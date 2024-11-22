2024 CME Group Tour Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money From LPGA's Jackpot Season Finale
The LPGA completes its season this week and it's going out with a jackpot: an $11 million purse, with $4 million to the winner.
That first-place prize is the largest in LPGA history and just below the $4.5 million Yuka Saso won last summer at the U.S. Women's Open, which still holds the title of largest prize in women's golf.
The LPGA also announced this week that in 2025 the total purses would be boosted to $131 million over 33 official events, an increase of more than $14 million from 2024.
The top 60 players in the regular season standings are in the CME field, headlined by No. 1 Nelly Korda.
So, there's more cash on the line this week at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, than ever before. Here are the final payouts for the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship.
2024 CME Group Tour Championship Final Payouts
Win: $4 million
2: $1 million
3: $550,000
4: $350,000
5: $260,000
6: $195,000
7: $155,000
8: $136,000
9: $120,000
10: $113,500
11: $107,000
12: $101,000
13: $96,000
14: $91,000
15: $88,000
16: $86,000
17: $84,500
18: $83,000
19: $81,500
20: $80,000
21: $79,000
22: $78,000
23: $77,000
24: $76,000
25: $75,000
26: $74,000
27: $73,000
28: $72,000
29: $71,000
30: $70,000
31: $69,250
32: $68,500
33: $67,750
34: $67,000
35: $66,250
36: $65,500
37: $64,750
38: $64,000
39: $63,250
40: $62,500
41: $62,000
42: $61,500
43: $61,000
44: $60,500
45: $60,000
46: $59,500
47: $59,000
48: $58,500
49: $58,000
50: $57,500
51: $57,250
52: $57,000
53: $56,750
54: $56,500
55: $56,250
56: $56,000
57: $55,750
58: $55,500
59: $55,250
60: $55,000