LIV Golf Mexico City Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
It’s been anything but dull on the LIV Golf tour this week, following rumors that the league’s funding may be in peril. But on Wednesday afternoon LIV CEO Scott O’Neil sent a vote of confidence and indeed this week in Mexico City the show goes on. The event is offering a $30 million, with $4 million to the individual winner and $10 million set aside for the team competition.
In the meantime, there are still many questions about LIV Golf’s future, and what it all might mean for the players involved should league end operations, either soon, at the end of this season or somewhere else down the line. We answered many of those questions in a Q&A with our senior writer Bob Harig. There are many layers that would need to be sorted if LIV Golf were to no longer exist.
LIV Golf’s opening round in Mexico had an ill-timed tech glitch, as the video stream went down for a few hours on Thursday. Victor Perez shot an opening 9 under to lead Jon Rahm by three shots, and the video feed was restored in time for the round’s conclusion.
Here are the final payouts for LIV Golf Mexico City. This article will be updated Sunday evening.
2026 LIV Golf Mexico final payouts
Place
Prize Money
1.
$4 million
2.
$2.25 million
3.
$1.5 miion
4
$1 million
5
$800,000
6
$700,000
7
$600,000
8
$525,000
9
$450,000
10
$415,000
11
$380,000
12
$360,000
13
$340,000
14
$320,000
15
$300,000
16
$285,000
17
$270,000
18
$260,000
19
$250,000
20
$240,000
21
$230,000
22
$220,000
23
$210,000
24
$200,000
25
$195,000
26
$190,000
27
$185,000
28
$180,000
29
$175,000
30
$170,000
31
$165,000
32
$160,000
33
$155,000
34
$150,000
35
$147,500
36
$145,000
37
$142,500
38
$140,000
39
$137,500
40
$135,000
41
$132,500
42
$130,000
43
$129,000
44
$128,000
45
$127,000
46
$126,000
47
$50,000
48
$50,000
49
$50,000
50
$50,000
51
$50,000
52
$50,000
53
$50,000
54
$50,000
55
$50,000
56
$50,000
57
$50,000
LIV Golf Mexico Team-Event Payouts
Place
Payout
Win
$3 million
2.
$1.5 million
3.
$900,000
4.
$700,000
5.
$650,000
6.
$600,000
7.
$550,000
8.
$500,000
9.
$450,000
10.
$400,000
11.
$300,000
12.
$250,000
13.
$200,000
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Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business’s growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.