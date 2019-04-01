The putt might not have been good, but Sergio Garcia and Matt Kuchar are all good.

The two players said as much in a video explaining what happened Saturday at the WGC-Match Play, when Garcia missed a six-inch putt before Kuchar could concede it and wound up losing the hole. Kuchar would go on to win the match and lost in the finals to Kevin Kisner.

"We've just been going over what's gone on between our match and the aftermath," Kuchar says in the video. What's gone on in the aftermath is just incorrect, wrong, shouldn't happen.

"I wanna tell you—Sergio handled the thing extremely well. He missed the putt, we came off 7, and he said, 'I know it, I missed it. It's your hole.' I told him how bad I felt. Didn't feel right at all...teed off 8 and I said, 'I really don't like how this has played out.' Sergio offered a suggestion, but never said 'give me a hole.' Gave me an option or two on how to play it out."

That's noteworthy because it contradicts what Jim "Bones" Mackay said on the television broadcast. Mackay said Garcia told Kuchar that he could concede a subsequent hole to make up for winning on Sergio's miss, and the two looked to be arguing as they walked up the 8th fairway.

Garcia accepted responsbility for his error in the video.

"At the end of the day, I think that, you know, I made a mistake. He, unfortunately, didn't know how to make up for what happened," Garcia said. "But it's all good. We're all good.