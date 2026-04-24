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2026 Zurich Classic Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The PGA Tour’s lone team event is offering a $9.5 million purse. Here’s the full breakdown of payouts.
Jeff Ritter|
Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin retun this week as the Zurich Classic defending champions.
Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin retun this week as the Zurich Classic defending champions. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The PGA Tour take a pause from a run of signature events this week with its annual stop at TPC Louisiana and the Zurich Classic’s two-man team event. It’s offering a $9.5 million purse, with $1,372,750 million to each member of the winning team.

The Zurich remains the lone team event on the PGA Tour’s schedule, with 74 teams set to play two formats across the four rounds. Round 1 and 3 will be played as four-ball (best ball), while Rounds 2 and 4 will be foursomes, or alternate shot. There will be a 36-hole cut, with the 33 teams and ties moving on to the weekend.

Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak are the defending champions and have returned this year to defend their title. The 2024 champions were Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy, but McIlroy elected to skip this year’s event following his win at the Masters, which left Lowry searching for a new partner—he eventually landed on Brooks Koepka, to form an unlikely duo.

Lowry and Koepka aren’t the only odd couple this week, as we highlighted five other strange duos in the field. It’s just a different kind of week on the PGA Tour.

Here are the final payouts for each member of a two-man team for the 2026 Zurich Classic. This article will be updated Sunday at the conclusion of play.

2026 Zurich Classic final payouts per player

Place

Prize Money per player

1.

$1,372,750

2

$560,500

3

$366,938

4

$308,750

5

$268,375

6

$230,375

7

$192,375

8

$168,625

9

$149,625

10

$130,625

11

$111,625

12

$95,237

13

$79,895

14

$71,725

15

$66,025

16

$60,325

17

$54,863

18

$50,113

19

$45,600

20

$41,800

21

$38,000

22

$34,200

23

$30,400

24

$26,790

25

$24,320

26

$23,085

27

$22,230

28

$21,755

29

$21,375

30

$20,995

31

$20,615

32

$20,235

33

$19,855

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Jeff Ritter
JEFF RITTER

Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business’s growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

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