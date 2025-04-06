2025 Masters Full Field: 96 Heading to Augusta National for Season’s First Major
The anticipation is over: Masters week is finally here.
The season’s first major is always ripe with storylines, starting with Rory McIlroy’s 17th appearance. This is his 11th trip to Augusta with the career grand slam on the line, and all eyes will be on the Tour’s best player so far this year.
Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion and the betting favorite, though the world No. 1 hasn’t won yet in 2025. Last year, and in 2022, he had multiple wins on Tour before putting on the green jacket.
This will be the third Masters contested since the founding of LIV Golf, and the circuit is still looking for a homegrown major champion. Bryson DeChambeau was a major champion before LIV, won the U.S. Open last summer as a current LIV member and now heads to the Masters comfortable in his own skin and off a T6 last season—his best finish in seven starts as a pro.
Tiger Woods won’t be competing while he recovers from Achilles surgery but patrons will continue to sit at the 16th green and talk about his magical chip-in that is now 20 years old.
The field stands at 96 players; Brian Harman won the Valero Texas Open on Sunday and was already in via his 2023 British Open title the last-chance spot for the field was left unclaimed. Here's how each player qualified for the 89th Masters.
2025 Masters full field
96 players
Åberg, Ludvig
An, Byeong Hun
Ballester Barrio, Jose Luis
Beck, Evan
Berger, Daniel
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bhatia, Akshay
Bradley, Keegan
Burns, Sam
Cabrera, Ángel
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Canter, Laurie
Cantlay, Patrick
Clark, Wyndham
Conners, Corey
Couples, Fred
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
DeChambeau, Bryson
Detry, Thomas
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Finau, Tony
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fleetwood, Tommy
Garcia, Sergio
Glover, Lucas
Greyserman, Max
Harman, Brian
Hastings, Justin
Hatton, Tyrrell
Henley, Russell
Highsmith, Joe
Hoge, Tom
Højgaard, Nicolai
Højgaard, Rasmus
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hovland, Viktor
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Dustin
Johnson, Zach
Kent, Noah
Kim, Michael
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kizzire, Patton
Koepka, Brooks
Langer, Bernhard
Lawrence, Thriston
Lee, Min Woo
Lowry, Shane
MacIntyre, Robert
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McCarty, Matt
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Mickelson, Phil
Morikawa, Collin
Niemann, Joaquin
Olazábal, José María
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Poston, J.T.
Rahm, Jon
Rai, Aaron
Reed, Patrick
Riley, Davis
Rose, Justin
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Schenk, Adam
Schwartzel, Charl
Scott, Adam
Singh, Vijay
Smith, Cameron
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Straka, Sepp
Tai, Hiroshi
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Davis
Vegas, Jhonattan
Watson, Bubba
Weir, Mike
Willett, Danny
Young, Cameron
Yu, Kevin
Zalatoris, Will