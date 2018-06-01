Watch: Tiger Woods Holes Out for Eagle at the Memorial

Woods landed a wedge from 95 yards about 10 feet past the pin, then spun it back right into the center of the cup. 

By Daniel Rapaport
June 01, 2018

Tiger just delivered a vintage moment—which led to a vintage Tiger roar—at the Memorial Tournament. 

After laying up with his second at the par-5 11th, Woods faced a 95 yard approach to a front pin. Woods's ball landed about 10 feet past the hole and spun back right into the center of the cup. An absolutely perfect shot. 

He knew it was going in the whole way. Check out the early club raise when the ball was still spinning back. Straight Tour sauce. 

Woods was fired up and delivered one of his patented fist pumps—if you didn't know better, you might think this was 2009.

This is Tiger's first eagle since he returned to the PGA Tour after a yearlong absence to have spinal fusion surgery. 

The eagle brought woods to five-under for the day and five-under for the tournament. 

