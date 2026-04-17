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LIV Golf Mexico City Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

After a wild week of news, the show goes on and LIV Golf Mexico City is offering a $30 purse. Here’s the full breakdown of payouts.
Jeff Ritter|
Bryson DeChambeau is in the field this week in Mexico City.
Bryson DeChambeau is in the field this week in Mexico City. | Hector Vivas/Getty Images

It’s been anything but dull on the LIV Golf tour this week, following rumors that the league’s funding may be in peril. But on Wednesday afternoon LIV CEO Scott O’Neil sent a vote of confidence and indeed this week in Mexico City the show goes on. The event is offering a $30 million, with $4 million to the individual winner and $10 million set aside for the team competition.

In the meantime, there are still many questions about LIV Golf’s future, and what it all might mean for the players involved should league end operations, either soon, at the end of this season or somewhere else down the line. We answered many of those questions in a Q&A with our senior writer Bob Harig. There are many layers that would need to be sorted if LIV Golf were to no longer exist.

LIV Golf’s opening round in Mexico had an ill-timed tech glitch, as the video stream went down for a few hours on Thursday. Victor Perez shot an opening 9 under to lead Jon Rahm by three shots, and the video feed was restored in time for the round’s conclusion.

Here are the final payouts for LIV Golf Mexico City. This article will be updated Sunday evening.

2026 LIV Golf Mexico final payouts

Place

Prize Money

1.

$4 million

2.

$2.25 million

3.

$1.5 miion

4

$1 million

5

$800,000

6

$700,000

7

$600,000

8

$525,000

9

$450,000

10

$415,000

11

$380,000

12

$360,000

13

$340,000

14

$320,000

15

$300,000

16

$285,000

17

$270,000

18

$260,000

19

$250,000

20

$240,000

21

$230,000

22

$220,000

23

$210,000

24

$200,000

25

$195,000

26

$190,000

27

$185,000

28

$180,000

29

$175,000

30

$170,000

31

$165,000

32

$160,000

33

$155,000

34

$150,000

35

$147,500

36

$145,000

37

$142,500

38

$140,000

39

$137,500

40

$135,000

41

$132,500

42

$130,000

43

$129,000

44

$128,000

45

$127,000

46

$126,000

47

$50,000

48

$50,000

49

$50,000

50

$50,000

51

$50,000

52

$50,000

53

$50,000

54

$50,000

55

$50,000

56

$50,000

57

$50,000

LIV Golf Mexico Team-Event Payouts

Place

Payout

Win

$3 million

2.

$1.5 million

3.

$900,000

4.

$700,000

5.

$650,000

6.

$600,000

7.

$550,000

8.

$500,000

9.

$450,000

10.

$400,000

11.

$300,000

12.

$250,000

13.

$200,000

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Jeff Ritter
JEFF RITTER

Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business’s growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

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