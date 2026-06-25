2026 Travelers Championship: First and Second Round Tee Times, as Keegan Bradley Looks to Defend Title

Just days after Wyndham Clark won the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, the PGA Tour moves a little north to this week’s stop at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., for the Travelers Championship. This is a signature event, which means most of the of big names, including Clark and Scottie Scheffler, will be teeing it up just outside of Hartford.

Travelers Championship Picks, Props, Predictions: Betting Justin Thomas, Russell Henley and Collin Morikawa

Last year Keegan Bradley won the tournament in dramatic fashion as his birdie putt on the final hole gave him a one-shot victory over Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley.

One big name who is not in the field this year is Rory McIlroy, who opted to take the week off.

Thursdays round 1 tee times, all times ET.

8:15 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Matt McCarty

8:25 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Jackson Suber

8:35 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Nicolai Højgaard

8:45 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Eric Cole

8:55 a.m: Ryan Gerard, Jake Knapp

9:05 a.m.: Tony Finau, Ben James

9:15 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry

9:25 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay

9:40 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Harry Hall

9:50 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Hideki Matsuyama

10 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Ben Griffin

10:10 a.m.: Alex Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor

10:20 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy

10:30 a.m.: Russell Henley, Cameron Young

10:40 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas

10:55 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele

11:05 a.m.: Kristoffer Reitan, Brian Harmon

11:15 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Mark Hubbard

11:25 a.m.: Alex Noren, Alex Smalley

11:35 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

11:45 a.m.: Michael Kim, Sam Stevens

11:55 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Daniel Berger

12:10 p.m.: Brian Campbell, Taylor Pendrith

12:20 p.m.: Keith Mitchell, Ryo Hisatsune

12:30 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Adam Scott

12:40 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Christ Gotterup

12:50 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Jacob Brigdeman

1:00 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Andrew Novak

1:10 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Harris English

1:25 p.m.: Bud Cauley, Viktor Hovland

1:35 p.m.: Justin Rose, Corey Conners

1:45 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth

1:55 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns

2:05 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

2:15 p.m.: Sahith Theegala, Mac Meissner

2:25 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy

Friday’s round 2 tee times, all times ET

8:15 a.m.: Alex Noren, Alex Smalley

8:25 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

8:35 a.m.: Michael Kim, Sam Stevens

8:45 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Daniel Berger

8:55 a.m.: Brian Campbell, Taylor Pendrith

9:05 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Ryo Hisatsune

9:15 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Adam Scott

9:25 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Chris Gotterup

9:40 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Jacob Bridgeman

9:50 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Adam Novak

10 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Harris English

10:10 a.m.: Bud Cauley, Viktor Hovland

10:20 a.m.: Justin Rose, Corey Conners

10:30 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth

10:40 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns

10:55 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

11:05 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Mac Meissner

11:15 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy

11:25 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Matt McCarty

11:35 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Jackson Suber

11:45 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Nicolai Højgaard

11:55 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Eric Cole

12:10 p.m.: Ryan Gerard, Jake Knapp

12:20 p.m.: Tony Finau, Ben James

12:30 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry

12:40 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay

12:50 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Harry Hall

1 p.m.: Nico Echavarria, Hideki Matsuyama

1:10 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Ludvig Åberg

1:25 p.m.: Alex Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor

1:35 p.m.: Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy

1:45 p.m.: Russell Henley, Cameron Young

1:55 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas

2:05 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele

2:15 p.m.: Kristoffer Reitan, Brian Harmon

2:25 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Mark Hubbard

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