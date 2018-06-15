The U.S. Open is underway at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, N.Y., and the field will slim down after Round 2 closes on Friday.

156 players started the tournament on Thursday, but only the top 60 players and anyone tied for 60th or better will qualify for Saturday and Sunday's final two rounds.

The cut line rule was changed by the USGA in 2012. It previously stated that anyone within 10 shots of the lead could qualify, meaning up to 70 or 80 players would sometimes make the cut.

The PGA Championship allows players within the top 70 and tied to make the cut. The Masters slims down the field to the top 50 and tied but also includes anyone within 10 shots of the lead.

Tiger Woods sits near the cut line at the U.S. Open, as he shot a 72 on Friday to finish at 10-over. If he fails to miss the cut, this will mark the fifth time Woods has failed to make the weekend in his last seven major starts.

Woods will have to wait hours to find out if he qualifies for the weekend, as many golfers are still playing.

You can follow the U.S. Open leaderboard here.