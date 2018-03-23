The PGA Tour's version of March Madness is on to the single-elimination, bracket-style portion of the tournament.

One player from each of the 16 groups has advanced to the round of 16, and some of golf's biggest stars were casualties of the group stage—Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Jason Day and Rory McIlroyall failed to move on.

Both the round of 16 and the quarterfinals will be played on Saturday. Below is a visual representation of the bracket.

The Round of 16.



Who you got? pic.twitter.com/vCrFTEgmTZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 24, 2018

Here are the matches you'll see Saturday morning. All times CST.

No. 32 Kevin Kisner vs. No. 16 Matt Kuchar, 8:47 a.m.

No. 58 Ian Poulter vs. No. 25 Louis Oosthuizen, 8:36 a.m.

​No. 46 Cameron Smith vs. No. 12 Tyrell Hatton, 8:14 a.m.

No. 13 Alexander Noren vs. No. 19 Patrick Reed, 8:25 a.m.

No. 2 Justin Thomas vs. No. 50 Si Woo Kim, 8:03 a.m.

No. 45 Kyle Stanley vs. No. 7 Sergio Garcia, 7:52 a.m.

No. 18 Brian Harman vs. No. 35 Bubba Watson, 7:30 a.m.

No. 59 Charles Howell III vs. No. 28 Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 7:41 a.m.

How to watch

TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel, 2-6 p.m. on NBC

Live Stream: NBCSports.com or FuboTV