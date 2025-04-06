SI

2025 Masters Full Field: 96 Heading to Augusta National for Season’s First Major

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion and Rory McIlroy is the hot hand coming into the best week of the year in golf.

John Schwarb

The season's first major is here.
The anticipation is over: Masters week is finally here.

The season’s first major is always ripe with storylines, starting with Rory McIlroy’s 17th appearance. This is his 11th trip to Augusta with the career grand slam on the line, and all eyes will be on the Tour’s best player so far this year.

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion and the betting favorite, though the world No. 1 hasn’t won yet in 2025. Last year, and in 2022, he had multiple wins on Tour before putting on the green jacket.

This will be the third Masters contested since the founding of LIV Golf, and the circuit is still looking for a homegrown major champion. Bryson DeChambeau was a major champion before LIV, won the U.S. Open last summer as a current LIV member and now heads to the Masters comfortable in his own skin and off a T6 last season—his best finish in seven starts as a pro.

Tiger Woods won’t be competing while he recovers from Achilles surgery but patrons will continue to sit at the 16th green and talk about his magical chip-in that is now 20 years old.

The field stands at 96 players; Brian Harman won the Valero Texas Open on Sunday and was already in via his 2023 British Open title the last-chance spot for the field was left unclaimed. Here's how each player qualified for the 89th Masters.

2025 Masters full field

96 players

Åberg, Ludvig

An, Byeong Hun

Ballester Barrio, Jose Luis

Beck, Evan

Berger, Daniel

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Bradley, Keegan

Burns, Sam

Cabrera, Ángel

Campbell, Brian

Campos, Rafael

Canter, Laurie

Cantlay, Patrick

Clark, Wyndham

Conners, Corey

Couples, Fred

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

DeChambeau, Bryson

Detry, Thomas

Dunlap, Nick

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Garcia, Sergio

Glover, Lucas

Greyserman, Max

Harman, Brian

Hastings, Justin

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Highsmith, Joe

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Nicolai

Højgaard, Rasmus

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hovland, Viktor

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Dustin

Johnson, Zach

Kent, Noah

Kim, Michael

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kizzire, Patton

Koepka, Brooks

Langer, Bernhard

Lawrence, Thriston

Lee, Min Woo

Lowry, Shane

MacIntyre, Robert

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McCarty, Matt
McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Mickelson, Phil

Morikawa, Collin

Niemann, Joaquin

Olazábal, José María

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Poston, J.T.

Rahm, Jon

Rai, Aaron

Reed, Patrick

Riley, Davis

Rose, Justin

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schwartzel, Charl

Scott, Adam

Singh, Vijay

Smith, Cameron

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Straka, Sepp

Tai, Hiroshi

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Vegas, Jhonattan

Watson, Bubba

Weir, Mike

Willett, Danny

Young, Cameron

Yu, Kevin

Zalatoris, Will

JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.

