2024 CME Group Tour Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money From LPGA's Jackpot Season Finale

The CME Group is offering an $11 million purse and the the largest first-place prize in LPGA history. Here's the full breakdown.

Jeff Ritter

Nelly Korda enters the week in first place in the season-long standings.
Nelly Korda enters the week in first place in the season-long standings.

The LPGA completes its season this week and it's going out with a jackpot: an $11 million purse, with $4 million to the winner.

That first-place prize is the largest in LPGA history and just below the $4.5 million Yuka Saso won last summer at the U.S. Women's Open, which still holds the title of largest prize in women's golf.

The LPGA also announced this week that in 2025 the total purses would be boosted to $131 million over 33 official events, an increase of more than $14 million from 2024.

The top 60 players in the regular season standings are in the CME field, headlined by No. 1 Nelly Korda.

So, there's more cash on the line this week at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, than ever before. Here are the final payouts for the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship.

2024 CME Group Tour Championship Final Payouts

Win: $4 million

2: $1 million

3: $550,000

4: $350,000

5: $260,000

6: $195,000

7: $155,000

8: $136,000

9: $120,000

10: $113,500

11: $107,000

12: $101,000

13: $96,000

14: $91,000

15: $88,000

16: $86,000

17: $84,500

18: $83,000

19: $81,500

20: $80,000

21: $79,000

22: $78,000

23: $77,000

24: $76,000

25: $75,000

26: $74,000

27: $73,000

28: $72,000

29: $71,000

30: $70,000

31: $69,250

32: $68,500

33: $67,750

34: $67,000

35: $66,250

36: $65,500

37: $64,750

38: $64,000

39: $63,250

40: $62,500

41: $62,000

42: $61,500

43: $61,000

44: $60,500

45: $60,000

46: $59,500

47: $59,000

48: $58,500

49: $58,000

50: $57,500

51: $57,250

52: $57,000

53: $56,750

54: $56,500

55: $56,250

56: $56,000

57: $55,750

58: $55,500

59: $55,250

60: $55,000




Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business's growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

