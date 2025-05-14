2025 PGA Championship Predictions: Our Picks to Win the Wanamaker Trophy
The story lines are set for 107th PGA Championship and it’s almost time to see how they play out.
Rory McIlroy, as the golf world knows, is fully unburdened after last month at Augusta and fully at home at Quail Hollow, where he has won four times on the PGA Tour. Jordan Spieth is embracing the challenge of following McIlroy into golf history.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be heard from and play alongside McIlroy and defending PGA champ Xander Schauffele in the first two rounds. Bryson DeChambeau, the runner-up to Schauffele a year ago before going on to win the U.S. Open, also figures to be in the mix and bettors are counting on it.
Play begins Thursday morning at 7 a.m. In the meantime, the Sports Illustrated team of writers and editors have made their picks on who will win the season’s first major.
Bob Harig, SI Golf Senior Writer: Rory McIlroy. There never has been a major set up so perfectly for one player. It's probably too perfect. But the Masters has liberated McIlroy from his major demons of the past decade. He’s playing with house money now. He doesn't “have” to win the PGA. But it’s at a place where he’s won four times, he’s coming off a top 10 last week, has played strongly all year with three victories. How do you not pick him?
Jeff Ritter, SI Golf Managing Director: Fervent SI Golf readers will note that on Monday morning I declared Ludvig Åberg as my pick to win this week. However, Quail’s soggy conditions coupled with a deeper evaluation of Åberg’s current form have compelled me to submit a revised pick. Mushy fairways and lush rough will only increase a power player’s advantage on a long track. So, sign me up for the world’s best driver, Bryson DeChambeau, to lift the Wanamaker.
Max Schreiber, SI Golf Contributor: Collin Morikawa. He’s known as one of the game’s best iron players, but despite being 158th on Tour in driving distance, he’s 14th in strokes-gained off the tee and second in driving accuracy. He finished 16th last year at Quail and has been one of the best players in the world this year, even though he hasn’t entered the winner’s circle. He gets over the hump this week and earns his third major title.
John Schwarb, SI Golf Senior Editor: Earlier this year when picking winners in the four majors I chose Rory McIlroy here, figuring he’d endure another year of Masters heartache but then bounce back at his personal playground. There’s no way I’m going back on that now—and a wet course that will play even longer is a bonus.
Matt Vincenzi, SI Golf Contributor: Joaquin Niemann has been criticized over the past few years for his lack of production in major championships, and perhaps rightfully so. He has been one of the best and most consistent performers on LIV, but is still waiting for his first top-10 finish in a major. This week, I believe this narrative will shift and he will contend at Quail Hollow and display his enormous talent on a major stage.