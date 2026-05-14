PGA Championship Live Updates, Scores: Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau Going Out Early at Aronimink

The 2026 PGA Championship is underway at Aronimink Golf Club, and a number of big name players will be starting their rounds early Thursday morning.

Rory McIlroy will be looking to add another major championship victory to his resume after winning the Masters in April. He tees off at 8:40 a.m. ET in the biggest group of the day, as he’ll be playing alongside Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth. Bryson DeChambeau goes off at 8:18 a.m. with Ludvig Aberg and Rickie Fowler. Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, doesn’t start his round until 2:05 p.m. ET.

Follow all of today’s action with our live blog below.

More PGA Championship from Sports Illustrated