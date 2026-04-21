These Are the Five Strangest Two-Man Teams at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

This week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans is unique—for multiple reasons.

The first, of course, is that it’s the lone team event on the PGA Tour schedule. Tandems play four-ball in the first and third rounds and foursomes (alternate shot) in the second and final rounds at TPC Louisiana.

However, some of the names in the field might make you go, “Huh?”

The Zurich is sandwiched on the schedule directly following the Masters and RBC Heritage, a signature event, and before two other signature tournaments, the new Cadillac Championship and Truist Championship, plus the PGA Championship after that. So most players don’t want to play six consecutive weeks; therefore, rounding out the field means an eclectic bunch.

Here are five of the strangest two-man teams teeing it up, who could come away with a two-year PGA Tour exemption if they win.

Geoff Ogilvy/Cam Davis

Yes, that Geoff Ogilvy. The Aussie who won the 2006 U.S. Open. The 48-year-old last made a Tour start at the 2024 Puerto Rico Open and is the International Team’s captain for this year’s Presidents Cup. He’s also part of OCM golf course architects and did some commentary on ESPN two years ago.

Davis, however, is struggling this year. The Aussie, despite winning the Rocket Classic two years ago, has made just two cuts in seven starts this year, but perhaps the 31-year-old is trying to convince the captain that his game is still worthy of being on the Internationals later this year.

James Hahn/Kyle Stanley

Hahn, 44, has made just one start this year at the alternate-field Puerto Rico Open, and a year ago he played in 12 events, mostly fall or opposite-field tournaments, making just five cuts with zero top-30 finishes. Last year, Hahn sounded off on the changes to the PGA Tour schedule , which puts a boatload of cash in the top players’ pockets. And with his playing opportunities dwindling, he half-jokingly said it’s “win or retire” for him .

If he wants to be successful in the first part of that statement, he has partnered up with Stanley, a 38-year-old two-time Tour winner who hasn’t made a start this season and is ranked No. 2,780 in the world.

Jason Dufner/Austin Cook

This week in New Orleans: a rare Jason Dufner sighting. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Yes, Dufner is a major champion, having claimed the 2013 PGA Championship. But that was 13 years ago. Now, at 49, a year away from being eligible for the PGA Tour Champions. Perhaps he’s getting some competitive reps under his belt as he looks toward competing regularly against the stars of yesteryear? He has made two starts this year, missing both cuts, and hasn’t played a full season since 2022–23.

He’ll team up with the 35-year-old Austin Cook, the 2017 RSM Classic winner with 197 Tour starts to his name. He hasn’t played full-time on the Tour in three years and last year made 18 Korn Ferry Tour starts, missing nine cuts and recording zero top 10s. In 2026, he has made one cut in four KFT starts, banking just $4,245.

Jonathan Byrd/Chez Reavie

These are two of the 10 players over 40 years old in the field this week. Byrd is a five-time Tour winner although the last was in 2011. He has only played in the Puerto Rico Open this season, where he missed the cut at 10 over par.

Reavie, meanwhile, is a three-time Tour winner, and it wasn’t too long ago that he was in the winner’s circle at the 2022 Barracuda Championship. Despite 437 career Tour starts, he’s still chasing glory. A year ago, his best result in 11 individual Tour starts was a solo 71st. Now, in nine KFT events this year, he’s made four cuts with two top 25s.

For fun, the millennials in the field should bring back the colorful, baggy outfits and spiky hair for a 2000s/2010s feel. Maybe that will propel them to a spot in the Deutsche Bank Championship (kidding!).

Troy Merritt/Robert Streb

Frankly, it’s unbelievable how some of these players made it in the Zurich field.

Merritt, 40, who has battled the yips in recent years, finished T66 at the Puerto Rico Open and hasn’t had a top 10 on Tour since May 2024, the last year he played a full schedule.

Streb, 39, finished slightly above his Zurich partner in Puerto Rico (T57) but missed the cut in all five of his Tour starts in 2025 and didn’t have a top 20 in 20 KFT starts last year. In fact, his last top 10 on Tour was the 2022 Valspar Championship.

More Golf from Sports Illustrated