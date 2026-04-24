2026 Zurich Classic Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The PGA Tour take a pause from a run of signature events this week with its annual stop at TPC Louisiana and the Zurich Classic’s two-man team event. It’s offering a $9.5 million purse, with $1,372,750 million to each member of the winning team.

The Zurich remains the lone team event on the PGA Tour’s schedule, with 74 teams set to play two formats across the four rounds. Round 1 and 3 will be played as four-ball (best ball), while Rounds 2 and 4 will be foursomes, or alternate shot. There will be a 36-hole cut, with the 33 teams and ties moving on to the weekend.

Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak are the defending champions and have returned this year to defend their title. The 2024 champions were Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy, but McIlroy elected to skip this year’s event following his win at the Masters, which left Lowry searching for a new partner—he eventually landed on Brooks Koepka, to form an unlikely duo.

Lowry and Koepka aren’t the only odd couple this week, as we highlighted five other strange duos in the field. It’s just a different kind of week on the PGA Tour.

Here are the final payouts for each member of a two-man team for the 2026 Zurich Classic. This article will be updated Sunday at the conclusion of play.

2026 Zurich Classic final payouts per player

Place Prize Money per player 1. $1,372,750 2 $560,500 3 $366,938 4 $308,750 5 $268,375 6 $230,375 7 $192,375 8 $168,625 9 $149,625 10 $130,625 11 $111,625 12 $95,237 13 $79,895 14 $71,725 15 $66,025 16 $60,325 17 $54,863 18 $50,113 19 $45,600 20 $41,800 21 $38,000 22 $34,200 23 $30,400 24 $26,790 25 $24,320 26 $23,085 27 $22,230 28 $21,755 29 $21,375 30 $20,995 31 $20,615 32 $20,235 33 $19,855

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