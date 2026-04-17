2026 RBC Heritage Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

No Masters hangover, or rest, for the weary. One week after another epic edition of the Masters, the PGA Tour has picked right back up with its annual stop in Harbour Town. The RBC Heritage is offering a $20 million purse, with $3.6 million to the winner.

Masters champion Rory McIlroy is sitting this one out for the second straight year, but top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, fresh off a runner-up at Augusta, is in the field. Cameron Young, who played in the final group with McIlroy on Sunday, is also in the field, along with 2023 RBC winner Matt Fitzpatrick, 2022 winner Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa, who fought through a back injury at the Masters to tie for seventh.

Justin Thomas also returns as the defending champion. He defeated Andrew Novak in a playoff at the RBC last year.

Eighty-two players are in the field, and there is no weekend cut.

Here are the final payouts for the 2026 RBC Heritage. This article will be updated Sunday evening.

2026 RBC Heritage final payouts

Win: $3.6 million

2: $2.16 million

3: $1.36 million

4: $960,000

5: $795,000

6: $715,000

7: $665,000

8: $615,000

9: $575,000

10: $535,000

11: $495,000

12: $455,000

13: $415,000

14: $375,000

15: $352,000

16: $332,000

17: $312,000

18: $292,000

19: $272,000

20: $252,000

21: $232,000

22: $217,000

23: $202,000

24: $187,000

25: $172,000

26: $158,000

27: $150,000

28: $143,000

29: $137,000

30: $131,000

31: $125,000

32: $119,000

33: $114,000

34: $109,000

35: $104,000

36: $99,000

37: $94,000

38: $89,000

39: $84,000

40: $80,000

41: $76,000

42: $72,000

43: $68,000

44: $64,000

45: $60,000

46: $57,000

47: $54,000

48: $52,000

49: $50,000

50: $48,000

51: $47,000

52: $46,000

53: $45,000

54: $44,000

55: $43,000

56: $42,000

57: $41,000

58: $40,000

59: $39,500

60: $39,000

61: $38,500

62: $38,000

63: $37,500

64: $37,000

65: $36,500

66: $36,000

67: $35,500

68: $35,000

69: $34,750

70: $34,500

71: $34,250

72: $34,000

73: $33,750

74: $33,500

75: $33,250

76: $33,000

77: $32,750

78: $32,500

79: $32,250

80: $32,000

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