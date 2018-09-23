Watch: Crowd Creates Incredible Moment for Tiger Woods at Tour Championship's 18th Hole

Screenshot via @SINow

The most emotional moment might have been the buildup to Tiger Woods's win when the crowd rushed the course and fans ran onto the fairway.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 23, 2018

Tiger Woods won his 80th PGA Tour victory on Sunday with a win at the Tour Championship, causing an uproar.

But the most emotional moment might have been the buildup to the win when the crowd rushed the course and fans ran onto the fairway to follow Woods as he walked to the green on the 18th hole. 

A massive crowd formed and it couldn't keep the excitement down. Fans erupted in cheers when Woods completed the win.

When asked what he thought about the moment, Woods joked that he didn't want to get run over.

Following the victory, Woods said, "I can't believe I pulled this off."

Justin Rose won the 2018 FedEx Cup, netting a $10 million grand prize. 

