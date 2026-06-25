2026 Travelers Championship: First and Second Round Tee Times, as Keegan Bradley Looks to Defend Title
Just days after Wyndham Clark won the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, the PGA Tour moves a little north to this week’s stop at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., for the Travelers Championship. This is a signature event, which means most of the of big names, including Clark and Scottie Scheffler, will be teeing it up just outside of Hartford.
Travelers Championship Picks, Props, Predictions: Betting Justin Thomas, Russell Henley and Collin Morikawa
Last year Keegan Bradley won the tournament in dramatic fashion as his birdie putt on the final hole gave him a one-shot victory over Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley.
One big name who is not in the field this year is Rory McIlroy, who opted to take the week off.
Thursdays round 1 tee times, all times ET.
8:15 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Matt McCarty
8:25 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Jackson Suber
8:35 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Nicolai Højgaard
8:45 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Eric Cole
8:55 a.m: Ryan Gerard, Jake Knapp
9:05 a.m.: Tony Finau, Ben James
9:15 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry
9:25 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay
9:40 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Harry Hall
9:50 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Hideki Matsuyama
10 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Ben Griffin
10:10 a.m.: Alex Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor
10:20 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy
10:30 a.m.: Russell Henley, Cameron Young
10:40 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas
10:55 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele
11:05 a.m.: Kristoffer Reitan, Brian Harmon
11:15 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Mark Hubbard
11:25 a.m.: Alex Noren, Alex Smalley
11:35 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Jason Day
11:45 a.m.: Michael Kim, Sam Stevens
11:55 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Daniel Berger
12:10 p.m.: Brian Campbell, Taylor Pendrith
12:20 p.m.: Keith Mitchell, Ryo Hisatsune
12:30 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Adam Scott
12:40 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Christ Gotterup
12:50 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Jacob Brigdeman
1:00 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Andrew Novak
1:10 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Harris English
1:25 p.m.: Bud Cauley, Viktor Hovland
1:35 p.m.: Justin Rose, Corey Conners
1:45 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth
1:55 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns
2:05 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
2:15 p.m.: Sahith Theegala, Mac Meissner
2:25 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy
Friday’s round 2 tee times, all times ET
8:15 a.m.: Alex Noren, Alex Smalley
8:25 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Jason Day
8:35 a.m.: Michael Kim, Sam Stevens
8:45 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Daniel Berger
8:55 a.m.: Brian Campbell, Taylor Pendrith
9:05 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Ryo Hisatsune
9:15 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Adam Scott
9:25 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Chris Gotterup
9:40 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Jacob Bridgeman
9:50 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Adam Novak
10 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Harris English
10:10 a.m.: Bud Cauley, Viktor Hovland
10:20 a.m.: Justin Rose, Corey Conners
10:30 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth
10:40 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns
10:55 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
11:05 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Mac Meissner
11:15 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy
11:25 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Matt McCarty
11:35 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Jackson Suber
11:45 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Nicolai Højgaard
11:55 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Eric Cole
12:10 p.m.: Ryan Gerard, Jake Knapp
12:20 p.m.: Tony Finau, Ben James
12:30 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry
12:40 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay
12:50 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Harry Hall
1 p.m.: Nico Echavarria, Hideki Matsuyama
1:10 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Ludvig Åberg
1:25 p.m.: Alex Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor
1:35 p.m.: Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy
1:45 p.m.: Russell Henley, Cameron Young
1:55 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas
2:05 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele
2:15 p.m.: Kristoffer Reitan, Brian Harmon
2:25 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Mark Hubbard
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Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.Follow anezbitt