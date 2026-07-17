2026 British Open: Nine Biggest Names to Miss the Cut, Including Wyndham Clark and Jordan Spieth

The 2026 British Open heads to the weekend with a crowded leaderboard at the top that has a number of big names chasing a few guys that nobody predicted would be in contention this week at Royal Birkdale.

While we deal with the fall out of Bryson DeChambeau’s stunning two-shot penalty and wait to see if he’ll play on Saturday or leave the tournament, let’s take a look at some big-name players who missed the cut.

Cameron Smith, +2

Smith, who won the British Open at St. Andrews in 2022, missed the cut at a major for a third time this year. The only one he made was at the PGA Championship where he finished T7.

Winners and Losers From Second Round of British Open: The TV Broadcast Had One Major Failure

Aaron Rai, +2

Rai won his first major championship just a few months ago at the PGA Championship but had his week cut short at Royal Birkdale after back-to-back rounds of 71.

Tom Kim, +3

Kim was a sexy pick this week after finishing third at the U.S. Open last month and winning the Scottish Open last week. After an opening round of 70 on Thursday, he stumbled a bit on Friday and will be heading home early.

Wyndham Clark, +3

Wyndham Clark led the U.S. Open at Shinnecock from wire to wire for his second victory at a major and a lot was expected from him this week. But his three-over 73 in the opening round was too much for him to overcome.

Justin Rose, +3

Rose has a lot of history at Royal Birkdale and was hoping to finally win his first British Open but he wasn’t able to overcome his five-over 75 in the first round. He bounced back with a 68 on Friday but it wasn’t enough.

Matt Fitzpatrick, +4

Fitzpatrick was one of the favorites this week but instead of trying to win his first British Open, the 2022 U.S. Open champion will be heading home after back-to-back rounds of 72.

Viktor Hovland, +4

Hovland missed the cut at the U.S. Open but then found something on the range and beat Scottie Scheffler in a playoff at the Travelers Championship. He was unable to keep that momentum going this week, however, and will miss the weekend at a major for a third time this year.

Brian Harman, +9

Harman won the 2023 British Open at Royal Liverpool by six shots but he won’t be around for the weekend at Royal Birkdale after two bad rounds.

Jordan Spieth, +10

Spieth won the British Open the last time it was held at Royal Birkdale in 2017 but he won’t be around this weekend to try to add a second Claret Jug to his trophy case. Spieth made an early move in the second round but disaster struck on the par-3 7th when he three-putted from three feet for double bogey. Ugh.

More Golf from Sports Illustrated