+140) | Kansas City: (-175)

Spread: TB:+3.5 (-115) | KC: -3.5 (-106)

Total: – Over: 57.5 (-107) | Under: 57.5 (-114)

Game Info: January 24, 2020 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT | CBS

