2021 MLB Betting Futures Update - New World Series Favorites Reside in Same Division

As the mid-way point of the 2021 season approaches, oddsmakers have begun to make serious adjustments in their future markets. Focusing on one favorite or spotting a longshot who offers long-term value still remains the best way to attack futures betting.

Let’s take a deeper look into the risers and fallers in each respective offering at the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas.

2021 MLB Futures Odds Movement

Teams on the Move

Two California teams have now earned favoritism in the eyes of the oddsmakers to win it all as the Dodgers and Padres now lead the pack. San Diego is one team in the World Series futures market that has witnessed a noticeable shift in their odds from last week. The Padres, who are on a five-game winning streak, saw their 14/1 odds drop to 8/1. 

Another noticeable move belongs to the A.L.-leading White Sox, who after winning seven of 10 games, have now lost four straight and seen their odds return to a double-digit value of 10/1.

One team the sportsbooks have their eyes on is the red-hot Astros who are on an eight-game winning streak. The oddsmakers at the Westgate Superbook believe Houston’s latest run is not a fluke and in corresponding fashion has cut their opening 30/1 odds down to 10/1.

Losing Respect

The Yankees, who have been one of the biggest disappointments in the first half of the season, have seen their odds balloon to double-digits for the first time. They occupy third place in the A.L. East; four games behind the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

In addition, the Rays, who have now lost six consecutive games, are a team that could struggle after losing star pitcher Tyler Glasnow to a partially torn UCL. Glasnow will look to rehab the injury, but if he cannot, it may potentially lead to Tommy John surgery.

Updated 2021 World Series Odds

ws3

Updated 2021 National League Odds

NL PEN

The Dodgers, who have yet to catch the front-leading Giants, continue to own the top perch atop the N.L. Pennant odds board (+175).

The biggest move from last week belongs to the San Diego Padres, who thanks to their current five-game winning streak, have taken over sole possession of the second overall betting spot in the N.L. Pennant futures.

The dominant pitching of Jacob deGrom continues to force oddsmakers to respect the Mets as they have witnessed their opening 15/1 odds reduced to +550.

Updated 2021 American League Odds

AL PEN

The team making the biggest move in American League Pennant futures from last week is the Astros. Houston has won nine of their last 10 games (including eight straight) and has seen their once healthy 15/1 odds sliced down to +450 as co-favorites with the White Sox and Yankees.

The Tampa Bay Rays, who have lost star pitcher Tyler Glasnow indefinitely, made a significant move to save their season over the weekend. The club decided to call up Major League Baseball’s top prospect Wander Franco to help boost their offense.

