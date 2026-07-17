2026 British Open: Nine Biggest Names to Miss the Cut, Including Wyndham Clark and Jordan Spieth
The 2026 British Open heads to the weekend with a crowded leaderboard at the top that has a number of big names chasing a few guys that nobody predicted would be in contention this week at Royal Birkdale.
While we deal with the fall out of Bryson DeChambeau’s stunning two-shot penalty and wait to see if he’ll play on Saturday or leave the tournament, let’s take a look at some big-name players who missed the cut.
Cameron Smith, +2
Smith, who won the British Open at St. Andrews in 2022, missed the cut at a major for a third time this year. The only one he made was at the PGA Championship where he finished T7.
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Aaron Rai, +2
Rai won his first major championship just a few months ago at the PGA Championship but had his week cut short at Royal Birkdale after back-to-back rounds of 71.
Tom Kim, +3
Kim was a sexy pick this week after finishing third at the U.S. Open last month and winning the Scottish Open last week. After an opening round of 70 on Thursday, he stumbled a bit on Friday and will be heading home early.
Wyndham Clark, +3
Wyndham Clark led the U.S. Open at Shinnecock from wire to wire for his second victory at a major and a lot was expected from him this week. But his three-over 73 in the opening round was too much for him to overcome.
Justin Rose, +3
Rose has a lot of history at Royal Birkdale and was hoping to finally win his first British Open but he wasn’t able to overcome his five-over 75 in the first round. He bounced back with a 68 on Friday but it wasn’t enough.
Matt Fitzpatrick, +4
Fitzpatrick was one of the favorites this week but instead of trying to win his first British Open, the 2022 U.S. Open champion will be heading home after back-to-back rounds of 72.
Viktor Hovland, +4
Hovland missed the cut at the U.S. Open but then found something on the range and beat Scottie Scheffler in a playoff at the Travelers Championship. He was unable to keep that momentum going this week, however, and will miss the weekend at a major for a third time this year.
Brian Harman, +9
Harman won the 2023 British Open at Royal Liverpool by six shots but he won’t be around for the weekend at Royal Birkdale after two bad rounds.
Jordan Spieth, +10
Spieth won the British Open the last time it was held at Royal Birkdale in 2017 but he won’t be around this weekend to try to add a second Claret Jug to his trophy case. Spieth made an early move in the second round but disaster struck on the par-3 7th when he three-putted from three feet for double bogey. Ugh.
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Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.