Welcome to the second round of the 2026 Players Championship. After a rainy Thursday at TPC Sawgrass, the nicer weather should be kinder to golfers as they look to move up the leaderboards and avoid the cut.

Defending champ Rory McIlroy started his second round at +2, and he along with the likes of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry and Brooks Koepka are some big names in danger around the cut line on Friday.

Follow along for all the live golf action from the second round of the Players, including which players could be heading home early.

2026 Players Live Updates: Tracking the Biggest Names in Jeopardy of Missing Cut