British Open Matchup Bet: How to Wager on Scottie Scheffler vs. Rory McIlroy
There are plenty of ways to bet on this week's British Open. You can bet on who you think will win the whole thing, who will be leading after Round 1 and whether or not someone will record a hole-in-one.
Another way you can bet on the final men's major of the 2024 season is a head-to-head matchup bet. In these types of bets, nothing else matters except the player you bet on to finish the tournament with a better score than the golfer he's paired against.
One of the marquee matchups this week is Scottie Scheffler vs. Rory McIlroy. Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, will be looking for his second major of the season while McIlroy is still desperately trying to end his 10-year major drought.
So which of these two golfers will have a better tournament? Let's take a look at the odds and then I'll give you my best.
Rory McIlroy vs. Scottie Scheffler odds
- Scottie Scheffler -140
- Rory McIlroy +115
There's no denying Scottie Scheffler has been the better golfer this season. He already has six total wins this season including capturing the Masters in April. While there aren't many people who are brave enough to do it, I'm going to raise some questions surrounding his ability to play links golf.
His finishes at the Open haven't been bad by any means, but he hasn't truly contended like he has at other majors. His three appearances have resulted in finishes of T8, T21 and T23. Until we see him in the conversation on the back nine at the Open, I'm going to shy away from him with my bets.
Meanwhile, since his last Open win in 2014, McIlroy has posted finishes of T5, T4, T2, solo third and T6. He brings his best stuff on links golf and a T4 finish at last week's Scottish Open gives me confidence he's ready to make another run at a major championship.
At plus-money, I'm willing to bet on McIlroy to bounce back from his U.S. Open heartbreak to not only beat Scheffler, but potentially contend on a Sunday once again.
Pick: McIlroy +115
