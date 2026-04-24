2026 Chevron Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings for LPGA’s First Major
Major-championship season has arrived on the LPGA Tour, and this week’s Chevron Championship in Houston is offering a $9 million purse, with $1.375 million to the winner.
It’s a $1 million bump in total prize money from the 2025 Chevron, continuing the trend of prize-money growth in pro golf. Here are the LPGA current purses for each of its five majors:
Major
Total Purse
Chevron Championship
$9 million
U.S. Women’s Open
$12 million
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
$12 million
Amundi Evian Championship
$8 million
AIG Women’s Open
$9.75 million
Mao Saigo won last year at the Chevron after a wild five-woman playoff—the largest ever at an LPGA major—that included Lindy Duncan, Ruoning Yin, Kim Hyo-Joo and Ariya Jutanugarn.
World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul headlines the field, while second-ranked Nelly Korda is the betting favorite. The hottest player on tour so far this year is unquestionably Hannah Green, who has four wins in her last five worldwide events to rocket up to No. 5 in the rankings.
Korda did not disappoint in the opening round, where she shot 65 to grab a two-shot lead.
The Chevron for many years was known as the Dinah Shore, played at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. Since Amy Alcott in 1988, winners took a running jump into Poppie's Pond just off the 18th green. This year’s first-time host venue, Memorial Park Golf Course, doesn’t have a water feature near 18, but to keep tradition alive it has installed a pool for the winner to leap into following her victory.
Here are the final payouts for the 2026 Chevron Championship. This article will be updated at the conclusion of play on Sunday.
2026 Chevron Championship final payouts
Win: $1,350,000
2. $848,931
3. $615,837
4. $476,398
5. $383,446
6. $313,730
7. $262,605
8. $230,071
9. $206,830
10. $188,239
11. $174,291
12. $162,669
13. $152,445
14. $143,151
15. $134,784
16. $127,347
17. $120,847
18. $115,267
19. $110,618
20. $106,899
21. $103,186
22. $99,463
23. $95,750
24. $92,026
25. $88,776
26. $85,526
27. $82,265
28. $79,010
29. $75,759
30. $72,972
31. $70,179
32. $67,392
33. $64,605
34. $61,812
35. $59,493
36. $57,168
37. $54,849
38. $52,519
39. $50,194
40. $48,338
41. $46,481
42. $44,625
43. $42,758
44. $40,901
45. $39,507
46. $38,109
47. $36,715
48. $35,321
49. $33,927
50. $32,534
51. $31,608
52. $30,677
53. $29,741
54. $28,821
55. $27,885
56. $26,954
57. $26,028
58. $25,097
59. $24,171
60. $23,241
61. $22,778
62. $22,305
63. $21,847
64. $21,384
65. $20,911
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Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business’s growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.