2026 RBC Heritage Full Field: After the Masters, a Relaxing Signature Event at Harbour Town

The season’s first major is in the books, with Rory McIlroy winning a second consecutive green jacket at Augusta National.

There’s not a bigger pressure-cooker in golf than Sunday at the Masters, and some decompression time is in order. On the PGA Tour, that means a trip to Hilton Head Island, S.C.

The RBC Heritage is a mainstay on Tour, allowing much of the golf world to take a short trip from Augusta for a working vacation of sorts—though potentially a very lucrative one. The event at Harbour Town Golf Links remains a signature event, meaning no-cut golf and a $20 million purse with $3.6 million to the winner.

McIlroy, for the second consecutive year, will bask in his victory without playing at Harbour Town (he’s only played there three times in his career), but most other top Tour pros will keep playing.

Defending champion Justin Thomas returns, as do past champions Scottie Scheffler (2024) and Matt Fitzpatrick (2023). Russell Henley, Cameron Young, Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa—all top-10 finishers last week at the Masters—are in the field. Justin Rose, who suffered another close call at Augusta , and Max Homa are two top-10 Masters finishers who are taking this week off.

The field of 82 will take on one of the Tour’s tightest tests in Harbour Town. The Pete Dye design measures only 7,243 yards (par-71) but it is a layout full of doglegs and overhanging trees ending at tiny greens. It’s a place where shaping shots is rewarded and shorter hitters have thrived, such as three-time champion Stewart Cink, two-time champion Jim Furyk and 2020 winner Webb Simpson.

2026 RBC Heritage full field

Åberg, Ludvig

Berger, Daniel

Bhatia, Akshay

Blanchet, Chandler

Bradley, Keegan

Brennan, Michael

Bridgeman, Jacob

Burns, Sam

Campbell, Brian

Cantlay, Patrick

Castillo, Ricky

Cauley, Bud

Clark, Wyndham +

Conners, Corey

Coody, Pierceson

Day, Jason

Echavarria, Nico

English, Harris

Finau, Tony +

Fisk, Steven

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Gerard, Ryan

Glover, Lucas

Gotterup, Chris

Griffin, Ben

Hall, Harry

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Higgo, Garrick

Highsmith, Joe

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Nicolai

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy +

Hovland, Viktor

Im, Sungjae

Keefer, Johnny

Kim, Michael

Kim, Si Woo

Kitayama, Kurt

Knapp, Jake

Lee, Min Woo

Lipsky, David

Lowry, Shane

MacIntyre, Robert

McCarthy, Denny

McCarty, Matt

McNealy, Maverick

Morikawa, Collin

Mouw, William

Noren, Alex

Novak, Andrew

Pendrith, Taylor

Penge, Marco +

Poston, J.T.

Potgieter, Aldrich

Putnam, Andrew

Rodgers, Patrick

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Smith, Jordan

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Valimaki, Sami

Vegas, Jhonattan

Vilips, Karl

Wallace, Matt

Woodland, Gary

Yellamaraju, Sudarshan

Young, Cameron



+ - Sponsor exemption

82 players

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