British Open Winner Had the Sweetest FaceTime Call With His Wife and Daughters After Stunning Finish

Ryan Fox stunned the golf world on Sunday when he stepped up to an 11-foot birdie putt on the final hole and jarred it to win the 2026 British Open in dramatic fashion at Royal Birkdale.

Fox, a 39-year-old from New Zealand, came out of nowhere to win the final major championship of the year. He entered the week ranked No. 56 in the world and then became the lowest ranked player to win the British Open since Darren Clarke pulled off a stunner in 2011.

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"To cap it off with a putt—everyone practices on the green, I guess, you've got a putt to win a major championship, to win The Open,” Fox said during his post-round press conference. “It's not like that in real life. It's not a very comfortable feeling. It's certainly very enjoyable when you see it go in."

RYAN FOX WINS THE OPEN WITH BIRDIE ON THE 72ND HOLE! 🔥🏆



📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/IFfLKoqG8t — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 19, 2026

After his win he spoke about his wife and two daughters, who watched the tournament from back home in Florida. Once he was able to get some time soak in in his victory, he picked up his phone and FaceTimed his family. Their call was as special as you would think it would be.

“Good work, daddy!,” one of his daughters said.

“You asked me to bring a trophy home and I am, aren’t I?,” Fox said.

“The best trophy you could win,” his wife said of the historic Claret Jug. “The most famous trophy.”

“I don’t know what to think right now,” Fox said while still clearly in disbelief of his life-changing win. “I don’t know how I hit that last putt, to be honest.”

His daughter then asked a very important question: “Daddy, can you show me how big the trophy is?”

Here’s that FaceTime call that the Fox family will never forget:

Ryan Fox's celebration wasn't complete without a call back home. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eIoaOEsZnO — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 19, 2026

Fox celebrated his win well into Sunday night, saying during an interview with Golf Channel that the Claret Jug would be filled with red wine.

Then Monday morning he was spotted at the airport, boarding his flight back home with the Claret Jug in tow.

Great scene and story from @matthahnphoto this morning in England.



I guess Foxy did make that 7 am flight he said might be iffy after celebrating. pic.twitter.com/VNrJ7rENoy — Brendan Porath (@BrendanPorath) July 20, 2026

Fox might be the newest British Open champion but on his early morning flight he was just a regular guy sitting in coach with his trophy in the overhead bin.

Ryan Fox is bringing the Claret Jug home in the overhead bin 🙌



Imagine going to get your bags after the flight and they’re just sitting next to one of the most iconic trophies in sport.



Congrats @ryanfoxgolfer on a tremendous week 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/INbvoAloYb — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 20, 2026

How Ryan Fox won the British Open

Fox didn’t get off to the best of starts at Royal Birkdale. He opened the championship with a two-over 72 in Thursday’s first round. On Friday he shot a two-under 68 to make the cut by a stroke.

The on Saturday he got hot, shooting an eight-under 62 which tied the record for the lowest score in major championship history. That put him in the final group on Sunday with Sam Burns. Fox, who had never finished in the top 15 in any of his previous 28 major championship appearances, birdied four of his final six holes to get a dramatic one-shot victory over Cameron Young.

The moment Cam Young knew Ryan Fox had won The Open. pic.twitter.com/fit7PW9YNy — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) July 19, 2026

What Ryan Fox gets for winning the British Open

Fox took home $3.2 million with his win, which is pretty awesome. But so much more comes with winning the British Open. He’s now exempt in all the other three majors for the next five years and is guaranteed entry into the British Open until he’s 55 years old.

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