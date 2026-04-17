2026 RBC Heritage Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
No Masters hangover, or rest, for the weary. One week after another epic edition of the Masters, the PGA Tour has picked right back up with its annual stop in Harbour Town. The RBC Heritage is offering a $20 million purse, with $3.6 million to the winner.
Masters champion Rory McIlroy is sitting this one out for the second straight year, but top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, fresh off a runner-up at Augusta, is in the field. Cameron Young, who played in the final group with McIlroy on Sunday, is also in the field, along with 2023 RBC winner Matt Fitzpatrick, 2022 winner Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa, who fought through a back injury at the Masters to tie for seventh.
Justin Thomas also returns as the defending champion. He defeated Andrew Novak in a playoff at the RBC last year.
Eighty-two players are in the field, and there is no weekend cut.
Here are the final payouts for the 2026 RBC Heritage. This article will be updated Sunday evening.
2026 RBC Heritage final payouts
Win: $3.6 million
2: $2.16 million
3: $1.36 million
4: $960,000
5: $795,000
6: $715,000
7: $665,000
8: $615,000
9: $575,000
10: $535,000
11: $495,000
12: $455,000
13: $415,000
14: $375,000
15: $352,000
16: $332,000
17: $312,000
18: $292,000
19: $272,000
20: $252,000
21: $232,000
22: $217,000
23: $202,000
24: $187,000
25: $172,000
26: $158,000
27: $150,000
28: $143,000
29: $137,000
30: $131,000
31: $125,000
32: $119,000
33: $114,000
34: $109,000
35: $104,000
36: $99,000
37: $94,000
38: $89,000
39: $84,000
40: $80,000
41: $76,000
42: $72,000
43: $68,000
44: $64,000
45: $60,000
46: $57,000
47: $54,000
48: $52,000
49: $50,000
50: $48,000
51: $47,000
52: $46,000
53: $45,000
54: $44,000
55: $43,000
56: $42,000
57: $41,000
58: $40,000
59: $39,500
60: $39,000
61: $38,500
62: $38,000
63: $37,500
64: $37,000
65: $36,500
66: $36,000
67: $35,500
68: $35,000
69: $34,750
70: $34,500
71: $34,250
72: $34,000
73: $33,750
74: $33,500
75: $33,250
76: $33,000
77: $32,750
78: $32,500
79: $32,250
80: $32,000
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Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business’s growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.