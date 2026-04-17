LIV Golf Mexico City Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

It’s been anything but dull on the LIV Golf tour this week, following rumors that the league’s funding may be in peril. But on Wednesday afternoon LIV CEO Scott O’Neil sent a vote of confidence and indeed this week in Mexico City the show goes on. The event is offering a $30 million, with $4 million to the individual winner and $10 million set aside for the team competition.

In the meantime, there are still many questions about LIV Golf’s future, and what it all might mean for the players involved should league end operations, either soon, at the end of this season or somewhere else down the line. We answered many of those questions in a Q&A with our senior writer Bob Harig. There are many layers that would need to be sorted if LIV Golf were to no longer exist.

LIV Golf’s opening round in Mexico had an ill-timed tech glitch, as the video stream went down for a few hours on Thursday. Victor Perez shot an opening 9 under to lead Jon Rahm by three shots, and the video feed was restored in time for the round’s conclusion.

Here are the final payouts for LIV Golf Mexico City. This article will be updated Sunday evening.

2026 LIV Golf Mexico final payouts

Place Prize Money 1. $4 million 2. $2.25 million 3. $1.5 miion 4 $1 million 5 $800,000 6 $700,000 7 $600,000 8 $525,000 9 $450,000 10 $415,000 11 $380,000 12 $360,000 13 $340,000 14 $320,000 15 $300,000 16 $285,000 17 $270,000 18 $260,000 19 $250,000 20 $240,000 21 $230,000 22 $220,000 23 $210,000 24 $200,000 25 $195,000 26 $190,000 27 $185,000 28 $180,000 29 $175,000 30 $170,000 31 $165,000 32 $160,000 33 $155,000 34 $150,000 35 $147,500 36 $145,000 37 $142,500 38 $140,000 39 $137,500 40 $135,000 41 $132,500 42 $130,000 43 $129,000 44 $128,000 45 $127,000 46 $126,000 47 $50,000 48 $50,000 49 $50,000 50 $50,000 51 $50,000 52 $50,000 53 $50,000 54 $50,000 55 $50,000 56 $50,000 57 $50,000

LIV Golf Mexico Team-Event Payouts

Place Payout Win $3 million 2. $1.5 million 3. $900,000 4. $700,000 5. $650,000 6. $600,000 7. $550,000 8. $500,000 9. $450,000 10. $400,000 11. $300,000 12. $250,000 13. $200,000

More Golf from Sports Illustrated