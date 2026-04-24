2026 Zurich Classic Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The PGA Tour take a pause from a run of signature events this week with its annual stop at TPC Louisiana and the Zurich Classic’s two-man team event. It’s offering a $9.5 million purse, with $1,372,750 million to each member of the winning team.
The Zurich remains the lone team event on the PGA Tour’s schedule, with 74 teams set to play two formats across the four rounds. Round 1 and 3 will be played as four-ball (best ball), while Rounds 2 and 4 will be foursomes, or alternate shot. There will be a 36-hole cut, with the 33 teams and ties moving on to the weekend.
Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak are the defending champions and have returned this year to defend their title. The 2024 champions were Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy, but McIlroy elected to skip this year’s event following his win at the Masters, which left Lowry searching for a new partner—he eventually landed on Brooks Koepka, to form an unlikely duo.
Lowry and Koepka aren’t the only odd couple this week, as we highlighted five other strange duos in the field. It’s just a different kind of week on the PGA Tour.
Here are the final payouts for each member of a two-man team for the 2026 Zurich Classic. This article will be updated Sunday at the conclusion of play.
2026 Zurich Classic final payouts per player
Place
Prize Money per player
1.
$1,372,750
2
$560,500
3
$366,938
4
$308,750
5
$268,375
6
$230,375
7
$192,375
8
$168,625
9
$149,625
10
$130,625
11
$111,625
12
$95,237
13
$79,895
14
$71,725
15
$66,025
16
$60,325
17
$54,863
18
$50,113
19
$45,600
20
$41,800
21
$38,000
22
$34,200
23
$30,400
24
$26,790
25
$24,320
26
$23,085
27
$22,230
28
$21,755
29
$21,375
30
$20,995
31
$20,615
32
$20,235
33
$19,855
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Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business’s growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.