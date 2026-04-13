2026 RBC Heritage Full Field: After the Masters, a Relaxing Signature Event at Harbour Town
The season’s first major is in the books, with Rory McIlroy winning a second consecutive green jacket at Augusta National.
There’s not a bigger pressure-cooker in golf than Sunday at the Masters, and some decompression time is in order. On the PGA Tour, that means a trip to Hilton Head Island, S.C.
The RBC Heritage is a mainstay on Tour, allowing much of the golf world to take a short trip from Augusta for a working vacation of sorts—though potentially a very lucrative one. The event at Harbour Town Golf Links remains a signature event, meaning no-cut golf and a $20 million purse with $3.6 million to the winner.
McIlroy, for the second consecutive year, will bask in his victory without playing at Harbour Town (he’s only played there three times in his career), but most other top Tour pros will keep playing.
Defending champion Justin Thomas returns, as do past champions Scottie Scheffler (2024) and Matt Fitzpatrick (2023). Russell Henley, Cameron Young, Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa—all top-10 finishers last week at the Masters—are in the field. Justin Rose, who suffered another close call at Augusta, and Max Homa are two top-10 Masters finishers who are taking this week off.
The field of 82 will take on one of the Tour’s tightest tests in Harbour Town. The Pete Dye design measures only 7,243 yards (par-71) but it is a layout full of doglegs and overhanging trees ending at tiny greens. It’s a place where shaping shots is rewarded and shorter hitters have thrived, such as three-time champion Stewart Cink, two-time champion Jim Furyk and 2020 winner Webb Simpson.
2026 RBC Heritage full field
Åberg, Ludvig
Berger, Daniel
Bhatia, Akshay
Blanchet, Chandler
Bradley, Keegan
Brennan, Michael
Bridgeman, Jacob
Burns, Sam
Campbell, Brian
Cantlay, Patrick
Castillo, Ricky
Cauley, Bud
Clark, Wyndham +
Conners, Corey
Coody, Pierceson
Day, Jason
Echavarria, Nico
English, Harris
Finau, Tony +
Fisk, Steven
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fleetwood, Tommy
Fowler, Rickie
Fox, Ryan
Gerard, Ryan
Glover, Lucas
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Hall, Harry
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hoge, Tom
Højgaard, Nicolai
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy +
Hovland, Viktor
Im, Sungjae
Keefer, Johnny
Kim, Michael
Kim, Si Woo
Kitayama, Kurt
Knapp, Jake
Lee, Min Woo
Lipsky, David
Lowry, Shane
MacIntyre, Robert
McCarthy, Denny
McCarty, Matt
McNealy, Maverick
Morikawa, Collin
Mouw, William
Noren, Alex
Novak, Andrew
Pendrith, Taylor
Penge, Marco +
Poston, J.T.
Potgieter, Aldrich
Putnam, Andrew
Rodgers, Patrick
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Schenk, Adam
Smith, Jordan
Smotherman, Austin
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Stevens, Sam
Straka, Sepp
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Valimaki, Sami
Vegas, Jhonattan
Vilips, Karl
Wallace, Matt
Woodland, Gary
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Young, Cameron
+ - Sponsor exemption
82 players
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John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World’s Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor’s in journalism from Indiana University.