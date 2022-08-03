Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Phil Mickelson, 10 Other LIV Golfers Filing Lawsuit Against PGA Tour, per Report

Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other LIV golfers filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour concerning their respective suspensions, according to The Wall Street Journal

Additionally, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones want a temporary restraining order so they can compete in the Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs. The trio qualified before signing with the Saudi-backed league, and the playoffs are slated to begin next week with the St. Jude Championship. The playoffs have significant prizes, money and branding opportunities, and strong outings land the golfers in major championships.  

The Tour suspended the players after they signed with LIV Golf, citing its bylaws. There are other LIV golfers that instead resigned from their memberships in wake of their move to the rival. 

According to WSJ, LIV has already been considering filing an antitrust claim of its own against the Tour, stating they own a monopoly in the market. The Department of Justice is already investigating the Tour, which was first reported by WSJ

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The lawsuit from the golfers also reportedly sheds light on Mickelson’s status with the Tour. He stopped playing in wake of his controversial comments about Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, and per WSJ, the lawsuit details that he was suspended back in March “for allegedly recruiting players to play for LIV, among other reasons, and his appeal was denied.”

Mickelson reportedly reapplied in June but the Tour did not reinstate him, citing his participation in a LIV event. According to WSJ’s Louise Radnofsky and Andrew Beaton, “It said he was forbidden from applying for reinstatement until March 2023, which was extended until March 2024 after he played the second LIV event.” 

More Golf Coverage:

Daily Cover: 45 Thoughts on Tom Brady’s 45th Birthday 

YOU MAY LIKE

The NFL shield logo.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit

Everything you need to help prepare and dominate your league this season!

By SI Fantasy Staff19 minutes ago
Aug 14, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) sheds his batting gloves after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning at Chase Field.
Play
MLB

Red Sox Paying Only Minimum Portion of Eric Hosmer’s Salary

The Padres will cover the vast majority of his earnings after the deadline trade.

By Associated Press32 minutes ago
Cory Booker stands outside
College

Five Senators to Reintroduce College Athlete Bill of Rights

The bill has proposals on transfer limits, NIL, the ability to return to school after a professional draft and more.

By Ross Dellenger36 minutes ago
Fans during the Women’s World Cup semifinal between England and the U.S.
Play
Soccer

USWNT’s Wembley Showdown vs. England Sells Out in One Day

The October meeting comes after Sunday’s Women’s Euro final in London recorded the biggest-ever attendance for a European Championship match.

By Associated Press50 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day is interviewed before playing the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game.
College Football

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Donates $1M to Mental Health Research

The money is going towards The Nina and Ryan Day Resilience Fund.

By Madeline Coleman51 minutes ago
Sen. Tommy Tuberville speaks in Alabama.
College

Tuberville Leading Latest Congressional Push for NIL Regulation

The former college football coach and Alabama senator is drafting a bill with West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin aimed at taming the chaotic NIL landscape.

By Ross Dellenger1 hour ago
Jalen Hurts screams in celebration for the Eagles.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football PPR Rankings, Auction Values

There is no offseason! Get the updated fantasy football rankings and auction values for the 2022 NFL season.

By Michael Fabiano1 hour ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on during training camp.
NFL

Brady Will Not Play in Bucs’ Preseason Opener vs. Dolphins

Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that the star QB will sit out against Miami.

By Thomas Neumann1 hour ago