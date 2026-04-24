2026 Chevron Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings for LPGA’s First Major

Major-championship season has arrived on the LPGA Tour, and this week’s Chevron Championship in Houston is offering a $9 million purse, with $1.375 million to the winner.

It’s a $1 million bump in total prize money from the 2025 Chevron, continuing the trend of prize-money growth in pro golf. Here are the LPGA current purses for each of its five majors:

Major Total Purse Chevron Championship $9 million U.S. Women’s Open $12 million KPMG Women’s PGA Championship $12 million Amundi Evian Championship $8 million AIG Women’s Open $9.75 million

Mao Saigo won last year at the Chevron after a wild five-woman playoff—the largest ever at an LPGA major—that included Lindy Duncan, Ruoning Yin, Kim Hyo-Joo and Ariya Jutanugarn.

World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul headlines the field, while second-ranked Nelly Korda is the betting favorite. The hottest player on tour so far this year is unquestionably Hannah Green, who has four wins in her last five worldwide events to rocket up to No. 5 in the rankings.

Korda did not disappoint in the opening round, where she shot 65 to grab a two-shot lead.

The Chevron for many years was known as the Dinah Shore, played at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. Since Amy Alcott in 1988, winners took a running jump into Poppie's Pond just off the 18th green. This year’s first-time host venue, Memorial Park Golf Course, doesn’t have a water feature near 18, but to keep tradition alive it has installed a pool for the winner to leap into following her victory.

Here are the final payouts for the 2026 Chevron Championship. This article will be updated at the conclusion of play on Sunday.

2026 Chevron Championship final payouts

Win: $1,350,000

2. $848,931

3. $615,837

4. $476,398

5. $383,446

6. $313,730

7. $262,605

8. $230,071

9. $206,830

10. $188,239

11. $174,291

12. $162,669

13. $152,445

14. $143,151

15. $134,784

16. $127,347

17. $120,847

18. $115,267

19. $110,618

20. $106,899

21. $103,186

22. $99,463

23. $95,750

24. $92,026

25. $88,776

26. $85,526

27. $82,265

28. $79,010

29. $75,759

30. $72,972

31. $70,179

32. $67,392

33. $64,605

34. $61,812

35. $59,493

36. $57,168

37. $54,849

38. $52,519

39. $50,194

40. $48,338

41. $46,481

42. $44,625

43. $42,758

44. $40,901

45. $39,507

46. $38,109

47. $36,715

48. $35,321

49. $33,927

50. $32,534

51. $31,608

52. $30,677

53. $29,741

54. $28,821

55. $27,885

56. $26,954

57. $26,028

58. $25,097

59. $24,171

60. $23,241

61. $22,778

62. $22,305

63. $21,847

64. $21,384

65. $20,911

More Golf from Sports Illustrated