2026 Players Live Updates: Tracking the Biggest Names in Jeopardy of Missing Cut
Welcome to the second round of the 2026 Players Championship. After a rainy Thursday at TPC Sawgrass, the nicer weather should be kinder to golfers as they look to move up the leaderboards and avoid the cut.
Defending champ Rory McIlroy started his second round at +2, and he along with the likes of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry and Brooks Koepka are some big names in danger around the cut line on Friday.
Follow along for all the live golf action from the second round of the Players, including which players could be heading home early.
2026 Players Live Updates: Tracking the Biggest Names in Jeopardy of Missing Cut
Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.Follow kriscwong