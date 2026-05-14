PGA Championship Live Updates, Scores: Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau Going Out Early at Aronimink
The 2026 PGA Championship is underway at Aronimink Golf Club, and a number of big name players will be starting their rounds early Thursday morning.
Rory McIlroy will be looking to add another major championship victory to his resume after winning the Masters in April. He tees off at 8:40 a.m. ET in the biggest group of the day, as he’ll be playing alongside Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth. Bryson DeChambeau goes off at 8:18 a.m. with Ludvig Aberg and Rickie Fowler. Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, doesn’t start his round until 2:05 p.m. ET.
Follow all of today’s action with our live blog below.
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Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.Follow anezbitt